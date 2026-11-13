Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
The BCECEB has released Round 1 seat allotment results for Bihar NEET PG 2026 PGMAC session, detailing opening and closing ranks for ENT admissions. This data provides crucial cut-off information for government and private medical colleges across Bihar, including category-specific ranks.
Bihar NEET PG 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for the PGMAC 2026 session. For candidates planning to pursue ENT (Otorhinolaryngology) and its branches, the official opening and closing ranks are very useful reference points. The data shows the cut-off points of this entrance exam at various government and reputed medical colleges and universities, as well as private institutions in the state of Bihar.
Check| Bihar DNB NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Overview
Check Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling and admission details provided in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Counselling Name
|
Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)
|
Qualifying Entrance Test
|
NEET-PG 2026
|
Programs
|
MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)
|
Online Registration & Application
|
October 22 – 28, 2026
|
Rank Card
|
October 30, 2026
|
Choice Filling & Locking Deadline
|
Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
|
Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
November 6, 2026
|
Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders
|
November 6 – 12, 2026
|
Document Verification & Physical Admission
|
November 10 – 12, 2026
|
Official Counseling Portal
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET PG 2026: ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the Round 1 counselling details, state-operated institutions such as Patna Medical College (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College (NMC) Patna, and IGIMS Patna have much lower cut-off ranks, especially for the reserved categories.
While for PMCH, the last rank for BC seat was 14,039 and for NMC Patna, the last rank for EBC bracket of seats was 23,075. While the closing ranks for open seats for private and minority institutions, including Madhubani Medical College, Netaji Subhas Medical College, and RDJM Muzaffarpur are much wider than these ranks, with the last rank filtering above 144,000 in case of these institutions.
In addition, the educational institutions that show a big gap between opening and closing rank like Lord Budha Koshi, MGMMC Kishanganj, and NMC Sasaram show a significant variation of the ranks due to different kinds of sub-allocations or minority quotas made during Phase 1.
|
INSTITUTE
|
COURSE
|
NEET OPENING RANK
|
NEET CLOSING RANK
|
UR OPENING RANK
|
UR CLOSING RANK
|
A.N.M.M.C. GAYA
|
EWS
|
26209
|
26209
|
-
|
-
|
D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI
|
EBC
|
25693
|
25693
|
-
|
-
|
I.G.I.M.S. PATNA
|
SC
|
55720
|
55720
|
-
|
-
|
K.M.C. KATIHAR
|
UR
|
83560
|
83560
|
1035
|
1035
|
LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA
|
UR
|
85768
|
99812
|
1060
|
1189
|
MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI
|
UR
|
110019
|
129724
|
1290
|
1480
|
MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
|
SIKH MINORITY
|
49789
|
54840
|
739
|
775
|
MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
|
UR
|
46153
|
61376
|
697
|
832
|
N.M.C &.H, SASARAM
|
UR
|
65308
|
84614
|
861
|
1046
|
N.M.C. PATNA
|
EBC
|
19674
|
23075
|
-
|
-
|
NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
|
UR
|
104471
|
144630
|
1229
|
1541
|
P.M.C.PATNA
|
BC
|
14039
|
14039
|
-
|
-
|
P.M.C.PATNA
|
EBC
|
18433
|
18433
|
-
|
-
|
RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR
|
UR
|
138368
|
138368
|
1522
|
1522
What is CAT in Bihar NEET PG?
In Bihar NEET PG (PGMAC) counseling, the term CAT means Category Rank, which indicates the position of the candidate within only the community (such as SC, ST, EBC, BC, or EWS) rather than the entrance examination for MBA. The opening and closing ranks regarding CAT in the official BCECEB seat allotment lists calculate the allocation of seats for reserved category candidates by means of competition among the particular community, thus existing in parallel with the overall All India NEET-PG ranks.
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Category Rank
The table provides information on the CAT (Category Rank) Opening and Closing ranks for seat allocation under ENT Round 1 in different medical universities in Bihar. UG, State government-run institutions, such as IGIMS Patna (CAT rank - 42), PMCH Patna (86 and 100 ranks), NMC Patna (106 to 122 ranks), ANMMC Gaya (107), and DMCH Laheriasarai (131)
For admission into private colleges does not have any figures in these columns, which proves that their seat allocation was done on basis of UR (Unreserved) open quota or category of that particular minority institution campaigns rather than reserving based on state reserved category ranks.
|
INSTITUTE
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
A.N.M.M.C. GAYA
|
107
|
107
|
D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI
|
131
|
131
|
I.G.I.M.S. PATNA
|
42
|
42
|
K.M.C. KATIHAR
|
-
|
-
|
LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA
|
-
|
-
|
MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI
|
-
|
-
|
MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
|
-
|
-
|
MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
|
-
|
-
|
N.M.C &.H, SASARAM
|
-
|
-
|
N.M.C. PATNA
|
106
|
122
|
NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
|
-
|
-
|
P.M.C.PATNA
|
86
|
86
|
P.M.C.PATNA
|
100
|
100
|
RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR
|
-
|
-
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.