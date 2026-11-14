RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended to November 15, Apply Online for 1688 Vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in

Key Points The RRB NTPC UG 2026 application deadline is extended to November 15, 2026.

A total of 1688 vacancies are available for various undergraduate posts.

Candidates with Class 12 and at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially extended the last date for submitting the online application for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate Level Recruitment 2026. Earlier the last date to submit online applications was November 13, 2026. As per the corrigendum released by the RRB the revised date now stands at November 15, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1688 vacancies will be filled across various posts such as Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk. Candidates who have not submitted their application till now submit through the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who have completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.

In this article you will find detailed information related to the application process, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application fees and other details. RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Overview Through this recruitment RRB aims to fill a total of 1688 posts under the CEN No 07/2026. The selection process includes CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification and at last medical examination. Check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Name RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level 2026 CEN Number 07/2026 No of Vacancies 1688 Posts Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk Application Mode Online Application Start Date October 15, 2026 Last Date to Submit Online Applications November 15, 2026 (Extended) Fee Payment Last Date November 15, 2026 Official Website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested candidates can apply for the RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment through the official website of RRB. The online application process is set to end on or before the closing time of 11:59 PM. After the registration closes the payment of fees can be done until November 5, 2026. Check the direct link to apply and official notification in the table below. RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Link Click Here RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Official Notice Click Here RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria To apply for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification PDF. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualification-