CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download FREE PDF
Download the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF with the marking scheme. Check the exam pattern, question types and marks distribution.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper 2026-27 to help students prepare for the upcoming board examinations. The sample paper gives students an idea of the latest exam pattern, types of questions, and marks distribution. Students can download the sample paper along with its marking scheme from the official CBSE Academic website.
The theory examination will carry 70 marks, and students will get 3 hours to complete the paper. It will consist of 37 questions divided into five sections, including multiple-choice, short-answer, case-study, and long-answer questions.
Practising the sample paper will help students understand the exam format, improve their answer-writing skills, and manage their time effectively. The marking scheme will also help students understand how marks are awarded for different answers. Read this article to download the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF.
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2026-27
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS:
1. The question paper consists of 5 sections and 37 Questions.
2. Section A consists of question 1-18 carrying 1 mark each and is multiple choice questions. All questions are compulsory
3. Sections B consist of questions 19-24 carrying 2 marks each and are very short answer types and should not exceed 60-90 words. Attempt any 5.
4. Sections C consist of Question 25-30 carrying 3 marks each and are short answer types and should not exceed 100-150 words. Attempt any 5.
5. Sections D consist of Question 31-33 carrying 4 marks each and are case studies. There is an internal choice available.
6. Section E consists of Question 34-37 carrying 5 marks each and are long answer types and should not exceed 200-300 words. Attempt any 3.
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Section -A
Q-1. Rules and regulations of a sports tournament are the responsibility of ________ committee? 1
(a) Technical
(b) Logistics
(c) Marketing
(d) Finance
Q-2. Given below are the two statements labelled Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Assertion (A): In this type of tournament, a team once defeated gets eliminated only the winners continue in the competition. 1
Reason (R): Good team once lost cannot make a comeback.
In context of the above two statements, which one of the following is correct?
(a) A is true, but R is false
(b) A is false, but R is true
(c) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A
(d) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A
Q-3. Match the following:
(a) A-(iii), B-(i), C-(iv), D-(ii)
(b) A-(i), B-(iii), C-(iv), D-(ii)
(c) A-(iv), B-(ii), C-(i), D-(iii)
(d) A(iii), B-(i), C-(iv), D-(ii)
Q 4. How much carbohydrates are required for strength dominant sports? 1
(a) 40%
(b) 55%
(c) 70%
(d) 80%
Q 5. Identify the yoga asana below. 1
(a) Vakrasana
(b) Tadasana
(c) Vajrasana
(d) Ardha Matsyendrasna
Q 6. Which asana is preparatory asana for pawanmuktasana? 1
(a) Vajra asana
(b) Bhujang asana
(c) Matsendra asana
(d) Nauka asana
Q 7. Who is known as the father of Paralympic games? 1
(a) Dr. Ludwig Guttman
(b) George Iser
(c) Pierre de Coubertin
(d) Jacques Rogge
Q 8. Deficiency of which of the following nutrients leads osteoporosis? 1
(a) Iron
(b) Iodine
(c) Calcium
(d) Sulphur
Q 9. From the following find water soluble vitamins. 1
(a) A, D
(b) E, K
(c) C, A
(d) B, C
Q10 . Which of the following is an aerobic endurance test. 1
(a) Rockport
(b) Harvard
(c) 6 min walk
(d) 100 m run
Q11 . Which of the following is an effect of exercise on muscular system? 1
(a) Cardiac output
(b) Hypertrophy of muscles
(c) Tidal volume
(d) I.R.V
Q12 . Overstretching of the ligaments near the joints is known as ________. 1
(a) Contusion
(b) Sprain
(c) Laceration
(d) Fracture
Q13 . ______ refers to the resistance to the motion at the contact of two surfaces. 1
(a) Attraction
(b) Friction
(c) Reaction
(d) Acceleration
Q14 . Biomechanics deals with which of the following? 1
(a) Muscles involved in movement
(b) Effect of force on different movements done by human body
(c) To understand the physiology of the body
(d) To understand time and distance concept of various biomechanics
Q15 . Psychology deals with -. 1
(a) Function of body
(b) Activity of air
(c) Anatomy
(d) Behavior
Q16 . Given below are the two statements labelled Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Assertion (A): Introverts are more comfortable living alone and being by themselves. 1
Reason (R): They are actively involved in the world of people and things.
In context of the above two statements, which one of the following is correct?
(a) (A) is false, but (R) is true.
