Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Round 3 Selection List Expected Today
The Maharashtra CET Cell is scheduled to release the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round 3 selection list today, November 14. Candidates can check their MBBS and BDS seat allotment status through the official counselling portal medical2026.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list today, November 14, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their MBBS and BDS seat allotment status on the official website.
The selection list will include details of candidates allotted seats in medical and dental colleges across Maharashtra. Candidates will be able to access the allotment list through the official counselling portal at medical2026.mahacet.org. The third special stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill the remaining vacant MBBS and BDS seats in the state.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round 3: Choice Filling Ended at 11 AM
The choice-filling process for the special stray vacancy round 3 was conducted from November 13 to November 14, 2026, until 11 am. Candidates were required to submit fresh preferences, as choices filled during the previous two special stray rounds were treated as invalid.
How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Selection List 2026?
Once the selection list is published, candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment status:
- Visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG counselling portal.
- Open the Special Stray Vacancy Round 3 selection list link.
- Download the selection list PDF.
- Search for your name, NEET roll number or application details.
- Check the allotted college and course.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Official website: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Portal.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: What’s Next?
Candidates who are allotted seats in Special Stray Vacancy Round 3 will have to complete the admission process by reporting to their respective colleges with original documents and the required fees.
According to the official schedule, physical reporting and joining will take place from November 15 to November 16, 2026. The last date for joining, as per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), is November 16.
The CET Cell has also clarified that joining a seat allotted through the special stray vacancy round is mandatory. Candidates who fail to join may face penalties and disqualification as per the counselling information brochure.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.