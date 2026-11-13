The world has witnessed several technological disruptions today, with multiple services facing outages and performance issues. Claude AI, one of the leading AI chatbots in the world, faced a major outage on Friday, November 13, with users reporting difficulties accessing its services. The disruption comes amid a global Microsoft outage that has affected several services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, confirmed authentication issues through an official status notice. Check what happened to Claude AI, the affected services and whether the outage was related to Microsoft's global disruption. Claude AI Down: Key Details Details Information AI Service Claude AI Company Anthropic Date November 13, 2026 Issue Authentication and performance errors Affected Services Claude.ai, Claude Code, Claude Console and Claude Cowork Status Authentication incident resolved; subsequent performance issues reported Official Source Anthropic Status Page

What Happened to Claude AI? According to Anthropic's official status page, the company acknowledged authentication issues affecting users trying to access Claude.ai and Claude Code. The disruption also affected Claude Console and Claude Cowork. In its official statement, Anthropic said: "We are investigating an issue with users authenticating to Claude.ai and Claude Code. We will provide an update as soon as possible." The company initially reported the authentication issue at 3:28 PM IST. It later deployed a fix at 4:35 PM IST and marked the incident as resolved at 5:28 PM IST. Microsoft Outage Also Affects Multiple Services The Claude outage comes at a time when Microsoft 365 services are down globally, resulting in many issues within various services around the world. Many people have had trouble using Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft’s Copilot services while corporations have had disruptions with their emails and communications.