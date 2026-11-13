IIM JAP Admission 2026: List of Institutes, Cutoff, Eligibility, and More

IIM JAP Admission 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management JAP 2026 is an admissions partnership between the newer Indian Institutes of Management, namely IIM Raipur (which coordinates the present cycle), IIM Kashipur, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Tiruchirappalli, intended to make the selection process easier by holding one combined Personal Interview round for all four institutions according to their CAT scores. Candidates can check the official portal of JAP to find latest updtaes on admission and counselling for 2026 session. What is IIM JAP ? IIM JAP also known as the IIM Joint Admission Procedure (JAP), is a combined interview process created specifically for four colleges in 2026: IIM Raipur, Kashipur, Ranchi, and Trichy. It is to facilitate entrance to MBA programs. Rather than forcing you to go through repetitive interviews for every particular college, the JAP procedure allows you to undergo only one joint interview based on the CAT score. After completing this single interview, each college separately evaluates your result along with your previous academic performance and work experience to decide during the admission process.

IIM JAP 2026: List of Institutes The table includes a list of participating Indian Institutes of Management for the collective JAP interview. The list involves IIM Raipur, Kashipur, Ranchi, and Trichy as top names that promotes premium MBA program. Institute Name Role in 2026 Process IIM Raipur Coordinating Institute for JAP 2026 IIM Kashipur Participating Member IIM Ranchi Participating Member IIM Trichy Participating Member JAP 2026 Admission Process: Overview Here is a detailed breakdown of the admission process for JAP 2026 shared below. Process Feature Details Objective A single registration and joint Personal Interview (PI) panel for four IIMs to reduce travel, time, and interview process. Selection Stages 1. Mandatory Online Registration (Invite Only)

2. PI Shortlisting

3. Personal Interview

4. Final Merit List Registration Mode Online, strictly via an invitation email sent after CAT 2025 results. Final Merit List Each of the four IIMs prepares its own separate final merit list based on individual institute weightages.

Minimum CAT 2025 Cutoffs for JAP Registration Candidates must require CAT cutoff to regsiter for the JAP interview process. While the officila 2026 cutoff scores are yet to be released, candidates can estimate category-wise admission options based on the previous year scores. Category Overall CAT Percentile Sectional Percentile (VARC, DILR, QA) General 90 75 EWS 75 60 NC-OBC 75 60 SC 50 45 ST 30 25 PwD (DA) 30 25 Minimum Academic Eligibility Requirements The key academic eligibility required to appear for JAP interview are as follows: Category Class 10 Minimum % Class 12 Minimum % Graduation Minimum % General 60% 60% 50% EWS / NC-OBC 60% 60% 50% SC / ST 55% 55% 45% PwD (DA) 45% 45% 45%

Difference between IIM CAP vs IIM JAP vs IIM SAP The basic distinctions between these three networks revolve around their size, time period, and purpose in the process of MBA admissions. IIM CAP represents the biggest and the oldest of the three networks that manages a common interview process for a number of newly established IIMs. In contrast, IIM JAP is a relatively small and focused partnership comprising four particular campuses (Raipur, Ranchi, Kashipur, and Trichy), which conduct their primary interviews through this process. Finally, IIM SAP represents an emergency measure employed after completion of the regular processes to cover up empty seats. Parameter IIM CAP IIM JAP IIM SAP Full Name Common Admission Process Joint Admission Process Supplementary Admission Process Core Objective One shared writing and interview test for many new IIMs A combined interview round for a select few IIMs A backup round to fill leftover empty seats Colleges Involved A large, rotating group of newer IIMs Only Raipur, Ranchi, Kashipur, and Trichy (for 2026) Any participating IIM that still has vacancies When It Happens Main interview phase Main interview phase for its 4 members Late-stage process after regular rounds end Overall Size Biggest and oldest shared network Small, targeted four-college tie-up Very small, used only when required