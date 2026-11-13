Tamil Nadu Children's Day 2026: 61 Lakh Students Get Cakes and Special Greeting Cards

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Key Points TN govt distributed cakes and cards to over 61 lakh students on Nov 13, 2026.

Rs. 9.27 crore sanctioned for 61,84,566 students in government and aided schools.

CM C Joseph Vijay distributed items, initiative is first-of-its-kind statewide.

The Tamil Nadu government distribute cakes and special greeting cards to more than 61 Lakh students studying in government and government-aided schools on the occasion of Children’s Day 2026. The state government has sanctioned Rs. 9.27 crore for the initiative, which will cover 61,84,566 students across primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools. The celebrations took place on November 13, 2026, a day before Children’s Day, which is observed nationally on November 14, 2026. The date has been advanced as November 14 falls on a Saturday and schools will remain closed. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay personally distributed the cakes and greeting cards to students and extended his wishes on the occasion. The initiative is being organised under the School Education Department. Tamil Nadu Children’s Day 2026: Cake Distribution Details

As per the media sources, the state government offered each student a total of 45 grams of cake. The distribution pattern differed across all districts. Students in 12 districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, and Karur, received two cake packets weighing a total of 45 grams. In the remaining districts, each student will receive one cake packet weighing 45 grams. The cakes have been sourced through four major manufacturers by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC). The Food Safety Department has inspected and certified the products to make sure they qualify for safety. Also check, Low Student Enrolment Won't Close Government Schools in Tamil Nadu: Minister's Big Announcement