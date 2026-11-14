CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download FREE PDF

Section -A Q-1. Rules and regulations of a sports tournament are the responsibility of ________ committee? 1 (a) Technical (b) Logistics (c) Marketing (d) Finance Q-2. Given below are the two statements labelled Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Assertion (A): In this type of tournament, a team once defeated gets eliminated only the winners continue in the competition. 1 Reason (R): Good team once lost cannot make a comeback. In context of the above two statements, which one of the following is correct? (a) A is true, but R is false (b) A is false, but R is true (c) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A (d) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A Q-3. Match the following: Column A Column B (a) Knock knee (i) Increase exaggeration of backward curve (b) Kyphosis (ii) Wide gap between the knees when standing with feet together (c) Lordosis (iii) Knees touch each other in normal standing position (d) Bow legs (iv) Inward curvature of the spine (a) A-(iii), B-(i), C-(iv), D-(ii) (b) A-(i), B-(iii), C-(iv), D-(ii) (c) A-(iv), B-(ii), C-(i), D-(iii) (d) A(iii), B-(i), C-(iv), D-(ii) Q 4. How much carbohydrates are required for strength dominant sports? 1 (a) 40% (b) 55% (c) 70% (d) 80% Q 5. Identify the yoga asana below. 1 (a) Vakrasana (b) Tadasana (c) Vajrasana (d) Ardha Matsyendrasna Q 6. Which asana is preparatory asana for pawanmuktasana? 1 (a) Vajra asana (b) Bhujang asana (c) Matsendra asana (d) Nauka asana Q 7. Who is known as the father of Paralympic games? 1 (a) Dr. Ludwig Guttman (b) George Iser (c) Pierre de Coubertin (d) Jacques Rogge Q 8. Deficiency of which of the following nutrients leads osteoporosis? 1 (a) Iron (b) Iodine (c) Calcium (d) Sulphur Q 9. From the following find water soluble vitamins. 1 (a) A, D (b) E, K (c) C, A (d) B, C Q10 . Which of the following is an aerobic endurance test. 1 (a) Rockport (b) Harvard (c) 6 min walk (d) 100 m run Q11 . Which of the following is an effect of exercise on muscular system? 1 (a) Cardiac output (b) Hypertrophy of muscles (c) Tidal volume (d) I.R.V Q12 . Overstretching of the ligaments near the joints is known as ________. 1 (a) Contusion (b) Sprain (c) Laceration (d) Fracture Q13 . ______ refers to the resistance to the motion at the contact of two surfaces. 1 (a) Attraction (b) Friction (c) Reaction (d) Acceleration Q14 . Biomechanics deals with which of the following? 1 (a) Muscles involved in movement (b) Effect of force on different movements done by human body (c) To understand the physiology of the body (d) To understand time and distance concept of various biomechanics Q15 . Psychology deals with -. 1 (a) Function of body (b) Activity of air (c) Anatomy (d) Behavior Q16 . Given below are the two statements labelled Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Assertion (A): Introverts are more comfortable living alone and being by themselves. 1 Reason (R): They are actively involved in the world of people and things. In context of the above two statements, which one of the following is correct? (a) (A) is false, but (R) is true. (b) A) is true, but (R) is false. (c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). Q17 . Two major components of load are _____. 1 (a) Specificity and volume (b) Intensity and volume (c) Intensity and Progression (d) Continuity and recovery Q18 . Ability to your muscle overcome resistance is called ______. 1 (a) Strength (b) Speed (c) Balance (d) Explosive strength