CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download PDF FREE

SECTION A 1. A point charge +Q is placed at the centre of a spherical Gaussian surface of radius R. If the radius of the sphere is doubled, the electric flux through the surface will 1 A. become half B. become double C. remain the same D. become four times 2. If two identical heaters each rated as (1000 W, 220 V) are connected in parallel to 220 V, then the total power consumed is 1 A. 200 W B. 250 W C. 2000 W D. 2500 W 3. An infinitely long cylinder is kept parallel to a uniform magnetic field B directed along negative y –axis. What will be the direction of induced current as seen from the y axis? 1 A. clockwise of the negative y-axis B. anticlockwise of the negative y-axis C. no current will be induced D. along the direction of the magnetic field 4. If electric field associated with an electromagnetic wave is given by E= 30 sin (0.2π × 10-4 m-1x −0.6 π × 104 Hz t) then the direction of propagation of the wave is along, 1 A. 𝑖̂ B. -𝑖̂ C. 𝑘̂ D. -𝑘̂ 5. Which one of the following phenomenon is not explained by Huygens’ construction of wave front? 1 A. Diffraction B. Refraction C. Reflection D. Origin of spectra 6. If wave front from star in nearby galaxy is detected by a telescope at the top of some mountain in India then the shape of the wavefront detected will be 1 A. diverging spherical B. converging spherical C. plane D. cylindrical 7. The binding energy per nucleon curve shows a maximum around mass number A=56. What does this imply about nuclei near iron (Fe)? 1 A. They are the least stable nuclei. B. They are the most tightly bound nuclei. C. They undergo spontaneous fission releasing maximum energy. D. They cannot participate in nuclear reactions. 8. A ball of superconducting material is dipped in liquid nitrogen and placed near a bar magnet. The direction of the movement of the ball and the magnetic moment would be 1 Option Direction of the movement of ball Direction of the magnetic moment A. Towards the bar magnet Opposite to that of the bar magnet B. Towards the bar magnet Same direction as that of the bar magnet C. Away from the bar magnet Same direction as that of the bar magnet D. Away from the bar magnet Opposite to that of the bar magnet 9. A. 18 A B. 5 A C. 5/18 A D. 18/5A For Visually Impaired Students only In a Wheat-stone bridge, all the four arms have equal resistance R. If the resistance of the galvanometer arm is 2R, the equivalent resistance of the combination as seen by the battery is A. 2R B. R C. R/2 D. R/4 10. Two electric bulbs, B and B , are connected in series to an A.C. supply of 200 V. The power ratings printed on the bulbs are: 1 • B : 200 V, 60 W • B : 200 V, 100 W Using their rated voltage–power information, the ratio of their resistances R1/R2 is A. 5:3 B. 3:5 C. 3:4 D. 4:3 11. If nucleus scaled to football size is approximately 22cm, then the radius of the orbit of electron will be approximately: 1 A. 22 cm B. 22 m C. 22 km D. 22000 km 12. A current of 5A is passing through a long wire which has semicircular loop of radius 10 cm as shown in the figure-1 The magnetic field produced at the center of the loop is A. 2 π μ T B. 4 π μ T C. 5 π μ T D. 8 π μ T For Questions 13 to 16, two statements are given –one labelled Assertion (A) and other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the options as given below. A. both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion. B. both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation of Assertion. C. Assertion is true but Reason is false. D. both Assertion and Reason are false. 13. Assertion (A): In Rutherford’s scattering experiment, most of the alpha particles passed through the gold foil undeflected. 1 Reason (R): The electrons in the atom are very light and do not affect the path of the alpha particles significantly. 14. A convex lens of focal length 20 cm is used to form a real image of a point object placed 30 cm from the lens. The lens is then immersed in water of refractive index 1.33 (the lens material has refractive index 1.5). 1 Assertion (A): The focal length of the lens increases when it is immersed in water. Reason (R): The focal length of a lens depends on the relative refractive index of the lens material with respect to the surrounding medium, as given by the lens maker’s formula. 15. In Young’s double slit experiment, the distance between the slits is 0.25mm and the screen is placed 1.0m away. A student uses monochromatic light of wavelength 500nm. 1 Assertion (A): The fringe width observed on the screen will be 2.0mm. Reason (R): The fringe width in YDSE is directly proportional to the slit separation and inversely proportional to the wavelength of light. 16. Assertion (A): If a conductor is placed in an external electric field, the electric field inside the conductor becomes infinity in electrostatic equilibrium. 1 Reason (R): Free electrons inside the conductor rearrange themselves in such a way that the internal electric field is in the same direction as that of the external field.