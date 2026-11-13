School Holiday Tomorrow, November 14: Schools Closed in Bihar and Rajasthan, Check State-Wise Updates

Schools across India will follow different schedules on Saturday, November 14, 2026, due to regional holidays and ongoing festive vacations. While the schools in Bihar and Rajasthan will remain closed, educational institutions in several other states are expected to follow their regular Saturday schedules. The school holiday status varies across states depending on the government notifications, festival celebrations and academic calendars. There is no nationwide school closure announcement for November 14, 2026. Children’s Day will also be celebrated across India on November 14. However, the occasion does not automatically mean a school holiday, as many institutions may organise special programmes and activities for students.

School Holiday Tomorrow, November 14, 2026: State-Wise Updates

Given below are the state-wise updates for the school holiday on November 14, 2026. Students and parents are advised to check the school holiday information update with the official authorities and official notifications:-