The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the Round 2 seat allotment result soon. The provisional allotment PDF will be available on the official website. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the NEET PG 2026 round 2 provisional allotment result can visit the official website to download the allotment PDF.

After the provisional allotment PDF is released, students can submit grievances in any through the candidate portal Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System. Candidates must make sure they submit the grievances within the window provided. Based on these the final allotment result will be announced. After the NEET PG 2026 round 2 final allotment PDF is released, students allotted seats need to login and download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions. The schedule for reporting to the allotted colleges will also be released online.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment PDF

The Second round NEET PG counselling 2026 provisional allotment PDF will be released online. The allotment PDF will contain the details of candidates along with the course and college allotted. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the choices entered during the choice-filling process. Students are allotted seats in the order of preference filled.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Likely Today, Download at mcc.nic.in

Steps to Download NEET PG 2026 Provisional Allotment Result

The provisional allotment PDF for NEET PG 2026 counselling will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the Round 2 provisional allotment PDF

Step 3: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for further reference