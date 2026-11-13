Is Claude AI Down? Anthropic Confirms Authentication Issues Across Multiple Services
Following Microsoft's global outage affecting multiple services, Claude AI also faced authentication issues on November 13, disrupting access to Claude.ai, Claude Code and Console. Check Anthropic's latest update and service status.
The world has witnessed several technological disruptions today, with multiple services facing outages and performance issues. Claude AI, one of the leading AI chatbots in the world, faced a major outage on Friday, November 13, with users reporting difficulties accessing its services. The disruption comes amid a global Microsoft outage that has affected several services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot.
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, confirmed authentication issues through an official status notice. Check what happened to Claude AI, the affected services and whether the outage was related to Microsoft's global disruption.
Claude AI Down: Key Details
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Details
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Information
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AI Service
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Claude AI
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Company
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Anthropic
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Date
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November 13, 2026
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Issue
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Authentication and performance errors
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Affected Services
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Claude.ai, Claude Code, Claude Console and Claude Cowork
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Status
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Authentication incident resolved; subsequent performance issues reported
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Official Source
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Anthropic Status Page
What Happened to Claude AI?
According to Anthropic's official status page, the company acknowledged authentication issues affecting users trying to access Claude.ai and Claude Code. The disruption also affected Claude Console and Claude Cowork.
In its official statement, Anthropic said:
"We are investigating an issue with users authenticating to Claude.ai and Claude Code. We will provide an update as soon as possible."
The company initially reported the authentication issue at 3:28 PM IST. It later deployed a fix at 4:35 PM IST and marked the incident as resolved at 5:28 PM IST.
Microsoft Outage Also Affects Multiple Services
The Claude outage comes at a time when Microsoft 365 services are down globally, resulting in many issues within various services around the world. Many people have had trouble using Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft’s Copilot services while corporations have had disruptions with their emails and communications.
According to Anthropic, their Microsoft 365 connector was having issues due to an outage of Microsoft's services. It impacted the mail, calendar, and search functionalities.
The authentication issue faced by Claude AI was stated to be a different case altogether. Anthropic has made no connections between the two outages.
Is Claude AI Working Now?
Anthropic marked the authentication incident as resolved on November 13. However, its subsequent status update reported elevated errors affecting Claude.ai, Claude API and Claude Code. Therefore, users may still experience performance issues while accessing some Claude services.
Also READ:Microsoft Outlook Outage 2026: Is Outlook Hacked or Down? Several Services Affected; Steps to Recover Your Account if Hacked
Senior Executive - Editorial
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