(b) A) is true, but (R) is false.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
Q17 . Two major components of load are _____. 1
(a) Specificity and volume
(b) Intensity and volume
(c) Intensity and Progression
(d) Continuity and recovery
Q18 . Ability to your muscle overcome resistance is called ______. 1
(a) Strength
(b) Speed
(c) Balance
(d) Explosive strength
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Section-B (Attempt any 5)
Q19 . What is Osteoporosis. Mention the factors responsible for it in women. 1+1=2
Q20 . What do you mean by roughage? Mention its importance also. 1+1=2
Q21 . What changes come in our senses with advancing age? 2
Q22 . What is PRICE? 2
Q23 . How extrinsic motivation sometime may kill intrinsic motivation? 2
Q24 . Suggest any two Isometric exercises for shoulder region. 1+1=2
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Section-C (Attempt any 5)
Q25 . Discuss how League tournament is a better way to judge the best team of any tournament. Also explain one of its methods to declare the winner 2+1=3
Q26 . What is Scoliosis? What are the causes of Scoliosis? 1+2=3
Q27 . What do you understand by the term inclusion? Explain its need and implementation. 1+2=3
Q28 . What are proteins? Write their functions along with their daily requirement. 1+2=3
Q29 . List down any three advantages of friction. 1+1+1 =3
Q30 . What is self-esteem? How participation in physical activities enhances selfesteem among children? 1+2=3
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Section-D (There is an internal choice available)
Based on above given fixture answer the following questions:
(i) Which method is followed in drawing the fixture given above -
(A) Single knockout
(B) Double knockout
(C) Consolation
(D) Ladder
(ii) The formula for number of matches played in the above tournament is- 1
(A) N(N-1)
(B) N-1
(C) N+1
(D) Nx2
(iii) If 7 teams participate in a double league tournament such as in IPL, how many matches will be conducted in the first phase of the league? 1
(A) 42
(B) 45
(C) 54
(D) 58
(iv) In this type of tournament, a team once defeated get 1
(A) Rematch
(B) Consolationaward
(C) Elimination
(D) Bye
OR
Which no. of team in the above given fixture will be given the 7th bye? 1
(A) 2
(B) 5
(C) 12
(D) 18
(For Visually Impaired Candidates Only)
The sports captain of XYZ school organized a basketball tournament on knockout basis. He found spectators were losing interest in the tournament because the best 2 teams got knocked out in the beginning. Answer the following questions-
(i) Which provision could have avoided this kind of situation? 1
(A) Bye
(B) Pool
(C) Seeding
(D) Halves
(ii) If the number of teams is 58, How many byes will be given? 1
(A) 6
(B) 12
(C) 7
(D) 9
(iii) In a knockout tournament if byes are in odd number, then number of byes in lower half are calculated by- 1
(A) (NB+1)/2
(B) (NB-1)/2
(C) NB/2
(D) NB-1
(iv) Which of the following tournaments is the most economical- 1
(A) Knockout Tournament
(B) League Tournament
(C) Combination Tournament
(D) Challenge Tournament
OR
League tournament is also known as – 1
(A) Combination Tournament
(B) League cum League tournament
(C) Round Robin Tournament
(D) Consolation Tournament
Q32 Read the given case study carefully and answer the questions that follow:
The International Paralympic Committee is the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement. Its purpose is to organize the summer and winter Paralympic Games and act as the International Federation for ten sports, supervising and coordinating World Championships and other competitions. 4
(a) IPC in sports stands for _______.
(b) What was the reason Paralympic Games got their name?
(c) Which body governs the Paralympic Movement?
(d) When was the IPC formed?
Q33 In relation to the pictures, answer the following questions:
(a) While playing in school ground Aman got injured. The injury is stretching in ligaments. What should be the first step to provide him the first aid?
(b) What is the importance of Elevation?
(c) What is the duration of application of ice?
(d) First aid is focused on what are called 3 'P's, Preserve life, Prevent deterioration and________.
(Question for candidates with visual impairment)
Ramesh is an athlete of a school. He is use to do 100m event for his school. He used to do hard work throughout the year to get his best performance. One day he got injured in winter season due to improper warming-up. He has been given first -aid before sent to hospital.
1. Sprain is an injury of _____.
a) Ligament
b) Bone
c) Muscle
d) Joint
2. In PRICE treatment I stands for ______.
a) Icing
b) Incision
c) Incline
d) Irritation
3. Abrasion is a _____.
a) Type of fracture
b) Soft tissue injury
c) Joint dislocation
d) Internal injury
4. Why warming up is necessary?
a) To avoid injuries
b) To increase body temperature
c) To increase pulse rate
d) All of these
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Section-E (Attempt any 3)
Q34 . What is Diabetes and its types. Draw stick diagram of Gomukhasana and mention its benefits. 2+1+2 =5
Q35 . Make a list of all the test items in Jhonson – Metheny Test of Motor Educability. Explain the procedure of jumping Half turns and jumping full turns Johnson-Metheny educability test battery. 1+2+2 =5
Q36 . What is Sports training cycle? Explain micro cycle, meso cycle and macro cycle. 1+4=5
Q37 . What is a Projectile? Discuss the factors affecting projectile's trajectory. 2+3=5
To get the full PDF, students can check the link below:
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CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2026-27: Download FREE PDF
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2026-27
Students can utilize a marking scheme to identify the marking criteria for Sociology subjects. This will help students to understand the 2027 question pattern and section based marking to help answer the questions accordingly.
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