DU Cancels PhD Registration of Scholar Accused of Assaulting Professor, Bans Entry for 3 Years
Delhi University has cancelled the PhD registration of a Faculty of Law scholar accused of assaulting a senior professor near Law Centre-II. CCTV footage and an inquiry led to a three-year campus ban and debarment from admissions and exams. DU also reconstituted a 13-member women's safety committee.
Key Points
- DU cancelled PhD registration and banned scholar Shubham Singh for 3 years.
- Scholar Shubham Singh assaulted Prof. Anupam Jha, confirmed by CCTV footage.
- DU formed a 13-member safety committee on Friday to enhance campus security.
Delhi University has taken strict action against a PhD scholar accused of assaulting a senior professor. The university has cancelled the PhD registration of Shubham Singh, a research scholar at the Faculty of Law. He is accused of attacking Prof. Anupam Jha near Law Centre-II, close to the entrance of Umang Bhawan. CCTV footage showed the incident, and a university inquiry committee reviewed it. Along with the cancellation, Singh has been banned from entering the university premises for three years. He has also been debarred for three years from seeking re-admission or appearing in any examination conducted by the university or its colleges. The case came to light after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced. The university then formed an inquiry committee to examine the matter.
DU Professor Assault Case: What Did the CCTV Footage Show?
According to the office order issued on Friday, an independent inquiry committee examined the CCTV footage, documentary records, the professor's complaint, a medico-legal case report and a statement submitted by the Dean of the Faculty of Law. The footage reportedly shows the student attacking Prof. Anupam Jha with slaps and punches, causing him to fall near the entrance of the Law Centre. The committee noted repeated instances of misconduct by Singh and said the incident should be seen in the context of his earlier disciplinary violations rather than as an isolated occurrence. It also condemned his alleged use of vulgar and inappropriate language towards the university and its colleges.
After reviewing the inquiry committee's findings, the university's competent authority took a final decision on the matter. The action covers the scholar's PhD registration, his entry to the campus, and his future academic prospects.
DU Professor Assault Case: What Action Has Delhi University Taken Against Shubham Singh?
The committee met on Sept 9 and recommended strict action against the scholar. The competent authority subsequently accepted these recommendations and ordered the cancellation of his PhD registration. In addition, Singh has been barred from entering the university premises for three years. He has also been debarred for three years from seeking admission or appearing in examinations conducted by the university or its colleges. The order states that Singh had been given multiple opportunities to present his version of events and to work towards improving his conduct, but the committee found that the misconduct continued.
Alongside the action against the scholar, Delhi University has also taken a wider step on campus safety. The university has formed a new panel to look at security concerns of women and employees.
DU Forms 13-Member Committee on Safety and Security of Women and University Employees
Meanwhile, DU on Friday reconstituted a 13-member committee on the safety and security of women and university employees. The panel will work towards strengthening measures that ensure a safe environment on campus. The step comes as the university deals with the assault case at the Faculty of Law, which has raised questions about discipline and security within university premises.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com