Salesforce Layoffs 2026: Getting jobs and retaining them is getting difficult day by day, as there have been multiple reports of layoffs across the globe. With increasing space for artificial intelligence and every company investing in it, major restructuring is being scheduled. Under the layoff season, these layoffs are from the US, UK and India as well. So, the season has hit the Indian base as well now. Salesforce has reportedly begun its fifth round of job cuts this year, affecting employees in India and the United States. The November layoffs have reportedly impacted senior managers and technical professionals, including Senior Members of Technical Staff (SMTS). The company has not revealed the exact number of employees affected. Reports suggest that some Indian employees have been placed on paid garden leave until February 1, 2027.

Some may also receive exit packages worth up to 21 weeks of pay, depending on their roles and tenure. But what exactly is garden leave, and how does it work? What Is Garden Leave? As funny as it sounds, garden leave is a serious concept, very precisely designed to cater to the needs of employees who are affected by layoffs. So, basically, in simple words, garden leave is a period when an employee remains officially employed by a company but is asked to stay away from work. As an employee, the immediate thought that comes to anyone's mind is: What about the salary? So, to answer this curious question, the employee continues to receive their salary and applicable benefits without having to perform regular duties. Companies generally use this arrangement when employees are leaving due to resignation or restructuring under pressure. This is not based on performance but on the idea of restriction.

Instead of ending the employment immediately, the employer keeps them on the payroll until their official exit date. Simply, this offer helps both the employer and employee. It gives companies time to protect confidential information while offering employees a paid break before their employment officially comes to an end. How Does Garden Leave Work? Garden leave generally involves the following conditions: Salary and Benefits: Employees continue receiving their regular salary and applicable employment benefits during the garden leave period.

No Active Work: Employees are not required to perform their usual responsibilities or report to the office.

Restricted Company Access: Employers may revoke access to internal systems, company emails, confidential documents and business networks.

Employment Status: Employees generally remain officially employed until their garden leave period ends and must follow applicable contractual obligations.

Restrictions on New Employment: Depending on the employment agreement, employees may be restricted from joining another organisation, particularly a competitor, during this period.

Salesforce Layoffs 2026: Complete Timeline of Job Cuts Salesforce's 2026 layoff has seen multiple rounds of workforce reductions across different departments and locations. So, From early cuts in marketing and product teams to the latest November layoffs in India and the US, the company has continued restructuring. While it has reduced its workforce, it has expanded its focus on artificial intelligence. Here is a month-wise timeline of the reported job cuts. Month Details of Layoffs January-February 2026 Salesforce reportedly cut fewer than 1,000 jobs across marketing, product management, data analytics and Agentforce teams. March 2026 The company filed regulatory notices to eliminate 51 positions at its San Francisco headquarters, with the cuts taking effect in May. June 2026 Salesforce filed notices for 86 job cuts in California across sales, general administration and product functions, effective August. August 2026 The company cut 133 positions across California and Washington, with the reductions taking effect in October. Targeted cuts also affected Tableau, Trailhead and community engagement teams. November 2026 The fifth reported round of layoffs affected employees in the US and India, including senior managers and technical staff.