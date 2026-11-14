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IMD Weather Today, November 14, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Thunderstorms in Rajasthan and Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 10:58 IST

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir and West Rajasthan, and changing weather in parts of northern India. Check the state-wise forecast for November 14.

IMD Weather Today, November 14, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Thunderstorms in Rajasthan and Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Today, November 14, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Thunderstorms in Rajasthan and Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of India on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and West Rajasthan may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 14 and the coming days.

Which States Will Receive Rain Today?

According to the IMD’s latest All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on November 13, rainfall is likely in parts of northern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

State or Region Weather Forecast for November 14
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Widespread rainfall; heavy showers at isolated places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds
Jammu and Kashmir Isolated to scattered rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible
Ladakh Isolated to scattered rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible
Himachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall
Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall
Punjab Isolated rainfall possible
West Rajasthan Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
Arunachal Pradesh Mainly dry on November 14; rainfall possible later
Assam and Meghalaya Mainly dry on November 14
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Mainly dry weather expected
West Bengal and Sikkim Mainly dry weather expected
Bihar and Jharkhand Mainly dry weather expected
Uttar Pradesh Mainly dry weather expected
Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh Dry weather expected
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh No significant weather activity expected
Gujarat and Maharashtra No significant weather activity expected
Goa No significant weather activity expected
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana No significant weather activity expected (Note: IMD also indicates isolated rainfall may occur over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema)
Karnataka No significant weather activity expected
Kerala and Tamil Nadu No significant weather activity expected (Note: IMD also forecasts scattered showers and thunderstorms across several districts of Tamil Nadu)
Lakshadweep No significant weather activity expected

Note: The table summarises the IMD’s meteorological subdivisions. It does not mean that every district within a listed region will experience the same conditions.

Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 13 to 19. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places between November 13 and 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are also possible.

Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may experience isolated to scattered rainfall on November 14 and 15. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 14.

West Rajasthan Under Thunderstorm Warning

West Rajasthan may experience isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on November 14. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph. Residents should remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid exposed areas during lightning.

Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR Today?

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to remain dry on November 14, according to the IMD’s seven-day rainfall forecast. The weather department has not indicated significant rainfall activity in the national capital or neighbouring areas for the day.

IMD Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

Rainfall activity is expected to continue in some regions over the next few days.

Date State or Region Expected Weather
November 14 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall at isolated places
November 14–15 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 14–15 Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 14–15 West Rajasthan Isolated rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds on November 14
November 15–17 Arunachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 15–17 Assam and Meghalaya Isolated rainfall
November 16–19 Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 13–19 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 14, 2026, 10:58 IST
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