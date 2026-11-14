India International Trade Fair 2026: Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings, Venue and How to Book Tickets

The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 has started at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the annual event will run from November 14 to November 27, 2026. This year’s theme is ‘Vikas aur Virasat’. The fair will feature more than 3,500 exhibitors across 17 halls, with participation from 32 states and Union Territories and 11 countries. Keep reading to know in detail.

When Will the Trade Fair Open for the General Public?

The fair has separate dates for business visitors and the general public. The first five days, from November 14 to 18, are reserved for business-to-business (B2B) visitors. General visitors will be allowed entry from November 19 to November 27, 2026. The exhibition will remain open from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM, but the last entry for the general public is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

Category Dates Entry Business Days November 14–18 Business visitors General Days November 19–27 General public

India International Trade Fair 2026 Ticket Prices

The ticket prices vary according to the day of the visit and the visitor category. The reported rates for general public days are ₹100 for adults on weekdays and ₹200 on weekends. Children’s tickets cost ₹50 on weekdays and ₹100 on weekends. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities can get free entry on general public days by presenting valid government-issued identification.