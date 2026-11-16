Jay Shah Reappointed as ICC Chairman: How Long Will His Second Term Last? Check Key Achievements
Jay Shah has been reappointed as ICC Chairman for a second consecutive term. Check how long he will remain in the position, his key responsibilities and major contributions to cricket.
In a significant development, Jay Shah has been reappointed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term. He first assumed the position in December 2024 and has now been selected unopposed for another term.
In this context, unopposed means that no other candidate was nominated to contest the position against him. As a result, Shah was reappointed without facing an election.
The ICC confirmed the development on November 16, following its Board meetings in Bali, Indonesia.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. “We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU— ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026
What Did the ICC Say About Jay Shah's Reappointment?
The ICC stated that Shah's reappointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership, as cricket continues to expand globally and prepares for its return to the Olympic Games in 2028.
“The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap."
"Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 and has recently announced an expanded long-range programme for competitions, delivering greater participation and development pathways,” ICC stated.
With cricket set to make its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, Shah's leadership will be crucial in guiding the sport through this important phase. ICC also confirmed the schedule of tournaments till 2035.
When Will Jay Shah's Second Term as ICC Chairman Last?
As reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Jay Shah's second term as ICC Chairman will last for 2 years, until November 2028. Under his leadership, the ICC will oversee cricket's return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, along with several major ICC tournaments during this period.
What Are the Key Achievements of Jay Shah so far?
Key Achievements and Contributions of Jay Shah in Leadership role across different roles from BCCI to ICC.
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Record-Breaking IPL Media Rights Deal: Played a key role in securing a record media rights deal for the IPL, making it the world's second-most-valued sporting league in terms of per-match value.
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Record attendence of the ODI World Cup: Successful hosting of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, which became the most-attended cricket tournament in history.
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Cricket's Return to the Olympics: As a member of the ICC Olympics Working Group, contributed to efforts to bring cricket back to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.
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Launch of the Women's Premier League: Played an important role in establishing the WPL, which has emerged as one of the world's leading women's cricket leagues.
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Pay Parity in Cricket: Introduced pay parity for men and women cricketers in Indian cricket and supported equal prize money for men's and women's competitions at the ICC level.
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Test Cricket Incentive Scheme: Introduced the Test Cricket Incentive Scheme to encourage Indian players to prioritise the longest format of the game.
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Increase in Domestic Cricket Payments: Oversaw a significant increase in prize money across domestic tournaments, along with higher match fees for domestic cricketers.
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IPL During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Helped organise the 2020 IPL in secure environment, making it one of the first major cricket tournaments to take place after the lockdown.
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World's Largest Cricket Stadium: Played a role in the development of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium.
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Indoor Cricket Facilities in the Northeast: Contributed to the establishment of 6 indoor cricket training facilities across India's Northeast region.
Source: ICC
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
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