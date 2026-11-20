AIBE 22 Cut Off 2026: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 22) is organized by Bar Council of India (BCI) as a compulsory examination to be qualified for practicing law in the Indian court by law graduates. Unlike in regular government job examinations wherein only a few are selected on the basis of rank order, there are no fixed seats in AIBE. In AIBE, BCI announces a minimum pass percentage to be scored by candidates in order to qualify in the examination. The candidates who score the minimum passing percentage in AIBE 22 are declared Qualified and issued the Certificate of Practice (CoP). In AIBE 22, the minimum marks required for the category of General and OBC candidates is 45 percent (or 45 marks out of 100 marks) and the minimum marks required for the category of SC, ST, and PwD candidates is 40 percent (or 40 marks out of 100 marks). Since there is no negative marking for incorrect answers, candidates can score without any risk of getting penalized.

AIBE 22 Expected Cutoff For the AIBE 22 exam out of 100 valid marks, General and OBC candidates need 45% (45 marks) to pass, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates require 40% (40 marks). Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Expected Valid Marks Expected Passing Marks General / OBC 45% 100 45 SC / ST / PwD 40% 100 40 AIBE 21 Cutoff: Official On the basis of 100 marks, the standard percentages to qualify are 45% for General/OBC and 40% for SC/ST/PwD category. After the moderation of the BCI results, which reduced the passing mark by three, the final passing marks stand at 42 for General/OBC and 37 for SC/ST/PwD. Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Valid Total Marks Final Passing Marks (After Moderation) General / OBC 45% 100 42 SC / ST / PwD 40% 100 37

AIBE 20 Cutoff: Official From a total of 95 valid marks, General and OBC aspirants must score 45% (43 marks) to be considered as pass candidates, whereas SC/ST/PwD aspirants have to score 40% (38 marks). Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Valid Total Marks Final Passing Marks General / OBC 45% 95 43 SC / ST / PwD 40% 95 38 AIBE 19 Cutoff: Official In terms of the 93 total marks, General category and OBC aspirants need to score 45% or 42 marks to be able to clear the cutoff, whereas SC/ST/PwD applicants must secure 40% or 37 marks. Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Valid Total Marks Final Passing Marks General / OBC 45% 93 42 SC / ST / PwD 40% 93 37 AIBE 18 Cutoff: Official From the total number of valid marks of 93, 45% (42 marks) is required to pass for General and OBC, and 40% (37 marks) for SC, ST, and PwD.