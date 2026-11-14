India International Trade Fair 2026: Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings, Venue and How to Book Tickets
India International Trade Fair 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, from November 14 to 27. Check public entry dates, ticket prices, timings, attractions and metro details.
The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 has started at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the annual event will run from November 14 to November 27, 2026. This year’s theme is ‘Vikas aur Virasat’. The fair will feature more than 3,500 exhibitors across 17 halls, with participation from 32 states and Union Territories and 11 countries. Keep reading to know in detail.
India International Trade Fair 2026
|Particulars
|Details
|Event
|45th India International Trade Fair
|Organiser
|India Trade Promotion Organisation
|Start date
|November 14, 2026
|Last date
|November 27, 2026
|Business days
|November 14–18
|General public days
|November 19–27
|Venue
|Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
|Theme
|Vikas aur Virasat
|Number of exhibitors
|More than 3,500
|Participating states and UTs
|32
|Participating countries
|11
|Exhibition area
|More than 1,00,000 square metres
|Exhibition halls
|17
|Timings
|10:00 AM to 7:30 PM
When Will the Trade Fair Open for the General Public?
The fair has separate dates for business visitors and the general public. The first five days, from November 14 to 18, are reserved for business-to-business (B2B) visitors. General visitors will be allowed entry from November 19 to November 27, 2026. The exhibition will remain open from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM, but the last entry for the general public is scheduled for 5:30 PM.
|Category
|Dates
|Entry
|Business Days
|November 14–18
|Business visitors
|General Days
|November 19–27
|General public
India International Trade Fair 2026 Ticket Prices
The ticket prices vary according to the day of the visit and the visitor category. The reported rates for general public days are ₹100 for adults on weekdays and ₹200 on weekends. Children’s tickets cost ₹50 on weekdays and ₹100 on weekends. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities can get free entry on general public days by presenting valid government-issued identification.
|Ticket Category
|Weekdays
|Weekends
|Adults
|₹100
|₹200
|Children
|₹50
|₹100
How to Book India International Trade Fair 2026 Tickets?
Visitors can purchase tickets online or through selected Delhi Metro stations. The available booking options include:
|Booking Mode
|Details
|Official website
|Visit booking.indiatradefair.com to check ticket availability and book entry tickets.
|Mobile application
|Use the official IITF 2026 mobile app for ticket booking and event information.
|Metro stations
|Tickets are also available at 55 designated Delhi Metro stations.
Where Is the India International Trade Fair 2026 Being Held?
The 45th India International Trade Fair is being organised at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The venue has 17 exhibition halls and more than 1,00,000 square metres of exhibition space. The nearest metro station is Supreme Court Metro Station on the Blue Line. Visitors can use the Delhi Metro to reach the venue and avoid road congestion around Pragati Maidan.
What Is the Theme of India International Trade Fair 2026?
The theme of the 45th edition is ‘Vikas aur Virasat’. It represents the combination of India’s economic development and its cultural heritage.
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.