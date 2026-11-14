CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download PDF FREE

SECTION – A (20 x 1 = 20) This section comprises of 18 multiple choice questions and two assertion and reason type questions of 1 mark each. 6. Which of the following statements about the future value (FV) of a perpetuity is true? 1 (A) The future value can be calculated by compounding the present value to a specific future date. (B) The future value is equal to twice the present value multiplied by number of payments. (C) The future value is always equal to the total cash flows received up to the future date. (D) The future value of perpetuity is undefined. 7. The order of the differential equation whose general solution is given by 𝑦 = (a + b)log(𝑥 + c) − d𝑒 𝑥+k 1 8. The Marginal Revenue (MR) of a company is given by the function 𝑀𝑅(𝑥) = 20𝑒 0.5𝑥 where 𝑥 is the number of units sold. The additional revenue generated when sales increase from 2 units to 4 units is: 1 (A) 20 𝑒 2 (B) 20(𝑒 2 − 𝑒 1 ) (C) 40 𝑒 2 (D) 40(𝑒 2 − 𝑒 1 ) 9. In the context of standard reducing-balance EMI, over the loan period, which of the following is correct? 1 (A) Principal and Interest components both remain constant. (B) Principal component decreases, and Interest component increases. (C) Principal component increases, and Interest component decreases. (D) Principal component remains constant, and Interest component decreases. 10. If you are willing to pay ₹ 40,000 today for an investment that promises to pay ₹ 3,200 at the end of every year indefinitely, then the implied rate of return is. 1 (A) 6 % (B) 8 % (C) 10 % (D) 12.5 % 11. A foreign research lab observes that the number of microscopic defects on a solarpanel surface follows a Poisson distribution with mean 2 defects per 100 𝑐𝑚2 . If a scientist inspects an area of 250 𝑐𝑚², what is the probability that exactly 1 defect is found? 1 (A) 6𝑒 −5 (B) 5𝑒 −5 (C) 4𝑒 −5 (D) 3𝑒 −2 12. Which of the following statement(s) is/are true: 1 I: The mean of a population is denoted by 𝑥̅. II: The population mean is a statistic. (A) I only (B) II only (C) Both I and II (D) Neither I nor II 13. Two random variables X and Y have the same mean 𝜇 = 50. If 𝑉𝑎𝑟(𝑋) = 100 and 𝑉𝑎𝑟(𝑌) = 25, which statement is TRUE? 1 (A) X is more consistent than Y (B) Y is more consistent than X (C) Both have equal consistency (D) Cannot be determined with the given data 14. A trend line is considered the best fit when the sum of squares of residuals is. 1 (A) Maximum (B) Minimum (C) Positive (D) Negative 15. A sample of 100 cereal boxes has mean = 505g and SD = 15g. The 99% confidence interval for the true mean μ is (501.125, 508.875) grams. Which of the following is the correct interpretation of this interval? 1 (A) 99% of repeated samples will have means in the interval (501.125,508.875) grams. (B) The probability that the mean weight, 𝜇, is between 501.125 and 508.875 grams is 0.99. (C) We are 99% confident that the calculated interval of (501.125, 508.875) grams contains the true mean weight 𝜇. (D) Approximately 99% of all boxes have a weight between 501.125 and 508.875 grams. 16. Let X be a random variable following the binomial distribution 𝐵(6, p). If 2 P(X = 4) = 3 P(X = 3), then the value of p is: 1 (A) 1/3 (B) 1/2 (C) 2/3 (D) 3/4 17. Suppose a random variable 𝑋 follows the binomial distribution with parameters 𝑛 and 𝑝, where 0 < 𝑝 < 1. If 𝑃(𝑋=𝑟) 𝑃(𝑋=𝑛−𝑟) is independent of 𝑛 and 𝑟, then 𝑝 equals (A) 1/2 (B) 1/3 (C) 1/5 (D) 1/7 18. A firm manufacturing two types of lubricants whose non-negative production quantities, represented by decision variables 𝑥 and 𝑦 satisfy the following constraints: 1 𝑥 ≥ 2, 𝑦 ≤ 3, 𝑥 + 𝑦 = 5 Then the feasible region of the above LPP is: (A) A triangle (B) A quadrilateral (C) A line segment (D) unbounded Assertion-Reason Based Questions Directions: Question numbers 19 and 20 are Assertion and Reason based questions carrying 1 mark each. Two statements are given, one labelled Assertion (A) and the other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer from the options (A), (B), (C) and (D) as given below: (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true. 19. Assertion (A): Let 𝐴 be a non-singular square matrix of order 3. If |𝐴| = 4, then the value of |2. 𝑎𝑑𝑗 (𝐴)| is 128. Reason (R): For a matrix 𝐴, |𝑎𝑑𝑗(𝐴)| = |𝐴| 𝑛−1 and |𝑘 𝐴| = 𝑘 |𝐴| 1 20. Assertion (A): If two probability distributions have the same mean, they must have the same variance. Reason (R): Variance measures the spread of data around the mean and is calculated as 𝑉𝑎𝑟(𝑋) = 𝐸(𝑋 2 ) − [𝐸(𝑋)] 2