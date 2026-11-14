India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Playing 11, Match Timing, Squad, Toss and Where to Watch

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, November 14. The much-awaited final will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, where both teams will compete for the Under-19 continental title. India booked their place in the final after defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets in the second semi-final. Pakistan, meanwhile, secured their place in the title clash with a convincing nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh. The final will be particularly important for India, as Pakistan defeated them by three wickets in their group-stage match on November 8. The Indian team will now have another opportunity to settle the score and lift the trophy. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 10:00 AM IST. Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network and online streaming on SonyLIV.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Check Match Time, Squads and Live Streaming India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Match Details Match Information Details Match India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Tournament ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Final Date Saturday, November 14, 2026 Toss Time 10:00 AM IST Toss Result Pakistan's Under-19 elected to bat Match Start Time 10:30 AM IST Venue Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Match Format 50-over ODI India Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf Live Telecast Sony Sports Network Live Streaming SonyLIV According to the official ICC match centre, the final is scheduled for November 14 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Toss Update

The toss is scheduled to take place at 10:00 AM IST, 30 minutes before the start of the match. Toss Result: Awaiting official confirmation. Playing XIs: The final playing XIs will be updated after the toss. Fans can follow the ICC official match centre for the latest toss information and team announcements. India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Predicted Playing 11 Both teams have several talented young cricketers who have performed well throughout the tournament. India will depend on its strong batting lineup, while Pakistan will look to continue its impressive bowling and batting performances. India's Playing XI India captain Lakshya Raichandani is expected to lead the team in the final. Aaryavir Sehwag, who has been among the leading run-scorers of the competition, will be an important player at the top of the order.

The following is India's predicted playing XI for the final: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C) Aaryavir Sehwag VK Vineeth Arjun Rajput Yashbardhan Chauhan Anvay Dravid (WK) Manal Chauhan Mohit Ulva Aryan Savsani Kavya Patel Chigurupati Venkata Naga Vijaya Subhash Pakistan's Playing XI Pakistan have remained unbeaten in the tournament and will enter the final with confidence. Captain Farhan Yousaf will lead the side, while wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor and Usman Khan will be important players in the batting department. Pakistan's playing XI is: Usman Khan Hayam Khan Abdul Qadir Farhan Yousaf (C) Ahmed Hussain Ali Raza Hamza Zahoor (WK) Hasnain Abbas Dar Mohammad Sayyam Rizwanullah Niqab Shafiq India U19 Squad for Asia Cup Final 2026

India have announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani is leading the team, while Anvay Dravid is among the wicketkeeping options. No. Player Name 1 Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C) 2 Aaryavir Sehwag 3 Anvay Dravid (WK) 4 Arjun Rajput 5 Ishan Sood 6 Kavya Patel 7 Manal Chauhan 8 Mohit Ulva 9 Yashveer Goud 10 VK Vineeth 11 Yashbardhan Chauhan 12 Rajat Baghel 13 Shavin Vinodh 14 Aryan Savsani 15 Kushagra Ojha Pakistan U19 Squad for Asia Cup Final 2026 Pakistan will be led by Farhan Yousaf in the final. The team has a balanced squad featuring experienced performers from the tournament. No. Player Name 1 Farhan Yousaf (C) 2 Usman Khan 3 Jahangir Bilal 4 Abdul Qadir 5 Ahmed Hussain 6 Ali Raza 7 Hamza Zahoor (WK) 8 Hasnain Abbas Dar 9 Mohammad Sayyam 10 Niqab Shafiq 11 Rizwanullah 12 Huzaifa Ahsan 13 Abdul Subhan 14 Mohammad Huzaifa 15 Hayam Khan

India vs Pakistan: Previous Group-Stage Match in U19 Asia Cup 2026 India and Pakistan had already faced each other in the group stage on November 8. India batted first and scored 208 runs in 46.3 overs. Pakistan chased down the target, reaching 209/7 in 48.1 overs to win the match by three wickets. Hamza Zahoor was the star performer for Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten century. His 100-run innings helped Pakistan complete a memorable run chase. India will now look to perform better in the final and take revenge for their earlier defeat. India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Where to Watch Live? Cricket fans in India can watch the final between India U19 and Pakistan U19 through television and online streaming platforms. Platform Where to Watch Live TV Telecast Sony Sports Network Online Live Streaming SonyLIV Mobile Streaming SonyLIV App Website Streaming SonyLIV Website