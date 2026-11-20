Cyclonic Storm Akvan has moved towards the eastern coast of India, bringing the risk of heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions in coastal areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone warnings for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. As of November 20, 2026, the storm has weakened from a Severe Cyclonic Storm into a Cyclonic Storm. Its cloud bands have started interacting with the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. But which districts and cities are likely to be affected by Cyclone Akvan? Is there a warning for Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur, Puri and nearby areas? Here is a simple state-wise and district-wise explanation based on official IMD updates. Also Read | IMD Weather Today: Cyclone Akvan Hits East India, Winter Tightens Its Grip on North India; Check Landfall, Rainfall Alerts, Temperature and AQI

Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] crossed north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur [Post Landfall outlook for South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts—Red Message]* The Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over the westcentral Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 26 kmph during past 06 hours and crossed the north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur (near latitude 19.1 & longitude 84.8) with wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph during 0730-0830 IST, lay centred over south coastal Odisha & adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh close to Gopalpur near Latitude 19.2°N and Longitude 84.8°E, at 0830 hours IST of today, the 20th November, 2026, about 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a Deep Depression during next 03 hours and into a Depression during subsequent 06 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2026

Cyclonic Storm Akvan: Latest Status on November 20, 2026 According to IMD's National Bulletin No. 36, issued at 5:30 AM IST on November 20, 2026, the storm was located over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Here are the latest details: Key information Latest update Name of cyclone Akvan (Akvan) Current location West-central Bay of Bengal Date November 20, 2026 Current category Cyclonic Storm Wind speed 70–80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph Expected land interaction North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts Expected crossing area Close to Gopalpur, Odisha Expected crossing time Forenoon of November 20 The cyclone had earlier intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. However, it weakened into a Cyclonic Storm as it moved towards the Indian coast.

IMD also reported that the storm's cloud mass had started interacting with the coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. Which States Are Affected by Cyclone Akvan? Cyclone Akvan is mainly affecting the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. However, its impact is not limited to these two states. IMD has also forecast rainfall and weather warnings for some areas of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. The following table explains the expected impact: State/Region Expected impact Andhra Pradesh Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds Odisha Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds West Bengal Heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas Jharkhand Heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas Bihar Heavy rainfall in southeastern areas Chhattisgarh Rainfall and thunderstorms in some areas

These are IMD weather forecasts and warnings. They do not mean that every district in these states will experience the same level of impact. Andhra Pradesh: Which Districts and Cities Are Affected? Andhra Pradesh is among the main states facing the impact of Cyclone Akvan. IMD issued warnings for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds to several coastal districts. District-wise Weather Warning in Andhra Pradesh District/Area IMD weather warning Srikakulam Extremely heavy rainfall warning for November 19; heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 20 Vizianagaram Extremely heavy rainfall warning for November 19; heavy rainfall on November 20 Parvathipuram Manyam Heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20 Visakhapatnam Heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 Alluri Sitharama Raju Heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19; heavy rainfall on November 20 Anakapalli Heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 Kakinada Heavy rainfall warning on November 19

Source: IMD Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, press bulletin issued November 20, 2026. The warnings above refer to different forecast periods, not necessarily continuing warnings at the time of publication. Major Cities and Coastal Areas to Watch Visakhapatnam: Heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible.

Srikakulam: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast.

Vizianagaram: Heavy rainfall is expected.

Kalingapatnam: The cyclone was located about 110 km southeast of this coastal area at 2:30 AM IST on November 20.

Anakapalli: Heavy rainfall was forecast in the district.

Kakinada: Heavy rainfall was also forecast. Yanam, a district-level administrative region of Puducherry, has also been included in IMD's coastal cyclone warning. Odisha: Which Districts and Cities Are Affected? Odisha is another important state in the path of Cyclone Akvan. IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 20.

The cyclone was expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur. Districts in Odisha Under Weather Watch IMD's flash flood guidance bulletin identified the following Odisha districts as having a moderate flash flood risk: District Possible impact Puri Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Jagatsinghpur Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Kendrapara Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Baleshwar (Balasore) Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Bhadrak Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Cuttack Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Dhenkanal Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Mayurbhanj Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Keonjhar Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Jajpur Heavy rainfall and possible flooding

Important: These districts were identified in IMD's flash flood guidance. This is a flood-risk assessment, not a declaration that all these districts are directly in the cyclone's landfall path. Major Cities and Coastal Areas in Odisha Gopalpur: The expected cyclone crossing area.

Puri: Located north of the expected crossing area and included in the flash flood risk list.

Bhubaneswar: People should follow official local weather updates.

Cuttack: Included in IMD's flash flood guidance.

Balasore: Included in the flash flood guidance for Odisha. Will Cyclone Akvan Affect West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh? Yes. Although Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are the main coastal areas facing the cyclone, IMD has also forecast rainfall in other eastern and central Indian states. State Areas under warning Expected weather West Bengal Gangetic West Bengal Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 20 Jharkhand South Jharkhand Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 20 Bihar Southeast Bihar Heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 20 Chhattisgarh East Chhattisgarh Heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 20 and 21

IMD also identified East Midnapore, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia in West Bengal as areas with moderate flash flood risk. How Strong Are the Winds of Cyclone Akvan? Strong winds are one of the major risks associated with Cyclone Akvan. According to IMD's November 20 bulletin, the following wind conditions were reported or forecast: Area Wind speed North Andhra Pradesh coast 80–90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph South Odisha coast 70–80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph North Odisha and West Bengal coasts 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph South Andhra Pradesh coast 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph The wind speed is expected to decrease gradually after the cyclone crosses the coast. What Precautions Should People Take? People living in coastal areas should follow the instructions issued by their local authorities.