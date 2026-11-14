IMD Weather Today, November 14, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Thunderstorms in Rajasthan and Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of India on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and West Rajasthan may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 14 and the coming days. Which States Will Receive Rain Today? According to the IMD’s latest All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on November 13, rainfall is likely in parts of northern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. State or Region Weather Forecast for November 14 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Widespread rainfall; heavy showers at isolated places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds Jammu and Kashmir Isolated to scattered rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible Ladakh Isolated to scattered rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible Himachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall Punjab Isolated rainfall possible West Rajasthan Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds Arunachal Pradesh Mainly dry on November 14; rainfall possible later Assam and Meghalaya Mainly dry on November 14 Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Mainly dry weather expected West Bengal and Sikkim Mainly dry weather expected Bihar and Jharkhand Mainly dry weather expected Uttar Pradesh Mainly dry weather expected Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh Dry weather expected Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh No significant weather activity expected Gujarat and Maharashtra No significant weather activity expected Goa No significant weather activity expected Andhra Pradesh and Telangana No significant weather activity expected (Note: IMD also indicates isolated rainfall may occur over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema) Karnataka No significant weather activity expected Kerala and Tamil Nadu No significant weather activity expected (Note: IMD also forecasts scattered showers and thunderstorms across several districts of Tamil Nadu) Lakshadweep No significant weather activity expected

Note: The table summarises the IMD’s meteorological subdivisions. It does not mean that every district within a listed region will experience the same conditions. Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman and Nicobar Islands The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 13 to 19. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places between November 13 and 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are also possible. Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may experience isolated to scattered rainfall on November 14 and 15. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 14.