Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank 

Bihar NEET PG 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for the PGMAC 2026 session. For candidates planning to pursue ENT (Otorhinolaryngology) and its branches, the official opening and closing ranks are very useful reference points. The data shows the cut-off points of this entrance exam at various government and reputed medical colleges and universities, as well as private institutions in the state of Bihar. Check| Bihar DNB NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Overview Check Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling and admission details provided in the table below. Parameter Details Conducting Authority Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Counselling Name Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026) Qualifying Entrance Test NEET-PG 2026 Programs MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma) Online Registration & Application October 22 – 28, 2026 Rank Card October 30, 2026 Choice Filling & Locking Deadline Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM) Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result November 6, 2026 Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders November 6 – 12, 2026 Document Verification & Physical Admission November 10 – 12, 2026 Official Counseling Portal bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG 2026: ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the Round 1 counselling details, state-operated institutions such as Patna Medical College (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College (NMC) Patna, and IGIMS Patna have much lower cut-off ranks, especially for the reserved categories. While for PMCH, the last rank for BC seat was 14,039 and for NMC Patna, the last rank for EBC bracket of seats was 23,075. While the closing ranks for open seats for private and minority institutions, including Madhubani Medical College, Netaji Subhas Medical College, and RDJM Muzaffarpur are much wider than these ranks, with the last rank filtering above 144,000 in case of these institutions. In addition, the educational institutions that show a big gap between opening and closing rank like Lord Budha Koshi, MGMMC Kishanganj, and NMC Sasaram show a significant variation of the ranks due to different kinds of sub-allocations or minority quotas made during Phase 1.

INSTITUTE COURSE NEET OPENING RANK NEET CLOSING RANK UR OPENING RANK UR CLOSING RANK A.N.M.M.C. GAYA EWS 26209 26209 - - D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI EBC 25693 25693 - - I.G.I.M.S. PATNA SC 55720 55720 - - K.M.C. KATIHAR UR 83560 83560 1035 1035 LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA UR 85768 99812 1060 1189 MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI UR 110019 129724 1290 1480 MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ SIKH MINORITY 49789 54840 739 775 MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ UR 46153 61376 697 832 N.M.C &.H, SASARAM UR 65308 84614 861 1046 N.M.C. PATNA EBC 19674 23075 - - NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL UR 104471 144630 1229 1541 P.M.C.PATNA BC 14039 14039 - - P.M.C.PATNA EBC 18433 18433 - - RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR UR 138368 138368 1522 1522

What is CAT in Bihar NEET PG? In Bihar NEET PG (PGMAC) counseling, the term CAT means Category Rank, which indicates the position of the candidate within only the community (such as SC, ST, EBC, BC, or EWS) rather than the entrance examination for MBA. The opening and closing ranks regarding CAT in the official BCECEB seat allotment lists calculate the allocation of seats for reserved category candidates by means of competition among the particular community, thus existing in parallel with the overall All India NEET-PG ranks. Bihar NEET PG 2026: Category Rank The table provides information on the CAT (Category Rank) Opening and Closing ranks for seat allocation under ENT Round 1 in different medical universities in Bihar. UG, State government-run institutions, such as IGIMS Patna (CAT rank - 42), PMCH Patna (86 and 100 ranks), NMC Patna (106 to 122 ranks), ANMMC Gaya (107), and DMCH Laheriasarai (131)