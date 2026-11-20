Section A – READING

1-5 Read the following passage and answer the questions that follow:

Optimism is not a deep, complicated philosophy or a school of thought . It is more a matter of our general attitude of life, of always taking a positive and bright view of life. In some persons it is a born trait. They are born that way by nature and temperament. But in most cases it is an acquired or a carefully cultivated habit. So we find that some people always look at the bright side of things while there are some others who always see the bad, dark side of things. To an optimist , every cloud has a silver lining, A pessimist, on the other hand, misses the silver lining and sees only the cloud. Fredrick Langbridge sums it up “ Two men look out through the same bars: one sees the mud, and one the stars.” One Sunday morning, when William Dean Howells and Mark Twain came out of the church, it started raining heavily, “ Do You think it will stop? asked howells. “ It always has ,” replied twain. An optimist hopes for the best. Optimism nurtures most,: hope and cheerfulness . Alexander regarded hope as the greatest possession of mankind. He held that if you destroy ‘hope’, you destroy ‘future’. Hope strengthens our will to survive calamities, so that we never give way to despair. It helps us count our blessings , and hope persistently goads us ‘to go on’. It is rightly said that an optimist sees on opportunity in every calamity , a pessimist sees a calamity in every opportunity.

A person who is optimistic , cheerful and full of hope gains easy acceptance every where in society and succeeds in maintaining meaningful and lasting relation with others. Most people feel dejected , even down and out , when they do not succeed in achieving their aim. They allow them selves to reach a state of hopelessness. Some even suffer sudden loss of energy and the will to persist. They become victims of a host of negative feelings and thoughts. The loss of self-esteem can be so powerful in the case of some , they might even take the extreme step of ending their lives. An optimist reacts to situations differently. He thinks and acts in a positive manner. Optimism aids his patience, increases his energy and steels his will to see his objective. Optimism is, in fact , an unending source of positive energy. There is nothing negative about it. Unlike the pessimist who gives up when he finds one door locked, the optimist believes in looking for other doors which are wide open. Instead of giving way to despair, he tries to find alternatives – Asar ducknacr, a wellknown poet wrote – when I do not succeed in achieving my aim, I think of attaining it through a different approach and so I try again. A pessimist is a perpetual loser , an optimist is a winner despite an occasional failure. Unlike the pessimist, an optimist does not allow himself or herself to sink into a state of morbidity or depression because of a positive frame of mind, an optimist is never without solace and never suffers from poverty of spirit.

Q1. What do you understand by ‘ Optimism’ ? 2 Q2. Which two things does optimism nurture ? 1 Q3. Why is a pessimist a perpetual loser ? Give two reasons. 2 Q4. How does on optimist react to failure ? 2 Q5. Find words from the passage which mean the same as : 1 (i) disaster (ii) peace

Q6-10. Read the following poem and answer the question that follow :

Break, break, break On thy cold gray stones, O Sea ! And I would that my tongue could utter the thoughts that arise in me. O for the fisherman’s boy, That he shouts with his sister at play ! O well for the sailor lad, That he sings in his boat on the bay ! And the stately ships go on To there haven under the hill; But O for the touch of a vanish’ d hand, And the sound of a voice that is still ! Break, break, break At the foot of thy crags, O sea ! But the tender grace of a day That is dead will never come back to me.

Q6. To whom does the poet address the poem ? 1 Q7. ‘ And I would.........in me, What wish does the poet express ? 1 Q8. Which activities in the second stanza are in contrast with the poet’s mood? 2 Q9. Why is the poet sad ? 2 Q10. Find the words from the poem which mean the same as: (i) disappeared (ii) majestic

Section B – WRITING

Q11. Write an essay in about 150-200 words on any one of the following 8 topics: Significance of yoga in the present scenario Or Youth as Nation Builders Q12. Write a report in about 150-200 words on the celebration of 7 Tree-Plantation Day in your school. Or Prepare a speech in about 150 to 200 words on ‘ Time Management’ to be delivered in the school Assembly.

Section C – GRAMMAR

Q13-17. Each of the following sentences has an error Identify the error and underline it. Write the correct word/expression in the given brackets

Q13. The child ran very fastly ( ) 1 Q14. It is easy to except this decision ( ) 1 Q15. He is the man which saved me from drowning ( ) 1 Q16. Mr.Swami died with cancer. ( ) 1 Q17. Rita’s uncle looked to her like his own daughter.( ) 1

Q18-22. Read the sentences given below and change them into indirect speech Q18. The lady said to the policeman, “Where can I park my car” 1 Q19. The policeman said, “Do not park your car here”. 1 Q20. She said, “I am tired and I want to rest for a while,”. 1 Q21. He said, “ You will be fined”. 1 Q22. She said, “I don’t mind it”. 1

Section D – LITERARY TERMS

Q23. Write notes on any two of the following literary terms in about 3X2=6 50 words each. (i) Metaphysical Poetry (ii) Interior Monologue (iii) Indo-Anglian Literature (iv) Anglo-Indian Literature

Section E – TEXT

Q24. Answer any two of the following questions in about 100 words each: 6X2=12 (i) In ‘A cup of Tea’ by Katherine we have the theme of jealousy, insecurity, materialism and class snobbery. Comment. (ii) Discuss the title of the play ‘Broken Images’ (iii) Critically appreciate the poem, ‘The Divine Image’.

Q25. Answer any four of the following questions in about 50 words each: 3X4=12 (i) How is the essay ‘On the Ignorance of the Learned Hazlitt’s answer to the problem of evil. (ii) What does Forster mean by ‘Faith makes one unkind’ (Does Culture Matter ?) (iii) What sort of a seaman had captain Hagberd been ?( To-morrow) (iv) ‘If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster .................Those two impostors’ Why does the poet say so ? (If) (v) How did Aurora’s husband Teddy prove that henry was lying ? (How he lied to her husband)

Section F – FICTION

Q26. Answer any one of the following questions in about 60 words : 4 (i) ‘A new township has developed out side the old city wall’. Describe the new township and the people living there. OR (ii) Relate the incidents that lead to Sita’s going to school.