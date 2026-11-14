RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download CEN 05/2026 City Details Here

RRB Paramedical City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially released the RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 13, 2026. Candidates who have applied and are set to appear for the Paramedical Recruitment (CEN 05/2026) can now check their allotted exam city and date through the official websites of RRB. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is set to be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 590 vacancies would be filled across different railway zones. The RRB has also informed that e-admit cards can be downloaded 4 days before the start of the exam. Candidates can check the direct link, download steps and other important details below.

RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2026: Overview

The RRB Paramedical exam official notification on September 8, 2026. The selection process consists of CBT, Document Verification and Medical Examination. Candidates can check the other important details in the table below.