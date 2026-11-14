SSC MTS Syllabus 2027: Check Complete Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) prescribes the syllabus for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar examinations to help candidates understand the subjects and topics covered in the recruitment examination. The SSC MTS syllabus includes four major sections: Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The Computer-Based Examination is divided into two sessions, with different subjects, question numbers and marking schemes. Candidates preparing for SSC MTS 2027 should go through the complete syllabus to understand what they need to study for each section. SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027 As per the SSC MTS 2025 official notification, the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is conducted in two sessions. Both sessions are compulsory. The examination contains objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The following table explains the examination structure prescribed in the latest detailed notification available for reference. Session Subject Questions Maximum Marks Session I Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20 60 Session I Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 20 60 Session II General Awareness 25 75 Session II English Language and Comprehension 25 75 Total Four subjects 90 270 Time duration: Session I: 45 minutes

Session II: 45 minutes Candidates eligible for a scribe receive 60 minutes for each session, subject to the applicable SSC provisions. SSC MTS Marking Scheme 2027 The marking scheme differs between the two examination sessions. Particulars Session I Session II Correct answer 3 marks 3 marks Incorrect answer No negative marking 1 mark deducted Unattempted question 0 marks 0 marks Total questions 40 50 Total marks 120 150

In Session I, candidates do not lose marks for incorrect answers. However, in Session II, one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Therefore, candidates should be careful while attempting questions in the second session. SSC MTS Subject-Wise Syllabus 2027 The SSC MTS syllabus covers four subjects. The Commission has provided indicative topics for each section in its official notification. Here is a detailed explanation of all four subjects in simple language. 1. Numerical and Mathematical Ability This section tests candidates' basic mathematical knowledge and calculation skills. Questions are based on arithmetic, numbers, percentages, basic geometry and simple data interpretation. Topics What candidates need to study Integers and Whole Numbers Basic numbers, positive and negative numbers and whole numbers LCM and HCF Finding the smallest common multiple and highest common factor of numbers Decimals and Fractions Calculations involving decimal numbers and fractions Relationship between Numbers Understanding how different numbers are connected Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS Addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and the correct order of calculations Percentage Calculating percentages and solving percentage-based questions Ratio and Proportion Comparing two or more quantities Work and Time Calculating the time required to complete a particular task Direct and Inverse Proportions Understanding how two quantities change in relation to each other Averages Finding the average of a given set of numbers Simple Interest Calculating interest on a principal amount Profit and Loss Calculating profit or loss on buying and selling goods Discount Calculating reductions in the marked price of products Area and Perimeter Finding the area and boundary length of basic geometric figures Distance and Time Solving questions related to speed, distance and time Lines and Angles Basic concepts related to lines and different types of angles Interpretation of Simple Graphs and Data Reading and understanding information presented through graphs and data Square and Square Roots Finding the square of a number and its square root

Candidates should practise basic calculations, arithmetic questions, percentages, profit and loss, averages and time-and-work problems regularly. 2. Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving This section checks candidates' logical thinking, observation and problem-solving abilities. It includes questions that require candidates to identify patterns, understand relationships and solve simple logical problems. Topics What candidates need to study Alpha-Numeric Series Identifying patterns involving letters and numbers Coding and Decoding Understanding codes and identifying the correct meaning or pattern Analogy Finding relationships between two words, numbers or objects Following Directions Solving questions based on directions such as north, south, east and west Similarities and Differences Identifying common features and differences between objects or items Jumbling Arranging letters, words or information in the correct order Problem-Solving and Analysis Using logic to understand and solve given problems Non-Verbal Reasoning Based on Diagrams Solving questions using figures, shapes and visual patterns Age Calculations Solving problems based on the present, past and future ages of people Calendar and Clock Answering questions related to dates, days, time and clock positions

Practise number and letter series, coding-decoding, analogy, direction-based questions and calendar problems to improve speed and accuracy. 3. General Awareness The General Awareness section tests candidates' knowledge of their surroundings and general understanding of important subjects. According to the SSC notification, this section broadly covers Social Studies, General Science and Environmental Studies up to the Class 10 level. Topics What candidates need to study History Important events, historical developments, ancient, medieval and modern Indian history Geography Physical geography, Indian geography, rivers, mountains, climate and natural resources Art and Culture Indian traditions, festivals, heritage, dance forms, music and cultural practices Civics Constitution, government, Parliament, fundamental rights and basic political knowledge Economics Basic economic concepts, money, banking and important economic developments General Science Basic concepts of Physics, Chemistry and Biology up to Class 10 Environmental Studies Environment, pollution, conservation, biodiversity and environmental issues

Candidates should focus on basic NCERT concepts, especially Social Science and Science up to Class 10. They should also read important national and international events to improve their general knowledge. 4. English Language and Comprehension The English section tests candidates' understanding of basic English, grammar, vocabulary and reading skills. It checks whether candidates can understand simple English sentences, identify correct word usage and understand a short passage. The official notification mentions the following areas: Topics What candidates need to study Basics of English Language Basic understanding of English words and sentences Vocabulary Knowledge of words and their meanings Grammar Basic rules of English grammar Sentence Structure Understanding how words are arranged to form meaningful sentences Synonyms Words having similar meanings Antonyms Words having opposite meanings Correct Usage Using appropriate words and grammar in sentences Comprehension Reading a simple paragraph and answering questions based on it

Candidates should improve their vocabulary, practise basic grammar rules and regularly read short English passages. They should also practise synonyms, antonyms and sentence-based questions. SSC MTS Havaldar Physical Test (PET/PST) Candidates applying for the Havaldar posts under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) must also qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). These physical tests are applicable to Havaldar recruitment and are not part of the MTS selection process. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Gender Walking requirement Time limit Male 1,600 metres 15 minutes Female 1 kilometre 20 minutes Physical Standard Test (PST) The physical standards prescribed in the SSC notification are as follows:

Physical measurement Male Female Height 157.5 cm 152 cm Chest 76 cm (with minimum 5 cm expansion) Not applicable Weight Not specified as a separate male criterion 48 kg Certain relaxations in physical standards are available for eligible categories and regions under SSC rules. Candidates should check the official notification for the applicable conditions and exemptions. SSC MTS Selection Process 2027 The selection process differs for MTS and Havaldar posts. Post Selection stages Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Computer-Based Examination Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Computer-Based Examination followed by PET/PST For MTS, candidates are shortlisted based on their performance in the Computer-Based Examination and other applicable recruitment conditions. For Havaldar, candidates shortlisted through the CBE must also qualify in the physical tests.