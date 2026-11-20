Cyclone Akvan is expected to affect coastal areas of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, prompting Indian Railways to change train operations as a safety measure. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that 47 trains have been cancelled and 28 rescheduled amid preparations for the cyclone. The disruption affects several routes connecting Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Berhampur and Visakhapatnam. Some Vande Bharat Express services and long-distance trains are also among the affected services. Passengers have been advised to check their train status before leaving for the station. Keep reading to know in detail.

Cyclone Akvan: How Many Trains Are Cancelled and Rescheduled?

Railway update Number of trains Trains cancelled 47 Trains rescheduled 28 Total affected services 75

These figures were shared by the Odisha Chief Minister during a review of the state’s cyclone preparedness on November 20, 2026. Separately, East Coast Railway’s reported operational update listed 39 cancellations and 28 rescheduled trains for services scheduled on November 19, 20 and 21.