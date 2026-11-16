UPSSSC Pharmacist Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Ayurvedic Revised Response Sheet PDF Here

UPSSSC Pharmacist Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the UP Pharmacist Revised Answer Key 2026 on November 15 2026. All those candidates who have taken part for the Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Main Examination can now download the revised answer key PDF from the commission official website at upsssc.gov.in. The answer key has been released after reviewing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1002 posts would be filled in Ayurveda Directorate, UP.

UPSSSC Pharmacist Revised Answer Key 2026: Key Highlights

The UPSSSC has earlier released the provisional answer key for the Pharmacist Mains Exam that was published on September 22, 2026 following the written examination held on September 20, 2026. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.