Rajasthan Board Postponed RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027 Scheduled for February Due to Census Work

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled to begin in February 2027. The decision has been taken due to the upcoming Census work, according to the board’s latest announcement.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were earlier scheduled to begin on February 16, 2027. However, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, the board announced that the examinations had been postponed due to Census-related work.

Rajasthan Board Exams 2027: Revised Schedule

The board has not announced a revised examination schedule yet. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board exams will have to wait for the new timetable. RBSE is expected to announce the revised dates separately on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.