Chhath Puja 2026: 2,500 Cops Deployed Across Noida, Security Tightened at 146 Ghats

Security has been tightened across Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Chhath Puja 2026 with around 2,500 civil police personnel deployed across Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been assigned security duties to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully. According to Joint Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma, Chhath Puja will be observed at 146 locations across the district including natural and artificial ghats. Of these, 13 locations are expected to attract particularly large crowds. Keep reading to read in detail.

How Many Police Personnel Are Deployed for Chhath Puja in Noida?

Around 2,500 civil police personnel have been assigned security duties across Gautam Buddha Nagar. Two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary will provide additional support during the celebrations. Senior police officers have also inspected the designated ghats to review the preparations, including lighting and security facilities.

Noida Divided Into 10 Zones and 26 Sectors

To manage security across the district, Gautam Buddha Nagar has been divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors. Police personnel have been assigned duties according to these divisions.

Special Security at 13 High-Footfall Chhath Locations

Of the 146 locations where Chhath Puja will be celebrated, 13 are expected to attract larger crowds. Police have made additional arrangements at these locations to manage the movement of devotees and prevent overcrowding.