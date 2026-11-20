RBSE Class 12 English Literature Model Paper 2026-27: Download Sample Paper PDF Here
Students preparing for the RBSE Class 12 board exams can access the English Literature model question paper provided below. This details a blueprint of the supposed question paper during the board exams, which will help in your preparing for the subject exam.
RBSE Class 12 English Literature Model Paper 2026-27: The students appearing for the RBSE Class 12 English Literature examination in the academic year 2026-27 can access the official model paper from here. It is useful to understand the types of questions, weight-age of different sections, and answers that are expected from them on the day of the examination. The analysis of the model paper well in advance will help them assess their speed of reading and writing, identify chapters as well as literary concepts which require additional practice, and allocate time accordingly to different comprehension, prose, poetry, and composition sections.
Check| RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2026-27: Download Sample Paper PDF Here
RBSE Class 12 English Literature: Overview
Check RBSE Class 12 English Literature exam details provided below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
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Class
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Class 12
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Subject
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English
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Academic Year
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2025–26
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Type of Paper
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Model Paper / Sample Paper
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Total Marks
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80 Marks
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Main Components
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Reading, Writing, Grammar, Flamingo, Vistas
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Official Website
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rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution
The table highlights the unit-wise weightage and marks distribution provided below.
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Sr. No.
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Objectives
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Weightage (Marks)
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Percentage (%)
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1
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Knowledge
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10
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12.50%
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2
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Understanding
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45
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56.25%
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3
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Application
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17
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21.25%
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4
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Skill
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08
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10.00%
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Total
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80
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100.00%
RBSE Class 12 English Literature Model Paper 2026-27, Download PDF
The English Literature is separate subject covering the literary works across fiction, poetry and drama section. There are a total of six sections, emphasizing on reading, writing, grammar, literary terms and textual analysis. Check detailed sample questions provided below to practice for the upcoming board exams.
General Instructions To The Examinees
1) Candidate must write his/her roll no. on the question paper.
2) All the questions are compulsory .
3) Write answers of all the questions in your answer-book only.
4) For questions having more than one part the answers to those parts are to
be written together in continuity
5) Write down the correct serial number of each question before attempting it.
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Section A – READING
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1-5 Read the following passage and answer the questions that follow:
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Optimism is not a deep, complicated philosophy or a school of
thought . It is more a matter of our general attitude of life, of always taking
a positive and bright view of life. In some persons it is a born trait. They are
born that way by nature and temperament. But in most cases it is an
acquired or a carefully cultivated habit.
So we find that some people always look at the bright side of things
while there are some others who always see the bad, dark side of things. To
an optimist , every cloud has a silver lining, A pessimist, on the other hand,
misses the silver lining and sees only the cloud. Fredrick Langbridge sums
it up “ Two men look out through the same bars: one sees the mud, and one
the stars.”
One Sunday morning, when William Dean Howells and Mark Twain
came out of the church, it started raining heavily, “ Do You think it will
stop? asked howells. “ It always has ,” replied twain. An optimist hopes for
the best. Optimism nurtures most,: hope and cheerfulness . Alexander
regarded hope as the greatest possession of mankind. He held that if you
destroy ‘hope’, you destroy ‘future’. Hope strengthens our will to survive
calamities, so that we never give way to despair. It helps us count our
blessings , and hope persistently goads us ‘to go on’. It is rightly said that
an optimist sees on opportunity in every calamity , a pessimist sees a
calamity in every opportunity.
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A person who is optimistic , cheerful and full of hope gains easy acceptance
every where in society and succeeds in maintaining meaningful and lasting
relation with others. Most people feel dejected , even down and out , when
they do not succeed in achieving their aim. They allow them selves to reach
a state of hopelessness. Some even suffer sudden loss of energy and the will
to persist. They become victims of a host of negative feelings and thoughts.
The loss of self-esteem can be so powerful in the case of some , they might
even take the extreme step of ending their lives.
An optimist reacts to situations differently. He thinks and acts in a positive
manner. Optimism aids his patience, increases his energy and steels his will
to see his objective. Optimism is, in fact , an unending source of positive
energy. There is nothing negative about it.
Unlike the pessimist who gives up when he finds one door locked, the
optimist believes in looking for other doors which are wide open. Instead of
giving way to despair, he tries to find alternatives – Asar ducknacr, a wellknown poet wrote – when I do not succeed in achieving my aim, I think of
attaining it through a different approach and so I try again.
A pessimist is a perpetual loser , an optimist is a winner despite an
occasional failure. Unlike the pessimist, an optimist does not allow himself
or herself to sink into a state of morbidity or depression because of a
positive frame of mind, an optimist is never without solace and never
suffers from poverty of spirit.
Q1. What do you understand by ‘ Optimism’ ? 2
Q2. Which two things does optimism nurture ? 1
Q3. Why is a pessimist a perpetual loser ? Give two reasons. 2
Q4. How does on optimist react to failure ? 2
Q5. Find words from the passage which mean the same as : 1
(i) disaster (ii) peace
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Q6-10. Read the following poem and answer the question that follow :
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Break, break, break
On thy cold gray stones, O Sea !
