CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions: Download Model Paper PDF FREE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2026-27 along with its marking scheme for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2027. Students appearing for the Class 12 Geography examination can download the official sample paper PDF from the CBSE Academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2026-27 will help students understand the latest question paper structure, types of questions, section-wise marks distribution and assessment pattern. It will also give students an idea of how questions based on geographical concepts, maps, data interpretation and case studies may be framed in the board examination. The sample paper is available for Geography (Subject Code 029). Students are advised to practise the official question paper and refer to its marking scheme to understand the expected answers and evaluation criteria.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2026-27: Key Highlights Students can download the CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2026-27 and its official marking scheme through the links provided below. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Geography Subject Code 029 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination CBSE Board Exam 2027 Sample Paper Available Marking Scheme Available Official Website cbseacademic.nic.in CBSE 12th Geography Sample Question Paper 2026-27 General Instructions: Read the following instructions carefully and follow them. 1. This question paper contains 30 questions. All questions are compulsory. 2. This question paper is divided into five sections: sections A, B, C, D, and E.

3. Section A - Question number 1 to 17 are multiple-choice type questions carrying 1 mark each. 4. Section B- Question number 18 and 19 are source-based questions carrying 3 marks each. 5. Section C- Question number 20 to 23 are Short Answer (SA) type questions carrying 3 marks each. The answer to these questions shall be written in 80 to 100 words. 6. Section D Question number 24 to 28 are Long Answer (LA) type questions carrying 5 marks each. Answer to these questions shall be written in 120 to 150 words. 7. Section E Question number 29 and 30 are map-based questions. Each question carries 5 marks. 8. In addition to this, NOTE that a separate question has been provided for Visually Impaired Candidates in lieu of questions having visual inputs, maps, etc. Such questions are to be attempted by Visually Impaired Candidates only.

9. There is no overall choice given in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions in all sections, except Section A. Section A Question No. 1 to 17 are Multiple Choice Type Questions (17 Marks) Q.NO. QUESTION MARKS 1 Codes A. I-2, II-1, III-4, IV-3 B. I-1, II-2, III-3, IV-4 C. I-3, II-1, III-4, IV-2 D. I-2, II-3, III-1, IV-4 1 2 The Government of India has introduced the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme to address the issue of decline in child sex ratio. Which one of the following options will lead to a more meaningful life for girls? A. Providing financial incentives only at the time of marriage. B. Encouraging families to support girls’ education. C. Restricting girls from pursuing higher studies. D. Making girls responsible for household work. 1 3 A disaster management team wants to set up temporary shelters in Region Y, which has a population of 80,000 and an area of 200 sq km. To plan resources, they must know how densely populated the region is. What is the population density of Region Y? A. 200 persons per sq km B. 300 persons per sq km C. 400 persons per sq km D. 800 persons per sq km 1 4 1 5 Which of the following statements are correct related to rural marketing centres? Choose the correct option. i. Rural marketing centres cater to nearby settlements. ii. Rural Marketing centres are quasi-urban trading centres of the most rudimentary type. iii. They offer manufactured goods as well as many specialized markets develop, e.g. markets for labour, housing, semi or finished products. iv. Personal and professional services are not well-developed. These form local collecting and distributing centres. Options: A. i, ii, iv B. i, iii, iv C. ii, iii, iv D. i, ii, iii 1 6 How does industrial nations help to step up the volume of trade in developing nations? i. By developing industries like mining, oil drilling, heavy engineering etc in developing countries. ii. By not importing food stuffs and minerals from the developing countries. iii. By creating markets for their finished products in developing countries iv. By not opening the market for developing countries and increasing the import tariff by 50%. A. I, III B. III, IV C. II, III D. I, IV 1 7 Which of the following is a major concern associated with rapid growth of international trade in recent times? A. It reduces dependence on natural resources and promotes sustainable development. B. It can lead to exploitation of natural resources, causing environmental degradation. C. It decreases commercial rivalry and prevents conflicts between nations. D. It ensures equal development among all participating countries. 1 8 Thomas Malthus in his theory (1798) stated that the number of people would increase faster than the food supply. Which of the following statements is NOT supported by Malthus’ theory? A. Food shortage would result in a decline in population. B. The rate of food supply would be faster than the population growth. C. Preventive checks are preferable to control population growth. D. To ensure sustainability of resources, population growth needs to be controlled. 1 9 1 10 Which of the following schemes is promoted by the Government for Organic farming? A. PM-KISAN B. Soil Health Card Scheme C. Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) D. Krishi Vikas Yojana 1

Students can download the official CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF through the CBSE Academic website. The board has also provided the corresponding marking scheme to help students understand the expected answers and evaluation criteria. Study Material Download Link CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2026-27 Download PDF CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2026-27 Download PDF CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27 - All Subjects Official Website CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27 As per the official CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the examination will carry 70 marks and students will get three hours to complete the paper. The question paper will contain 30 compulsory questions divided into five sections, A to E.

Section-wise Marks Distribution Section Question Numbers Question Type Marks Section A 1-17 Multiple Choice Questions 17 Section B 18-19 Source-Based Questions 6 Section C 20-23 Short Answer Questions 12 Section D 24-28 Long Answer Questions 25 Section E 29-30 Map-Based Questions 10 Total 30 Questions 70 Important Topics to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2027 Students should focus on the important chapters from both prescribed NCERT Geography textbooks, Fundamentals of Human Geography and India: People and Economy. The official sample paper includes questions testing conceptual understanding, application, interpretation and geographical knowledge. Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2027 To score well in Geography, students should focus on conceptual clarity, map practice and answer-writing skills. Here are some useful preparation tips: