Rajasthan Board Postponed RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027 Scheduled for February Due to Census Work
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the RBSE Class 10 and 12 annual Board Exams 2027 scheduled for February month due to Census work. Check the latest updates on the revised exam's new timetable.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled to begin in February 2027. The decision has been taken due to the upcoming Census work, according to the board’s latest announcement.
The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were earlier scheduled to begin on February 16, 2027. However, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, the board announced that the examinations had been postponed due to Census-related work.
Rajasthan Board Exams 2027: Revised Schedule
The board has not announced a revised examination schedule yet. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board exams will have to wait for the new timetable. RBSE is expected to announce the revised dates separately on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- फरवरी में नहीं होंगी 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाएं, जनगणना-2027 के चलते परीक्षा कार्यक्रम में बदलाव. @Rajasthanboard #Rbse ll #Class10thExam ll #Class12thExam— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) November 14, 2026
RBSE Board Exams 2027: What Students Should Know
Students should keep in mind that the postponement applies to the examinations scheduled for February 2027. The board is yet to provide details about the revised dates.
Candidates are advised to continue their preparation and check the official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for the new timetable and further announcements.
RBSE Model Papers Out for 2027 Exams
Meanwhile, RBSE has released model question papers for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students can use these papers to practise questions and understand the examination pattern.
The model papers are available on the board’s official website. Students can download the papers for their respective subjects and use them as part of their exam preparation.
The postponement of the examinations gives students a revised schedule to look forward to, while the model papers remain available to support their preparation.
Students need a minimum of 33 per cent in the 2027 board examination to pass. Passing theory and practical or internal assessments separately is also mandatory.
ALSO READ| RBSE Class 10 Model Paper 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise Model Question Paper PDFs
ALSO CHECK| Rajasthan Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for Free Here
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.