School Holiday Tomorrow, November 14: Schools Closed in Bihar and Rajasthan, Check State-Wise Updates
Schools in Bihar and Rajasthan will remain closed on November 14, 2026. Check the state-wise school holiday updates for Children’s Day in the article below.
Key Points
- No nationwide school closure is announced for November 14, 2026, across India.
- Schools in Bihar and Rajasthan will remain closed on November 14, 2026, due to vacations.
- Most other states expect regular schedules on November 14, 2026, Childrens Day is celebrated.
Schools across India will follow different schedules on Saturday, November 14, 2026, due to regional holidays and ongoing festive vacations. While the schools in Bihar and Rajasthan will remain closed, educational institutions in several other states are expected to follow their regular Saturday schedules. The school holiday status varies across states depending on the government notifications, festival celebrations and academic calendars. There is no nationwide school closure announcement for November 14, 2026. Children’s Day will also be celebrated across India on November 14. However, the occasion does not automatically mean a school holiday, as many institutions may organise special programmes and activities for students.
School Holiday Tomorrow, November 14, 2026: State-Wise Updates
Given below are the state-wise updates for the school holiday on November 14, 2026. Students and parents are advised to check the school holiday information update with the official authorities and official notifications:-
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State
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Reason
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Bihar
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Schools across Bihar will remain closed on November 14, 2026, due to the ongoing festive vacation for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Students in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and other districts can check their respective school calendars for reopening details.
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Rajasthan
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Schools across Rajasthan will remain closed as part of the ongoing mid-term vacation. The school holiday period is scheduled from November 4 to November 15, 2026, with regular classes expected to resume from November 16, 2026.
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Delhi
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Schools in Delhi are expected to follow their regular Saturday schedules. No separate government order announcing a holiday for November 14 has been announced or released yet.
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Uttar Pradesh
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Schools across Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain open unless a separate holiday is announced by the state government or district administration. Parents should check their respective school notices.
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Himachal Pradesh
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Schools are expected to follow their regular Saturday schedules, as no statewide holiday has been announced for November 14, 2026.
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West Bengal
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Schools across West Bengal are expected to remain open on Saturday. No separate statewide school closures have been confirmed yet.
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Odisha
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Schools in Odisha are also expected to function normally, as November 14, 2026, is not listed as a general school holiday in the state’s 2026 calendar.
Will Schools Remain Closed Across India on November 14, 2026?
No, schools will not remain closed across the country on November 14, 2026. The holiday is applicable in Bihar and Rajasthan due to their respective festive and mid-term vacation schedules. Students and parents should check the latest circulars which are issued by their schools and local education authorities before planning their attendance. School timings and Saturday working schedules may differ between government, private and central schools.
Also check, School Assembly News Headlines November 14, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.