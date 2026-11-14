DU Cancels PhD Registration of Scholar Accused of Assaulting Professor, Bans Entry for 3 Years

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Key Points DU cancelled PhD registration and banned scholar Shubham Singh for 3 years.

Scholar Shubham Singh assaulted Prof. Anupam Jha, confirmed by CCTV footage.

DU formed a 13-member safety committee on Friday to enhance campus security.

Delhi University has taken strict action against a PhD scholar accused of assaulting a senior professor. The university has cancelled the PhD registration of Shubham Singh, a research scholar at the Faculty of Law. He is accused of attacking Prof. Anupam Jha near Law Centre-II, close to the entrance of Umang Bhawan. CCTV footage showed the incident, and a university inquiry committee reviewed it. Along with the cancellation, Singh has been banned from entering the university premises for three years. He has also been debarred for three years from seeking re-admission or appearing in any examination conducted by the university or its colleges. The case came to light after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced. The university then formed an inquiry committee to examine the matter. DU Professor Assault Case: What Did the CCTV Footage Show?

According to the office order issued on Friday, an independent inquiry committee examined the CCTV footage, documentary records, the professor's complaint, a medico-legal case report and a statement submitted by the Dean of the Faculty of Law. The footage reportedly shows the student attacking Prof. Anupam Jha with slaps and punches, causing him to fall near the entrance of the Law Centre. The committee noted repeated instances of misconduct by Singh and said the incident should be seen in the context of his earlier disciplinary violations rather than as an isolated occurrence. It also condemned his alleged use of vulgar and inappropriate language towards the university and its colleges. After reviewing the inquiry committee's findings, the university's competent authority took a final decision on the matter. The action covers the scholar's PhD registration, his entry to the campus, and his future academic prospects.

DU Professor Assault Case: What Action Has Delhi University Taken Against Shubham Singh? The committee met on Sept 9 and recommended strict action against the scholar. The competent authority subsequently accepted these recommendations and ordered the cancellation of his PhD registration. In addition, Singh has been barred from entering the university premises for three years. He has also been debarred for three years from seeking admission or appearing in examinations conducted by the university or its colleges. The order states that Singh had been given multiple opportunities to present his version of events and to work towards improving his conduct, but the committee found that the misconduct continued. Alongside the action against the scholar, Delhi University has also taken a wider step on campus safety. The university has formed a new panel to look at security concerns of women and employees.