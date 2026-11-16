In a significant development, Jay Shah has been reappointed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term. He first assumed the position in December 2024 and has now been selected unopposed for another term.

In this context, unopposed means that no other candidate was nominated to contest the position against him. As a result, Shah was reappointed without facing an election.

The ICC confirmed the development on November 16, following its Board meetings in Bali, Indonesia.