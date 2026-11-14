CBSE OSM Evaluation 2026: New Instructions for Evaluation Data Verification on IPS Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued new instructions for the verification and submission of evaluation data on the Integrated Payment System (IPS) Spot Evaluation Portal 2026. The board has asked Chief Nodal Supervisors (CNSs) of spot evaluation centres to check the details of teachers and other staff involved in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination evaluation process for the 2025-26 session. As per the official notice, CNSs must complete the required data entry, verify the information and freeze the payment details within 15 days from the date of the letter, that is, by November 26, 2026. The IPS Spot Evaluation Portal was launched on September 16, 2026, to process payments to Chief Nodal Supervisors, Head Examiners, Evaluators and other staff involved in the evaluation process. CBSE has now updated the portal with actual On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation data and additional options for entering and correcting information.

CBSE OSM Evaluation 2026: Instructions for Class 10 and 12 For Class 12, CBSE has provided the actual OSM evaluation data on the IPS portal. The details of Head Examiners, Assistant Head Examiners (AHEs) and Examiners have been populated based on the information recorded during the evaluation process. CNSs must check these records and update the required details, including bank account numbers, IFSC codes, mobile numbers and OASIS IDs. They can also correct spelling errors in the names of functionaries. The board has also clarified that teachers who attended the evaluation centre and remained present for the full day but whose login details were not captured in the OSM system will be eligible for payment for that day. In such cases, the CNS must submit their claims to the concerned regional office. The office will verify the claims and process the payments.

For Class 10, CBSE has introduced a new feature to record evaluation dates on the portal. CNSs must enter the required dates and can also update or correct previously submitted information. Data Verification and Certification Process CBSE has instructed CNSs to follow a specific order while entering information on the portal. They must first enter the details of the Chief Nodal Supervisor, followed by Head Examiners, other functionaries and support staff. The board has also asked supervisors to enter only the actual days on which staff performed their duties. Bank account details and IFSC codes must be checked carefully before submission. After reviewing the information, CNSs must use the ‘Validate Data’ option to identify errors and make the necessary corrections. They must then freeze the payment details and complete the certification process.