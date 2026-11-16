AAU Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Started for 310 ATM, BTM and Other Posts at aau.ac.in- Get Direct Link Here

Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has released an official notification under advertisement number 05/2026 inviting online applications for 310 contractual vacancies under the CSS-ATMA project, Directorate of Agriculture, Assam. The recruitment drive aims to fill district-and block level roles including the Assistant Technology Manager (ATM), Block Technology Manager (BTM), Computer Programmer, Deputy Project Director, and Accountant cum Clerk. Eligible candidates can submit their online forms through the official website at aau.ac.in, which started on November 12, 2026 and will accept applications till December 11, 2026.

AAU Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights related to the Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2026, which the interested candidates should know about:-