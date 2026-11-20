AIBE 22 Cut Off 2026: Check Expected Passing Marks, Category-Wise Qualifying Percentage & Previous Year Trends
The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination XXII (AIBE 22) on 29 November 2026 as a 100-mark qualifying test with no negative marking. To earn the Certificate of Practice (CoP), General and OBC candidates must score at least 45% (45 marks), while SC, ST, and PwD candidates must score 40% (40 marks), subject to final answer key revisions or BCI moderation.
AIBE 22 Cut Off 2026: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 22) is organized by Bar Council of India (BCI) as a compulsory examination to be qualified for practicing law in the Indian court by law graduates. Unlike in regular government job examinations wherein only a few are selected on the basis of rank order, there are no fixed seats in AIBE. In AIBE, BCI announces a minimum pass percentage to be scored by candidates in order to qualify in the examination.
The candidates who score the minimum passing percentage in AIBE 22 are declared Qualified and issued the Certificate of Practice (CoP). In AIBE 22, the minimum marks required for the category of General and OBC candidates is 45 percent (or 45 marks out of 100 marks) and the minimum marks required for the category of SC, ST, and PwD candidates is 40 percent (or 40 marks out of 100 marks). Since there is no negative marking for incorrect answers, candidates can score without any risk of getting penalized.
AIBE 22 Expected Cutoff
For the AIBE 22 exam out of 100 valid marks, General and OBC candidates need 45% (45 marks) to pass, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates require 40% (40 marks).
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Expected Valid Marks
|
Expected Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
100
|
45
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
100
|
40
AIBE 21 Cutoff: Official
On the basis of 100 marks, the standard percentages to qualify are 45% for General/OBC and 40% for SC/ST/PwD category. After the moderation of the BCI results, which reduced the passing mark by three, the final passing marks stand at 42 for General/OBC and 37 for SC/ST/PwD.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks (After Moderation)
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
100
|
42
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
100
|
37
AIBE 20 Cutoff: Official
From a total of 95 valid marks, General and OBC aspirants must score 45% (43 marks) to be considered as pass candidates, whereas SC/ST/PwD aspirants have to score 40% (38 marks).
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
95
|
43
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
95
|
38
AIBE 19 Cutoff: Official
In terms of the 93 total marks, General category and OBC aspirants need to score 45% or 42 marks to be able to clear the cutoff, whereas SC/ST/PwD applicants must secure 40% or 37 marks.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
93
|
42
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
93
|
37
AIBE 18 Cutoff: Official
From the total number of valid marks of 93, 45% (42 marks) is required to pass for General and OBC, and 40% (37 marks) for SC, ST, and PwD.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
93
|
42
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
93
|
37
AIBE 17 Cutoff: Official
Out of 98 valid total marks, General/OBC candidates need 40% (39 marks) to pass, while SC/ST/PwD candidates require 35% (34 marks).
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
40%
|
98
|
39
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
35%
|
98
|
34
Key Factors Affecting the Final AIBE 22 Cut Off
-
Disqualification of Controversial Questions: Once the provision answer key is issued, the BCI accepts any objection raised. The evaluation marks are reduced when any question is disqualified owing to any error or vagueness. This way, the necessary raw score gets reduced (for example, to 98 or 95).
-
Moderation Process followed by BCI: As per the Rule 10(1)(d), the BCI Monitoring Committee moderates the overall difficulty level of the paper as well as pass percentage. Sometimes, the qualifying criteria get modified by one or two marks only (as was done in AIBE 21, cut-offs have been moderated from 45/40 to 42/37).
-
No Negative Marking System: Since there is no demerit for wrong or unanswered questions, it is advisable for the candidates to attempt all 100 questions.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.