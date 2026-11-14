Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Round 3 Selection List Expected Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list today, November 14, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their MBBS and BDS seat allotment status on the official website.

The selection list will include details of candidates allotted seats in medical and dental colleges across Maharashtra. Candidates will be able to access the allotment list through the official counselling portal at medical2026.mahacet.org. The third special stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill the remaining vacant MBBS and BDS seats in the state.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round 3: Choice Filling Ended at 11 AM

The choice-filling process for the special stray vacancy round 3 was conducted from November 13 to November 14, 2026, until 11 am. Candidates were required to submit fresh preferences, as choices filled during the previous two special stray rounds were treated as invalid.