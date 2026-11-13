SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check SI Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here
SSC CPO City Slip 2026: SSC has released the Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 13, 2026, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check and download their exam city details from the direct link given in this article.
Key Points
- SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 released on November 13, 2026, for Paper-I.
- Paper-I of the SSC CPO 2026 exam is scheduled from November 23 to 28, 2026.
- Approx. 21,000 candidates must upload matriculation docs by November 20, 2026.
SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: The SSC has released the SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 13, 2026, for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CPO) Examination 2026, Paper-I. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check their exam city details on the official website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in to their account. The Paper-I exam will be held from 23rd to 28th November 2026. The admit card will be available for download about 2-3 days before each candidate's exam date. The Commission has also issued an important alert for about 21,000 candidates whose matriculation details show discrepancies. Check this article to know how to check your city slip and what these candidates must do.
SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 Download PDF
SSC CPO Exam City Slip 2026 is now available on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can view and download their city slip as a PDF from the direct link given below. Keep your registration number and password ready before you log in.
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SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026
SSC CPO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Highlights
The SSC has shared the key details of the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2026 city intimation slip on 13 November 2026. Check the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination 2026 (SSC CPO 2026)
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Total Vacancies
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1,871 (Pay Level-6: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400)
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Stage
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Paper-I (Computer-Based Examination)
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Notice Date
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13 November 2026
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Exam Dates
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23 to 28 November 2026 (Revised from 20–28 November 2026)
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City Slip Status
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Out (Released on 13 November 2026)
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Mode to Check
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Online login through the candidate portal (using OTR Registration Number and Password)
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Admit Card Release
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Tentatively 2–3 days before the respective exam date (from 20 November 2026 onwards)
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Candidates with Matriculation Discrepancies
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Approx. 21,000
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Document to Upload
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Copy of Class 10 (Matriculation) Marksheet
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Upload Last Date
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Before 20 November 2026
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Upload Section
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City Live / Admit Card Status page for SICPO 2026
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Selection Process
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Paper-I (CBT), Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II (CBT), and Medical Examination
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Official Website
Steps to Download SSC CPO City Slip 2026
Candidates can check their exam city and download the slip online in a few simple steps. Keep your registration number and password ready before you start.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in to the candidate portal with your registration number and password.
Step 3: Go to the City Live / Admit Card Status page for the SICPO 2026 examination.
Step 4: Your exam city details for Paper-I will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the city intimation slip as a PDF.
Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com