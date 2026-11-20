Cyclone Akvan: 47 Trains Cancelled, 28 Rescheduled in Odisha; Check Affected Routes and Train Status
Cyclone Akvan has disrupted railway services in Odisha, with 47 trains cancelled and 28 rescheduled, according to the state government. Check affected routes, Vande Bharat services and how to check your train status.
Cyclone Akvan is expected to affect coastal areas of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, prompting Indian Railways to change train operations as a safety measure. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that 47 trains have been cancelled and 28 rescheduled amid preparations for the cyclone. The disruption affects several routes connecting Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Berhampur and Visakhapatnam. Some Vande Bharat Express services and long-distance trains are also among the affected services. Passengers have been advised to check their train status before leaving for the station. Keep reading to know in detail.
Cyclone Akvan: How Many Trains Are Cancelled and Rescheduled?
|Railway update
|Number of trains
|Trains cancelled
|47
|Trains rescheduled
|28
|Total affected services
|75
These figures were shared by the Odisha Chief Minister during a review of the state’s cyclone preparedness on November 20, 2026. Separately, East Coast Railway’s reported operational update listed 39 cancellations and 28 rescheduled trains for services scheduled on November 19, 20 and 21.
Which Trains Are Cancelled Due to Cyclone Akvan?
The railway cancellation list includes passenger, MEMU and express services. Several trains connecting Odisha with Andhra Pradesh have also been affected. Some of the services specifically listed in the railway update are:
|Train number
|Train route
|Cancellation date
|68419
|Bhubaneswar–Palasa MEMU
|November 19
|68420
|Palasa–Bhubaneswar MEMU
|November 19
|68445
|Cuttack–Palasa MEMU
|November 19
|68446
|Palasa–Cuttack MEMU
|November 19
|68433
|Cuttack–Gunupur MEMU
|November 19
|68434
|Gunupur–Cuttack MEMU
|November 19
|58532
|Visakhapatnam–Brahmapur
|November 19
|58531
|Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam
|November 19
|18515
|Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express
|November 19 and 20
|18516
|Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express
|November 19 and 20
Which Trains Have Been Rescheduled Due to Cyclone Akvan?
East Coast Railway has also revised departure timings and regulated several trains due to Cyclone Akvan. Some services have been delayed by one to eight hours.
|Train number
|Train name or route
|Revised schedule/delay
|12663
|Howrah–Tiruchirappalli SF Express
|8 hours
|20841
|Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat
|3 hours 30 minutes
|12863
|Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru SF Express
|3 hours
|18463
|Bhubaneswar–SMVT Bengaluru Prashanti Express
|3 hours 30 minutes
|18047
|Shalimar–Vasco da Gama Amaravati Express
|3 hours
|18117
|Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express
|2 hours
|12839
|Howrah–Chennai Mail
|2 hours 30 minutes
|22644
|Patna–Ernakulam SF Express
|2 hours
|22819
|Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express
|2 hours
|15646
|Silchar–Chennai Express
|1 hour
|08045
|Shalimar–Chennai Special
|1 hour
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