ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage
Check the ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 70-mark theory paper, 30-mark practical assessment, marking scheme, important topics and syllabus details for the 2027 board examination.
ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination to assess students' theoretical knowledge, programming skills and understanding of computational concepts. Students appearing for the ISC Board Exam 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, section-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and important topics to prepare effectively.
The ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination is divided into two papers: Paper I (Theory) and Paper II (Practical). The theory examination carries 70 marks, while the practical examination accounts for 30 marks, making the subject worth 100 marks in total. The syllabus covers Boolean Algebra, Computer Hardware, Java Programming, Inheritance, Data Structures and Computational Complexity.
ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
The following table provides important details about the ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination for the 2026-27 academic session.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Examination
|
ISC Class 12 Board Examination
|
Board
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Subject
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Computer Science
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Subject Code
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868
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination Year
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2027
|
Paper I
|
Theory
|
Theory Marks
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70
|
Paper II
|
Practical
|
Practical Marks
|
30
|
Total Marks
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100
|
Theory Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Practical Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Examination Mode
|
Offline
ISC Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2026-27
As per the prescribed assessment structure, the ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination carries 100 marks. The board evaluates students through a written theory paper and a practical examination.
The theory paper tests conceptual understanding, logical reasoning and programming knowledge. Meanwhile, the practical examination assesses students' ability to develop algorithms, write Java programs, execute code and solve programming problems.
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Paper
|
Examination Component
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Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper I
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Theory
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70
|
3 Hours
|
Paper II
|
Practical
|
30
|
3 Hours
|
Total
|
100
ISC Class 12 Computer Science Theory Exam Pattern 2026-27
The ISC Class 12 Computer Science theory paper carries 70 marks and is conducted for three hours. The syllabus is divided into three broad sections covering hardware concepts, Java programming and advanced computer science topics.
Section A: Hardware
Section A covers Boolean Algebra and Computer Hardware. Students are expected to understand logical operations, Boolean expressions, truth tables, logic gates and their applications in digital circuits.
Important topics include:
- Propositional Logic and Truth Tables
- Boolean Algebra and its Laws
- De Morgan's Theorems
- Karnaugh Maps
- Sum of Products (SOP) and Product of Sums (POS)
- Logic Gates
- Half Adders and Full Adders
- Encoders and Decoders
- Multiplexers
- NAND and NOR Gates as Universal Gates
Section B: Java Programming
Section B focuses on programming concepts and algorithmic problem-solving using Java. Students must understand programming logic and demonstrate their ability to develop, execute and debug programs.
Important topics include:
- Implementation of Algorithms to Solve Problems
- Programming in Java
- Objects and Constructors
- Primitive Values and Wrapper Classes
- Variables and Expressions
- Statements and Scope
- Methods
- Arrays and Strings
- Recursion
Section C: Advanced Programming Concepts
Section C covers advanced object-oriented programming concepts and data structures. It also introduces students to computational complexity and the analysis of algorithms.
Important topics include:
- Inheritance
- Interfaces and Polymorphism
- Stack and Queue
- Circular Queue and Deque
- Linked Lists
- Binary Trees
- Tree Traversals
- Complexity and Big O Notation
ISC Class 12 Computer Science Topic-wise Weightage 2026-27
The Computer Science syllabus includes 14 units divided into three sections. Students should prepare all topics while giving additional attention to Java programming, Boolean Algebra and Data Structures.
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Section
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Topics Covered
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Section A
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Boolean Algebra, Computer Hardware
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Section B
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Algorithms, Java Programming, Objects, Primitive Values, Variables, Statements, Methods, Arrays, Strings, Recursion
|
Section C
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Inheritance, Interfaces, Polymorphism, Data Structures, Computational Complexity and Big O Notation
Important: Students should not confuse the topic-wise syllabus with a fixed chapter-wise marks allocation. The above table identifies the prescribed sections and topics; it does not assign independently verified marks to individual chapters.
Important Topics for ISC Class 12 Computer Science 2026-27
Students should pay special attention to the following topics while preparing for their board examinations.
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Subject Area
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Important Topics
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Boolean Algebra
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Truth Tables, Boolean Laws, Karnaugh Maps, SOP and POS
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Computer Hardware
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Logic Gates, Half Adders, Full Adders, Multiplexers
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Java Programming
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Objects, Methods, Constructors, Loops and Conditional Statements
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Arrays and Strings
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Searching, Sorting, String Operations and Array Address Calculation
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Recursion
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Factorial, GCD, Binary Search and Tower of Hanoi
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Inheritance
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Superclass, Subclass, Interfaces and Polymorphism
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Data Structures
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Stack, Queue, Linked List and Binary Trees
|
Computational Complexity
|
Time Complexity, Best Case, Worst Case and Big O Notation
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.