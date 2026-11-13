SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check SI Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here

SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: The SSC has released the SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 13, 2026, for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CPO) Examination 2026, Paper-I. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check their exam city details on the official website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in to their account. The Paper-I exam will be held from 23rd to 28th November 2026. The admit card will be available for download about 2-3 days before each candidate's exam date. The Commission has also issued an important alert for about 21,000 candidates whose matriculation details show discrepancies. Check this article to know how to check your city slip and what these candidates must do.

SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 Download PDF

SSC CPO Exam City Slip 2026 is now available on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can view and download their city slip as a PDF from the direct link given below. Keep your registration number and password ready before you log in.