And I would that my tongue could
utter the thoughts that arise in me.
O for the fisherman’s boy,
That he shouts with his sister at play !
O well for the sailor lad,
That he sings in his boat on the bay !
And the stately ships go on
To there haven under the hill;
But O for the touch of a vanish’ d hand,
And the sound of a voice that is still !
Break, break, break
At the foot of thy crags, O sea !
But the tender grace of a day
That is dead will never come back to me.
Q6. To whom does the poet address the poem ? 1
Q7. ‘ And I would.........in me, What wish does the poet express ? 1
Q8. Which activities in the second stanza are in contrast with the poet’s mood? 2
Q9. Why is the poet sad ? 2
Q10. Find the words from the poem which mean the same as:
(i) disappeared (ii) majestic
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Section B – WRITING
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Q11. Write an essay in about 150-200 words on any one of the following 8
topics:
Significance of yoga in the present scenario
Or
Youth as Nation Builders
Q12. Write a report in about 150-200 words on the celebration of 7
Tree-Plantation Day in your school.
Or
Prepare a speech in about 150 to 200 words on ‘ Time Management’ to be
delivered in the school Assembly.
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Section C – GRAMMAR
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Q13-17. Each of the following sentences has an error Identify the error and
underline it. Write the correct word/expression in the given brackets
Q13. The child ran very fastly ( ) 1
Q14. It is easy to except this decision ( ) 1
Q15. He is the man which saved me from drowning ( ) 1
Q16. Mr.Swami died with cancer. ( ) 1
Q17. Rita’s uncle looked to her like his own daughter.( ) 1
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Q18-22. Read the sentences given below and change them into indirect speech
Q18. The lady said to the policeman, “Where can I park my car” 1
Q19. The policeman said, “Do not park your car here”. 1
Q20. She said, “I am tired and I want to rest for a while,”. 1
Q21. He said, “ You will be fined”. 1
Q22. She said, “I don’t mind it”. 1
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Section D – LITERARY TERMS
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Q23. Write notes on any two of the following literary terms in about 3X2=6
50 words each.
(i) Metaphysical Poetry
(ii) Interior Monologue
(iii) Indo-Anglian Literature
(iv) Anglo-Indian Literature
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Section E – TEXT
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Q24. Answer any two of the following questions in about 100 words each: 6X2=12
(i) In ‘A cup of Tea’ by Katherine we have the theme of jealousy,
insecurity, materialism and class snobbery. Comment.
(ii) Discuss the title of the play ‘Broken Images’
(iii) Critically appreciate the poem, ‘The Divine Image’.
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Q25. Answer any four of the following questions in about 50 words
each: 3X4=12
(i) How is the essay ‘On the Ignorance of the Learned Hazlitt’s answer to the problem of evil.
(ii) What does Forster mean by ‘Faith makes one unkind’ (Does Culture Matter ?)
(iii) What sort of a seaman had captain Hagberd been ?( To-morrow)
(iv) ‘If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster .................Those two
impostors’ Why does the poet say so ? (If)
(v) How did Aurora’s husband Teddy prove that henry was lying ?
(How he lied to her husband)
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Section F – FICTION
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Q26. Answer any one of the following questions in about 60 words : 4
(i) ‘A new township has developed out side the old city wall’. Describe
the new township and the people living there.
OR
(ii) Relate the incidents that lead to Sita’s going to school.
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Q27. Answer the following question in about 100 words: 6
‘The novel Inside the Haveli acknowledges modern thoughts valuing
traditional roots’, Elucidate.
Students can access the complete RBSE Class 12 English Literature model question paper from the direct PDF link provided below.
Step-By-Step Guide to Download RBSE Class 12 Model Paper 2026-27
Students can download the RBSE Class 12 model question paper for all subjects, by following the step-by-step instructions provided below.
Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Books/Old Papers/Model Questions”.
Step 3: In the list, click on “Model Papers 2025-26”.
Step 4: Now select the option for Class 12.
Step 5: A PDF file with model papers for Class 12 subject-wise will open.
Step 6: Scroll down the PDF, find English Subject, and download the model paper to prepare for your exam.
Check| RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27
How to Score Well in RBSE Class 12 Board Exams?
Here are some important and effective tips to score well in RBSE Class 12 board exams.
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Stick to the structure and weightage of the objective: Give importance to the practical aspect of the topics and concentrate on important topics along with their weightage in marks while studying.
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Follow only the suggested textbooks initially: Understand well the textbooks recommended by RBSE and NCERT and the exercises at the end of the chapters, and then move to other books. Prepare concise notes: Write down important definitions, dates, derivations, formulas, etc., in concise form for easy revision. Solve previous year’s question papers under timed conditions: Solve previous papers of RBSE and also model papers
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.