RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended to November 15, Apply Online for 1688 Vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in
The RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 application process has been extended till November 15, 2026. Candidates can apply online for posts such as Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The RRB NTPC UG 2026 application deadline is extended to November 15, 2026.
- A total of 1688 vacancies are available for various undergraduate posts.
- Candidates with Class 12 and at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially extended the last date for submitting the online application for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate Level Recruitment 2026. Earlier the last date to submit online applications was November 13, 2026. As per the corrigendum released by the RRB the revised date now stands at November 15, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1688 vacancies will be filled across various posts such as Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk. Candidates who have not submitted their application till now submit through the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who have completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.
In this article you will find detailed information related to the application process, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application fees and other details.
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Overview
Through this recruitment RRB aims to fill a total of 1688 posts under the CEN No 07/2026. The selection process includes CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification and at last medical examination. Check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Exam Name
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RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level 2026
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CEN Number
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07/2026
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No of Vacancies
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1688
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Posts
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Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 15, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Applications
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November 15, 2026 (Extended)
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Fee Payment Last Date
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November 15, 2026
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply for the RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment through the official website of RRB. The online application process is set to end on or before the closing time of 11:59 PM. After the registration closes the payment of fees can be done until November 5, 2026. Check the direct link to apply and official notification in the table below.
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RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Link
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RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification PDF. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with at least 50% marks in the said examination.
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Those candidates who have higher qualifications can also apply provided they meet the eligibility criteria as given.
2. Age Limit-
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The minimum age is 18 Years.
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The maximum age is 30 Years.
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Age relaxation is provided to the eligible reserved categories as per recruitment rules
How to Apply for RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below below to complete the application process-
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Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.
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The homepage will appearwhere you can find the recruitment section where you have to create an account or log in using existing credentials.
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Now click on RRB NTPC Under Graduate CEN 07/2026.
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Fill the application form with personal and education details.
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Select the posts and upload the necessary documents.
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Pay the application fees as per the payment methods level.
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Check details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.