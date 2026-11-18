Qualcomm Layoffs 2026: How Many Indians Are Losing Their Jobs? Check Estimated Job Cuts, Affected Cities And Major Reasons
Qualcomm's latest layoffs could put 1,000 to 1,500 Indian jobs at risk. Here's a look at the estimated job cuts, workforce impact and the company's global restructuring plans.
Qualcomm Layoffs 2026: We are looking at a major chunk of people losing their jobs as big companies continue to lay them off. These global layoffs have also affected Indian employees working overseas or in the country.
One of the world's leading semiconductor companies has reportedly put 1,000 to 1,500 Indian jobs at risk in its latest round of layoffs.
These job cuts, and layoffs began on November 9, 2026, at its Bengaluru facility and form part of a larger global restructuring exercise.
This move by the giant company has raised concerns among India's technology workforce. It is especially concerning as the company operates major engineering and research centres across the country.
Although Qualcomm has not officially confirmed the final number, reports suggest that 5% to 6% of its Indian workforce could be affected. Even the chip industry is not immune to workforce cuts!
Qualcomm Layoffs 2026: How Many Indians Are Losing Their Jobs?
- Estimated Job Cuts: Around 1,000 to 1,500 employees in India could lose their jobs in Qualcomm's latest restructuring exercise.
- Indian Workforce: Qualcomm reportedly employs between 18,000 and 20,000 people in India.
- Percentage of Employees Affected: The estimated job cuts could impact approximately 5% to 6% of its Indian workforce.
- Higher Estimate: While initial reports suggested that over 1,000 positions were at risk, some media publications have placed the figure closer to 1,500.
- Official Confirmation: Qualcomm has not officially confirmed the exact number of Indian employees affected.
- Global Impact: The company is reportedly planning to reduce approximately 7% of its worldwide workforce as part of its restructuring strategy.
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