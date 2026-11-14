Chhath Puja 2026: History, Significance, Traditions and 4 Days of Celebration

Chhath Puja is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Bihar. It is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is known for its simple rituals, strict fasting, traditional songs and prayers offered to the rising and setting Sun. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar. People also celebrate this festival in other parts of India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and eastern India. Unlike many other festivals, Chhath Puja is celebrated over four days. During these four days, devotees follow different rituals, prepare traditional food and offer prayers to the Sun God. One of the most special things about this festival is that people worship both the setting Sun and the rising Sun. In 2026, Chhath Puja will begin on Friday, November 13, and end on Monday, November 16. Let's understand the date, history, significance and four-day celebration of Chhath Puja 2026.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2026 Date and Time: From November 13 to 16, Four-Day Schedule for Bihar, UP, and State-Wise Ghat, Sunrise, and Sunset Timings Explained Chhath Puja 2026: Date and Calendar Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Kartik. It is also known as Surya Shashthi. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated from November 13 to November 16. Each day has a different name and importance. Day Date Ritual Day 1 November 13, 2026 Nahay Khay Day 2 November 14, 2026 Kharna Day 3 November 15, 2026 Sandhya Arghya Day 4 November 16, 2026 Usha Arghya The third day is considered the main day of Chhath Puja, when devotees offer Arghya (water offering) to the setting Sun. On the fourth day, they offer prayers to the rising Sun. Source: Bihar Tourism

What is Chhath Puja? Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The word Chhath is associated with the sixth day of the lunar calendar. The festival is also called Surya Shashthi, Dala Chhath and Chhathi. During this festival, devotees pray to the Sun God for good health, happiness, prosperity and the well-being of their family members. One of the most interesting things about Chhath Puja is that devotees worship the setting Sun first and then the rising Sun the next morning. According to Bihar Tourism, Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that includes bathing, fasting, preparing offerings and offering Arghya to the Sun. History of Chhath Puja Chhath Puja is considered one of the oldest festivals associated with the worship of the Sun God. It has a strong connection with the culture and traditions of Bihar.

The Sun has been worshipped in different civilisations because it provides light and energy and supports life on Earth. Chhath Puja gives this worship a special form through its four-day celebration and traditional rituals. According to the Bihar Government's information on festivals, Chhath Puja is one of the oldest and most unique festivals of India. In Bihar, it is not just a religious festival but also an important part of the state's cultural identity. The festival has been followed for generations. Families pass its traditions from one generation to another. However, the exact year or historical date when Chhath Puja first started is not established in the official Bihar Tourism information. Why is Chhath Puja Celebrated? Significance of the Festival Chhath Puja has great religious and cultural importance, especially in Bihar.

Here are some important reasons why people celebrate this festival: 1. Worship of the Sun God The Sun is an important source of life on Earth. During Chhath Puja, devotees offer prayers to Surya Dev and thank him for providing light and energy. 2. Worship of Chhathi Maiya Devotees also worship Chhathi Maiya during this festival. People pray to her for the happiness, good health and long life of their children and family members. 3. Prayer for Family Well-being Many devotees observe a strict fast and perform the rituals for the well-being of their family members. 4. Importance of Cleanliness Cleanliness is an important part of Chhath Puja. Devotees clean their homes and prepare the food and offerings with great care. 5. Respect for Nature Chhath Puja is closely connected with nature. The Sun, rivers, water and fruits play an important role in its rituals.

6. Social Unity People from different backgrounds come together at riverbanks and other water bodies to celebrate the festival. It brings families and communities together. Source: Bihar Tourism Four Days of Chhath Puja 2026 Chhath Puja is celebrated for four days. Each day has its own ritual and importance. Let's understand what devotees do during these four days. Day 1: Nahay Khay – November 13, 2026 Nahay Khay marks the beginning of Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees take a holy bath in a river or another water body. They also clean their homes and prepare food in a clean environment. The food prepared on this day is simple and traditional. Devotees usually eat a meal after completing the bathing and other rituals. Nahay Khay is the first step towards the strict fasting and prayers that follow during the festival.

Day 2: Kharna – November 14, 2026 The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna. On this day, devotees observe a fast throughout the day. They do not eat or drink anything during the fasting period. In the evening, they prepare special food such as rice kheer and chapati. After offering it as Prasad, devotees break their fast. The Kharna Prasad is also shared with family members and other people. After Kharna, devotees begin a long fast that continues until the morning of the fourth day. Day 3: Sandhya Arghya – November 15, 2026 The third day is one of the most important days of Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees prepare special offerings for the Sun God. They arrange fruits, Thekua and other traditional food items in bamboo baskets. In the evening, devotees visit riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies.

They stand in the water and offer Arghya to the setting Sun. This ritual is known as Sandhya Arghya. Families and local communities gather at Chhath Ghats to offer prayers together. The evening is filled with traditional Chhath songs and prayers. In some places, devotees also perform the Kosi ritual at night using sugarcane sticks, earthen lamps and offerings. Day 4: Usha Arghya – November 16, 2026 Usha Arghya is the final day of Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees reach the riverbanks or nearby water bodies early in the morning, before sunrise. They stand in the water and offer Arghya to the rising Sun. This marks the completion of the four-day festival. After offering prayers, devotees break their fast. This ritual is known as Parana. Family members distribute Prasad among relatives, friends and neighbours.

With this ritual, the four-day celebration of Chhath Puja comes to an end. Traditional Food and Prasad of Chhath Puja Food plays an important role in Chhath Puja. Devotees prepare traditional food items as offerings to the Sun God. Some popular food items prepared during this festival include: 1. Thekua: Thekua is one of the most popular traditional offerings of Chhath Puja. It is a sweet made using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar and ghee. 2. Kheer: Kheer is prepared using rice and milk. It is an important part of the Kharna ritual. 3. Seasonal Fruits: Fruits such as bananas, coconuts and sugarcane are offered during the festival. 4. Kasar: Kasar is a traditional sweet prepared using rice flour and jaggery. 5. Roti: Traditional homemade rotis are also prepared and offered as Prasad. These food items are prepared with care and shared with family members and other devotees.

Why Do People Worship Both the Rising and Setting Sun? This is one of the most interesting traditions of Chhath Puja. In most Sun worship practices, people offer prayers to the rising Sun. However, Chhath Puja is special because devotees worship both the setting and rising Sun. On the third day, people offer Arghya to the setting Sun during the evening. On the fourth day, they offer Arghya to the rising Sun early in the morning. This tradition shows respect for the Sun throughout its daily journey. It is also one of the unique features of Chhath Puja highlighted by Bihar Tourism. Where is Chhath Puja Celebrated in Bihar? Chhath Puja is celebrated across Bihar. People gather at rivers, ponds and specially prepared Chhath Ghats to perform the rituals. The banks of the River Ganga in Patna are among the well-known places where large numbers of devotees gather during the festival.