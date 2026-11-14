IMD Weather Today, November 14, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Thunderstorms in Rajasthan and Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir and West Rajasthan, and changing weather in parts of northern India. Check the state-wise forecast for November 14.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of India on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and West Rajasthan may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 14 and the coming days.
Which States Will Receive Rain Today?
According to the IMD’s latest All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on November 13, rainfall is likely in parts of northern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
|State or Region
|Weather Forecast for November 14
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Widespread rainfall; heavy showers at isolated places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Isolated to scattered rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible
|Ladakh
|Isolated to scattered rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible
|Himachal Pradesh
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|Uttarakhand
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|Punjab
|Isolated rainfall possible
|West Rajasthan
|Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Mainly dry on November 14; rainfall possible later
|Assam and Meghalaya
|Mainly dry on November 14
|Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
|Mainly dry weather expected
|West Bengal and Sikkim
|Mainly dry weather expected
|Bihar and Jharkhand
|Mainly dry weather expected
|Uttar Pradesh
|Mainly dry weather expected
|Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh
|Dry weather expected
|Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
|No significant weather activity expected
|Gujarat and Maharashtra
|No significant weather activity expected
|Goa
|No significant weather activity expected
|Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
|No significant weather activity expected (Note: IMD also indicates isolated rainfall may occur over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema)
|Karnataka
|No significant weather activity expected
|Kerala and Tamil Nadu
|No significant weather activity expected (Note: IMD also forecasts scattered showers and thunderstorms across several districts of Tamil Nadu)
|Lakshadweep
|No significant weather activity expected
Note: The table summarises the IMD’s meteorological subdivisions. It does not mean that every district within a listed region will experience the same conditions.
Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 13 to 19. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places between November 13 and 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are also possible.
Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may experience isolated to scattered rainfall on November 14 and 15. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 14.
West Rajasthan Under Thunderstorm Warning
West Rajasthan may experience isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on November 14. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph. Residents should remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid exposed areas during lightning.
Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR Today?
Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to remain dry on November 14, according to the IMD’s seven-day rainfall forecast. The weather department has not indicated significant rainfall activity in the national capital or neighbouring areas for the day.
IMD Weather Forecast for the Coming Days
Rainfall activity is expected to continue in some regions over the next few days.
|Date
|State or Region
|Expected Weather
|November 14
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|November 14–15
|Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|November 14–15
|Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|November 14–15
|West Rajasthan
|Isolated rainfall; thunderstorms and gusty winds on November 14
|November 15–17
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|November 15–17
|Assam and Meghalaya
|Isolated rainfall
|November 16–19
|Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|November 13–19
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
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