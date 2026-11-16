AAU Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Started for 310 ATM, BTM and Other Posts at aau.ac.in- Get Direct Link Here
Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has invited online applications for 310 contractual posts under CSS-ATMA starting on November 12, 2026. Check the complete details in the article below.
Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has released an official notification under advertisement number 05/2026 inviting online applications for 310 contractual vacancies under the CSS-ATMA project, Directorate of Agriculture, Assam. The recruitment drive aims to fill district-and block level roles including the Assistant Technology Manager (ATM), Block Technology Manager (BTM), Computer Programmer, Deputy Project Director, and Accountant cum Clerk. Eligible candidates can submit their online forms through the official website at aau.ac.in, which started on November 12, 2026 and will accept applications till December 11, 2026.
AAU Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights related to the Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2026, which the interested candidates should know about:-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat
|
Recruitment Body
|
Directorate of Agriculture, Assam (CSS-ATMA Project)
|
Advertisement Number
|
05/2026
|
Total Number of Vacancies
|
310 Posts (Contractual)
|
Registration Dates
|
November 12, 2026 to December 11, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
OMR-Based Written Exam and Document Verification (No Interview)
|
Application Fee
|
AAU Recruitment 2026 Direct Link
Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the ATM, BTM,and other posts like Computer Programmers, Deputy Project Director, Accountant can use the direct link given below to apply online for recruitment to AAU 2026. Candidates will have to apply online on the official website for their preferred post.
|
AAU Recruitment 2026
How to Apply Online at aau.ac.in for AAU Recruitment 2026?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to apply for the AAU recruitment on the official website:-
- Go to the official website at aau.ac.in
- Complete the online registration and fill out the form for the desired post on the official website.
- Upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, educational qualifications, and self-attested work experience certificates.
- Pay the applicable fee online, submit the form before December 11, 2026, and download the confirmation receipt.
Also check, SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026 at sbi.co.in
Some Important Takeaways for AAU Recruitment 2026
Given below are some of the important takeaways for the aspirants of the AAU Recruitment 2026:-
- Single-Post Restriction:- Candidates must carefully verify their eligibility before applying, as submitting forms for more than one post under Advertisement No. 05/2026 will invalidate their candidature.
- Contractual Tenure:- Selected candidates will initially be recruited for 11 months, extendable based on satisfactory performance and project continuity.
Also check, SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 (OUT) Today LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.