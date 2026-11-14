ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination to assess students' theoretical knowledge, programming skills and understanding of computational concepts. Students appearing for the ISC Board Exam 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, section-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and important topics to prepare effectively. The ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination is divided into two papers: Paper I (Theory) and Paper II (Practical). The theory examination carries 70 marks, while the practical examination accounts for 30 marks, making the subject worth 100 marks in total. The syllabus covers Boolean Algebra, Computer Hardware, Java Programming, Inheritance, Data Structures and Computational Complexity.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview The following table provides important details about the ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination for the 2026-27 academic session. Particulars Details Examination ISC Class 12 Board Examination Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Subject Computer Science Subject Code 868 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Paper I Theory Theory Marks 70 Paper II Practical Practical Marks 30 Total Marks 100 Theory Duration 3 Hours Practical Duration 3 Hours Examination Mode Offline ISC Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2026-27 As per the prescribed assessment structure, the ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination carries 100 marks. The board evaluates students through a written theory paper and a practical examination.

The theory paper tests conceptual understanding, logical reasoning and programming knowledge. Meanwhile, the practical examination assesses students' ability to develop algorithms, write Java programs, execute code and solve programming problems. Paper Examination Component Maximum Marks Duration Paper I Theory 70 3 Hours Paper II Practical 30 3 Hours Total 100 ISC Class 12 Computer Science Theory Exam Pattern 2026-27 The ISC Class 12 Computer Science theory paper carries 70 marks and is conducted for three hours. The syllabus is divided into three broad sections covering hardware concepts, Java programming and advanced computer science topics. Section A: Hardware Section A covers Boolean Algebra and Computer Hardware. Students are expected to understand logical operations, Boolean expressions, truth tables, logic gates and their applications in digital circuits.

Important topics include: Propositional Logic and Truth Tables

Boolean Algebra and its Laws

De Morgan's Theorems

Karnaugh Maps

Sum of Products (SOP) and Product of Sums (POS)

Logic Gates

Half Adders and Full Adders

Encoders and Decoders

Multiplexers

NAND and NOR Gates as Universal Gates Section B: Java Programming Section B focuses on programming concepts and algorithmic problem-solving using Java. Students must understand programming logic and demonstrate their ability to develop, execute and debug programs. Important topics include: Implementation of Algorithms to Solve Problems

Programming in Java

Objects and Constructors

Primitive Values and Wrapper Classes

Variables and Expressions

Statements and Scope

Methods

Arrays and Strings

Recursion Section C: Advanced Programming Concepts Section C covers advanced object-oriented programming concepts and data structures. It also introduces students to computational complexity and the analysis of algorithms.

Important topics include: Inheritance

Interfaces and Polymorphism

Stack and Queue

Circular Queue and Deque

Linked Lists

Binary Trees

Tree Traversals

Complexity and Big O Notation ISC Class 12 Computer Science Topic-wise Weightage 2026-27 The Computer Science syllabus includes 14 units divided into three sections. Students should prepare all topics while giving additional attention to Java programming, Boolean Algebra and Data Structures. Section Topics Covered Section A Boolean Algebra, Computer Hardware Section B Algorithms, Java Programming, Objects, Primitive Values, Variables, Statements, Methods, Arrays, Strings, Recursion Section C Inheritance, Interfaces, Polymorphism, Data Structures, Computational Complexity and Big O Notation Important: Students should not confuse the topic-wise syllabus with a fixed chapter-wise marks allocation. The above table identifies the prescribed sections and topics; it does not assign independently verified marks to individual chapters.