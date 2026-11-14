Chhath Puja 2026: 2,500 Cops Deployed Across Noida, Security Tightened at 146 Ghats
Noida Police has deployed around 2,500 personnel and two PAC companies across 146 Chhath Puja locations in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Check security arrangements and key details.
Security has been tightened across Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Chhath Puja 2026 with around 2,500 civil police personnel deployed across Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been assigned security duties to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully. According to Joint Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma, Chhath Puja will be observed at 146 locations across the district including natural and artificial ghats. Of these, 13 locations are expected to attract particularly large crowds. Keep reading to read in detail.
Chhath Puja 2026 in Noida
|Particulars
|Details
|Festival
|Chhath Puja 2026
|Location
|Noida and Greater Noida
|District
|Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
|Police deployment
|Around 2,500 civil police personnel
|Additional force
|Two PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) companies
|Total पूजा (Puja) locations
|146
|High-footfall locations
|13
|Security divisions
|10 zones and 26 sectors
|Senior officer
|Joint Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma
How Many Police Personnel Are Deployed for Chhath Puja in Noida?
Around 2,500 civil police personnel have been assigned security duties across Gautam Buddha Nagar. Two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary will provide additional support during the celebrations. Senior police officers have also inspected the designated ghats to review the preparations, including lighting and security facilities.
Noida Divided Into 10 Zones and 26 Sectors
To manage security across the district, Gautam Buddha Nagar has been divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors. Police personnel have been assigned duties according to these divisions.
Special Security at 13 High-Footfall Chhath Locations
Of the 146 locations where Chhath Puja will be celebrated, 13 are expected to attract larger crowds. Police have made additional arrangements at these locations to manage the movement of devotees and prevent overcrowding.
Chhath Puja 2026: Important Dates and Rituals
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe a fast and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.
|Date
|Day
|Ritual
|November 13, 2026
|Friday
|Nahay Khay
|November 14, 2026
|Saturday
|Kharna
|November 15, 2026
|Sunday
|Sandhya Arghya
|November 16, 2026
|Monday
|Usha Arghya and Parana
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.