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SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check SI Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 19:25 IST

SSC CPO City Slip 2026: SSC has released the Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 13, 2026, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check and download their exam city details from the direct link given in this article.

SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check SI Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here
SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check SI Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 released on November 13, 2026, for Paper-I.
  • Paper-I of the SSC CPO 2026 exam is scheduled from November 23 to 28, 2026.
  • Approx. 21,000 candidates must upload matriculation docs by November 20, 2026.

SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: The SSC has released the SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 13, 2026, for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CPO) Examination 2026, Paper-I. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check their exam city details on the official website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in to their account. The Paper-I exam will be held from 23rd to 28th November 2026. The admit card will be available for download about 2-3 days before each candidate's exam date. The Commission has also issued an important alert for about 21,000 candidates whose matriculation details show discrepancies. Check this article to know how to check your city slip and what these candidates must do.

SSC CPO EXAM CITY SLIP 2026

SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 Download PDF

SSC CPO Exam City Slip 2026 is now available on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can view and download their city slip as a PDF from the direct link given below. Keep your registration number and password ready before you log in. 

SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026

Check Here

SSC CPO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Highlights

The SSC has shared the key details of the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2026 city intimation slip on 13 November 2026. Check the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination 2026 (SSC CPO 2026)

Total Vacancies

1,871 (Pay Level-6: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400)

Stage

Paper-I (Computer-Based Examination)

Notice Date

13 November 2026

Exam Dates

23 to 28 November 2026 (Revised from 20–28 November 2026)

City Slip Status

Out (Released on 13 November 2026)

Mode to Check

Online login through the candidate portal (using OTR Registration Number and Password)

Admit Card Release

Tentatively 2–3 days before the respective exam date (from 20 November 2026 onwards)

Candidates with Matriculation Discrepancies

Approx. 21,000

Document to Upload

Copy of Class 10 (Matriculation) Marksheet

Upload Last Date

Before 20 November 2026

Upload Section

City Live / Admit Card Status page for SICPO 2026

Selection Process

Paper-I (CBT), Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II (CBT), and Medical Examination

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Steps to Download SSC CPO City Slip 2026

Candidates can check their exam city and download the slip online in a few simple steps. Keep your registration number and password ready before you start.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to the candidate portal with your registration number and password.

Step 3: Go to the City Live / Admit Card Status page for the SICPO 2026 examination.

Step 4: Your exam city details for Paper-I will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the city intimation slip as a PDF.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 19:25 IST
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