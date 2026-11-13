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IIM JAP Admission 2026: List of Institutes, Cutoff, Eligibility, and More

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 23:33 IST

MBA aspirants can check out details for IIM JAP 2026 shared in the article below. IIM JAP 2026 offers MBA admissions for IIM Raipur, Kashipur, Ranchi, and Tiruchirappalli through a single combined Personal Interview based on CAT scores. 

IIM JAP Admission 2026: List of Institutes, Cutoff, Eligibility, and More
IIM JAP Admission 2026: List of Institutes, Cutoff, Eligibility, and More

IIM JAP Admission 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management JAP 2026 is an admissions partnership between the newer Indian Institutes of Management, namely IIM Raipur (which coordinates the present cycle), IIM Kashipur, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Tiruchirappalli, intended to make the selection process easier by holding one combined Personal Interview round for all four institutions according to their CAT scores. Candidates can check the official portal of JAP to find latest updtaes on admission and counselling for 2026 session. 

What is IIM JAP ? 

IIM JAP also known as the IIM Joint Admission Procedure (JAP), is a combined interview process created specifically for four colleges in 2026: IIM Raipur, Kashipur, Ranchi, and Trichy. It is to facilitate entrance to MBA programs. Rather than forcing you to go through repetitive interviews for every particular college, the JAP procedure allows you to undergo only one joint interview based on the CAT score. After completing this single interview, each college separately evaluates your result along with your previous academic performance and work experience to decide during the admission process. 

IIM JAP 2026: List of Institutes 

The table includes a list of participating Indian Institutes of Management for the collective JAP interview. The list involves IIM Raipur, Kashipur, Ranchi, and Trichy as top names that promotes premium MBA program. 

Institute Name

Role in 2026 Process

IIM Raipur

Coordinating Institute for JAP 2026

IIM Kashipur

Participating Member

IIM Ranchi

Participating Member

IIM Trichy

Participating Member

JAP 2026 Admission Process: Overview

Here is a detailed breakdown of the admission process for JAP 2026 shared below. 

Process Feature

Details

 Objective

A single registration and joint Personal Interview (PI) panel for four IIMs to reduce travel, time, and interview process.

Selection Stages

1. Mandatory Online Registration (Invite Only)


2. PI Shortlisting


3. Personal Interview


4. Final Merit List

Registration Mode

Online, strictly via an invitation email sent after CAT 2025 results.

Final Merit List

Each of the four IIMs prepares its own separate final merit list based on individual institute weightages.

Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoffs for JAP Registration

Candidates must require CAT cutoff to regsiter for the JAP interview process. While the officila 2026 cutoff scores are yet to be released, candidates can estimate category-wise admission options based on the previous year scores. 

Category

Overall CAT Percentile

Sectional Percentile (VARC, DILR, QA)

General

90

75

EWS

75

60

NC-OBC

75

60

SC

50

45

ST

30

25

PwD (DA)

30

25

Minimum Academic Eligibility Requirements

The key academic eligibility required to appear for JAP interview are as follows: 

Category

Class 10 Minimum %

Class 12 Minimum %

Graduation Minimum %

General

60%

60%

50%

EWS / NC-OBC

60%

60%

50%

SC / ST

55%

55%

45%

PwD (DA)

45%

45%

45%

Difference between IIM CAP vs IIM JAP vs IIM SAP

The basic distinctions between these three networks revolve around their size, time period, and purpose in the process of MBA admissions. IIM CAP represents the biggest and the oldest of the three networks that manages a common interview process for a number of newly established IIMs. In contrast, IIM JAP is a relatively small and focused partnership comprising four particular campuses (Raipur, Ranchi, Kashipur, and Trichy), which conduct their primary interviews through this process. Finally, IIM SAP represents an emergency measure employed after completion of the regular processes to cover up empty seats.

Parameter

IIM CAP

IIM JAP

IIM SAP

Full Name

Common Admission Process

Joint Admission Process

Supplementary Admission Process

Core Objective

One shared writing and interview test for many new IIMs

A combined interview round for a select few IIMs

A backup round to fill leftover empty seats

Colleges Involved

A large, rotating group of newer IIMs

Only Raipur, Ranchi, Kashipur, and Trichy (for 2026)

Any participating IIM that still has vacancies

When It Happens

Main interview phase

Main interview phase for its 4 members

Late-stage process after regular rounds end

Overall Size

Biggest and oldest shared network

Small, targeted four-college tie-up

Very small, used only when required

How IIM JAP Exam Helps Management Aspirants? 

Unlike appearing for an individual interview process, which is exhausting and inefficient for most MBA aspirants, IIM JAP helps take four separate interviews in one time. Sudents just give one joint interview to save time and effort.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 23:33 IST
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