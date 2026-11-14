ISC Class 12 English Language Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 12 English Language syllabus and examination structure for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the ISC Class 12 Board Examination 2027 should understand the paper pattern, marking scheme, question types and topic-wise weightage to prepare effectively. The ISC Class 12 English subject is divided into two components: English Language and Literature in English. Both components carry 100 marks each, comprising an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for project work. The English Language theory paper, also known as Paper I, is conducted for three hours. ISC Class 12 English Language Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights Particulars Details Board CISCE Examination ISC Class 12 Board Examination 2027 Subject English Language Subject Code 801 Theory Paper Paper I Theory Marks 80 Project Work 20 Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours Question Type Descriptive and short-answer questions Total Questions 4 compulsory questions

ISC Class 12 English Language Marking Scheme 2026-27 The English Language theory examination carries 80 marks and consists of four compulsory questions. Students are required to attempt all four questions. The paper evaluates their ability to communicate effectively, organise ideas, apply grammatical rules and understand written passages. The following table provides the question-wise distribution based on the established ISC specimen-paper structure. Question Topics Marks Question 1 Composition Writing 20 Question 2 Directed Writing and Proposal Writing 25 Question 3 Grammar, Structure and Usage 15 Question 4 Reading Comprehension 20 Total 80 ISC Class 12 English Language Topic-wise Weightage 2026-27 Question 1: Composition Writing (20 Marks)

Composition writing carries 20 marks in the ISC Class 12 English Language examination. Students are required to select one topic from a choice of six options and write a composition of approximately 400-450 words. The topics generally include: Narrative composition

Descriptive composition

Reflective composition

Argumentative composition

Discursive composition

Short story writing Students are assessed on their vocabulary, grammar, sentence construction, creativity, organisation of ideas and overall presentation. A well-structured composition should have a clear introduction, logically arranged paragraphs and an appropriate conclusion. Question 2: Directed Writing and Proposal Writing (25 Marks) Question 2 carries 25 marks and consists of two compulsory parts. It tests students' ability to understand given information, organise ideas and communicate effectively according to a prescribed format.

Part A: Directed Writing (15 Marks) Students are required to prepare a written response based on the information and suggested points provided in the question. The expected length is approximately 300 words. The prescribed formats include: Article writing

Book review

Film review

Review of a cultural programme

Speech writing

Report writing

Personal profile

Statement of purpose

Blog writing For the 2026-27 examination, students should pay particular attention to blog writing, which has been added to the expanded directed-writing syllabus. Part B: Proposal Writing (10 Marks) Students must prepare a proposal based on a given situation. The response should follow the prescribed structure and present practical suggestions. A proposal should include: Introduction: Briefly explain the purpose of the proposal. Objectives: State the goals that need to be achieved. List of measures: Mention the steps and activities proposed to achieve the objectives. Conclusion: Provide a suitable concluding statement.

Students should focus on clarity, relevance, appropriate language and adherence to the prescribed format. Question 3: Grammar, Structure and Usage (15 Marks) The third question carries 15 marks and tests students' understanding of functional English grammar, sentence construction and appropriate language usage. The major topics include: Sentence transformation and synthesis

Tenses and verb forms

Phrasal verbs

Prepositions

Grammatical accuracy and sentence structure Students may be asked to rewrite sentences without changing their meaning, correct grammatical errors, replace incorrect particles in phrasal verbs or complete sentences using appropriate verb forms. Question 4: Reading Comprehension (20 Marks) Reading comprehension carries 20 marks and evaluates students' ability to understand, interpret and analyse unseen passages.

The question generally includes a prose passage followed by different types of questions, including: Vocabulary-based questions

Word meanings and contextual usage

Short-answer questions based on the passage

Inference and analytical questions

Summary writing Students should read the passage carefully before attempting the questions. Answers should be written in their own words wherever required, while the summary must cover the important ideas within the prescribed word limit. ISC Class 12 English Language Project Work 2026-27 Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, English Language carries 20 marks for project work. This component evaluates students' listening, speaking and writing abilities. The project work is designed to assess practical communication skills rather than only theoretical knowledge.

Component Skills Assessed Marks Listening Skills Understanding spoken English and answering questions based on an unseen passage 5 Speaking Skills Individual presentation and discussion 5 Writing Skills Written assignment based on a prescribed topic 10 Total 20 ISC Class 12 English Language Exam 2026-27: Preparation Tips English Language requires consistent practice, particularly in writing and grammar. Students can follow these preparation strategies to improve their performance in the board examination. 1. Practise composition writing: Write essays on different topics, including narrative, descriptive, argumentative and reflective compositions. Focus on vocabulary, paragraph organisation and grammar. 2. Understand directed-writing formats: Practise articles, speeches, reports, reviews, statements of purpose and blogs. Pay attention to the format and tone required for each task.