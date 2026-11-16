UPSSSC Pharmacist Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Ayurvedic Revised Response Sheet PDF Here
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the Pharmacist Revised Answer Key 2026 on November 15, 2026. Candidates can check the PDF from the official website upsssc.gov.in. Check key information here.
Key Points
- UPSSSC Pharmacist Revised Answer Key 2026 released on November 15, 2026.
- The key is for 1002 Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) posts from the Main Examination 2026.
- Provisional key was released on September 22, 2026, after the exam on September 20.
UPSSSC Pharmacist Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the UP Pharmacist Revised Answer Key 2026 on November 15 2026. All those candidates who have taken part for the Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Main Examination can now download the revised answer key PDF from the commission official website at upsssc.gov.in. The answer key has been released after reviewing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1002 posts would be filled in Ayurveda Directorate, UP.
UPSSSC Pharmacist Revised Answer Key 2026: Key Highlights
The UPSSSC has earlier released the provisional answer key for the Pharmacist Mains Exam that was published on September 22, 2026 following the written examination held on September 20, 2026. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC Pharmacist Main Examination 2026
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Advertisement Number
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01-Exam/2024
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Post Name
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Pharmacist (Ayurvedic)
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Total Vacancies
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1002
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Exam Date
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September 20, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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September 22, 2026
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Revised Answer Key Date
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November 15 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Pharmacist Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The commission has released the revised answer key link on the official portal. Candidates can now download the master set PDF and compare the correct answers with the recorded responses. Also candidates can check the direct link to download UPSSSC Pharmacist Ayurvedic Revised Answer Key 2026 in the table below.
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UPSSSC Pharmacist Revised Answer Key 2026 Link
How to Download UPSSSC Pharmacist Answer Key 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to check the revised response sheet pdf-
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Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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The homepage will open where candidates can see the notice board section.
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Now click on the text titled Pharmacist (Ayurvedic)Mains Examination 2026 Revised Answer Key.
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Click on the link to open the answer key PDF.
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Check the answers given in the master question paper set.
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Download and save them for future reference.
What's Next After UP Pharmacist Answer Key 2026?
As the revised answer key has now been issued the UPSSSC will soon release the Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Result 2026. The commission will then prepare the result based on the revised answer key. Candidates who qualify in the written examination can then participate in further stages of the recruitment process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.