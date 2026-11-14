RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download CEN 05/2026 City Details Here
RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 was released on November 13 at the official RRB websites. Candidates can check their allotted exam city and date for the November 23 and 25 CBT. Check the direct download link, steps and important exam instructions here.
Key Points
- RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 released on November 13, 2026.
- CBT exams for Paramedical Recruitment (CEN 05/2026) are on Nov 23 & 25, 2026.
- E-admit cards can be downloaded 4 days before the exam; SC/ST travel authority available.
RRB Paramedical City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially released the RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 13, 2026. Candidates who have applied and are set to appear for the Paramedical Recruitment (CEN 05/2026) can now check their allotted exam city and date through the official websites of RRB. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is set to be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 590 vacancies would be filled across different railway zones. The RRB has also informed that e-admit cards can be downloaded 4 days before the start of the exam. Candidates can check the direct link, download steps and other important details below.
RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026: Overview
The RRB Paramedical exam official notification on September 8, 2026. The selection process consists of CBT, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Candidates can check the other important details in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|
Recruitment Name
|
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026
|
Advertisement Number
|
CEN 05/2026
|
Slip Release Date
|
November 13, 2026
|
Exam City Slip Status
|
Released
|
Exam Dates
|
November 23 and 25, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Official Website
|
rrbapply.gov.in
Also Read- RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 (OUT): आरआरबी पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप जारी, इस लिंक से करें डाउनलोड
RRB Paramedical City Slip 2026 Download Link
The RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 can be downloaded through the official websites of all Railway Recruitment Boards. Candidates can log in using their registration credentials to check their allotted examination city and date. SC/ST candidates can also download their travel authority through the same link. Check the direct link to download the RRB Paramedical City Slip from the table below.
|
RRB Paramedical City Slip 2026 Link
How to Download RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download their exam city details-
-
Visit the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board.
-
Now click on the link titled RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026.
-
Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
-
Submit the login credentials.
-
The allotted exam city and date will open on your screen.
-
Download and save the details for future reference.
Important Instructions for RRB Paramedical Exam 2026
Candidates who will appear for the RRB Paramedical CBT must keep the following instructions in mind-
-
The CBT will be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026.
-
The e call letter can be downloaded four days before the respective examination date.
-
SC/ST candidates can download their travel authority through the city intimation link.
-
The Aadhaar linked biometric authentication will be conducted at the examination centre before entry into the exam hall.
-
Candidates will have to carry with themselves an original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar.
-
For queries, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk at 7353921119 (Monday to Saturday, 9 AM to 6 PM).
For more details and official announcements related to the RRB Paramedical Exam 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.