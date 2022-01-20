Akhilesh Yadav Biography: Age, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Journey, Net Worth, and More

Akhilesh Yadav Biography: Akhilesh Yadav in 2012 became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He is the Chief of The Samajwadi Party and will contest in the UP assembly election 2022. He is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party.

In 2000, he was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha for the Kannauj constituency which was his first significant success in politics. He is a dynamic leader of the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav Biography

Date of Birth 1 July 1973 Place of Birth Saifai, Uttar Pradesh, India Age (as of 2021) 48 Father's Name Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Mother's Name Late Malti Devi Spouse Name Dimple Yadav Children Daughters: Aditi Yadav, Tina Yadav

Son: Arjun Yadav Party Name Samajwadi Party Education Qualification B.E. Educated at University of Mysore, Mysore, Karnataka Alma mater Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, University of Sydney Important positions held 20th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, President of the Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav Biography: Age, Early Life, Family, and Education

He was born on 1 July 1973 in Safai, Etawah District, Uttar Pradesh. He is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. His mother was Malti Devi. Samajwadi Party was founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav is also a member. He completed his schooling at Dholpur Military School in Rajasthan. He completed his Bachelor's and Master's degree courses in Civil Environmental Engineering from Mysore University. He also studied at the University of Sydney and also has a master's degree in Environmental Engineering. He is married to Dimple Yadav, who is a former Member of Parliament.

The couple has two daughters namely Aditi and Tina, and a son, Arjun. Akhilesh Yadav, by profession, is an engineer, agriculturist, and socio-political worker. He has a keen interest in sports, mainly football and cricket. His favourite pastimes are reading, listening to music, and watching films.

Akhilesh Yadav Biography: Political Journey

He was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha for the first time from Kannauj in 2000. And after that, he won the Lok Sabha elections for the next two consecutive terms.

He was also a member of the Committee on Food, Civil Supplies, and Public Distribution. He served as a Member of the Committee on Ethics from 2000 to 2001.

He was a member of the Committee on Environment and Forests and also of the Committee on Science and Technologies from 2002 to 2004.

For the second term, he was re-elected as a member of the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004.

From 2004 to 2009, he held membership of various committees including Committee on Urban Development, Committee on Estimates, Committee on Provision of Computers to various departments.

He then became the member of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 and got re-elected for the third term.

He also served as the member of the Committee on Environment & Forests, Committee on Science & Technology and the JPC on the 2G spectrum scam from 2009 to 2012.

He was appointed as the leader of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh on 10 March 2012.

At the age of 38, Akshilesh Yadav became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on 15 March 2012.

He resigned as a member of 15th Lok Sabha on 2 May 2012 to become the Member of Legislative Council in the state of Uttar Pardesh.

In the Assembly elections of 2017, the SP-Congress Alliance headed by Yadav was not able to form the government and so he submitted his resignation to Governor Ram Naik on 11 March.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh Lok Sabha in May 2019.

Akhilesh Yadav Biography: Major work done by him and his government during his Chief Minister tenure

On 15 March 2012, he was sworn in as the 20th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the age of 38.

During his tenure, the most modern and longest expressway, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was built in the shortest span of time. It was completed and inaugurated.

He also launched the "UP100 Police Service", "Women Power Line 1090" and "108 Ambulance Service".

Infrastructural accomplishments project by his government includes the Lucknow Metro Rail, Lucknow International Ekana Cricket Stadium, Janeshwar Mishra Park (Asia's largest park), Jayaprakash Narayan International Convention Center, IT city, Lucknow-Ballia Purvanchal Expressway.

His tenure as a Chief Minister also saw emphasis on developing the power sector, modernising the police force, setting up Kisan Bazaars, and Mandis. Also, introduced social welfare schemes including Lohiya Awas Yojana, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Kisan Avam Sarvhit Bima Yojana, Pension Yojna and allotting unemployment allowances.

Also, over 15 Lakh laptops were distributed to the 10th and 12th pass-out students by his Government of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 - 2015.

Akhilesh Yadav Biography: Major Achievements

It is said that he has been actively involved in developing rural life and working for the welfare of the farmers and the poor. He is also popular as one of the young faces in Indian politics.

He played an important role in campaigning for the party during the Vidhan Sabha elections. Cycle rallies, his innovative style of campaigning across the state was a great success. It also became popular among voters of various communities, mainly the younger generation.

