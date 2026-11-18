Qualcomm Layoffs 2026: We are looking at a major chunk of people losing their jobs as big companies continue to lay them off. These global layoffs have also affected Indian employees working overseas or in the country.

One of the world's leading semiconductor companies has reportedly put 1,000 to 1,500 Indian jobs at risk in its latest round of layoffs.

These job cuts, and layoffs began on November 9, 2026, at its Bengaluru facility and form part of a larger global restructuring exercise.

This move by the giant company has raised concerns among India's technology workforce. It is especially concerning as the company operates major engineering and research centres across the country.

Although Qualcomm has not officially confirmed the final number, reports suggest that 5% to 6% of its Indian workforce could be affected. Even the chip industry is not immune to workforce cuts!