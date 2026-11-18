Delhi's upscale Khan Market has retained its spot as the 24th most expensive high-street retail destination in the world, thus underlining the soaring demand for premium commercial spaces in India's retail market. According to the latest Main Streets Across the World 2026 report by global real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, annual retail rentals at Khan Market have grown by 14% year-on-year to $238 per square foot. The rental value translates to approximately Rs 1,875 per square foot per month, thus positioning Khan Market as India's most expensive high-street retail site. Its sustained presence among the world's costliest shopping destinations reflects powerful demand from retailers, restricted availability of premium commercial properties and the popularity of the market among luxury and lifestyle brands.

New York's Fifth Avenue Becomes World's Most Expensive Retail Street The 2026 rankings have also ushered in a shift at the top. New York City's Upper Fifth Avenue has secured the spot of the world's most expensive retail street again, by surpassing London's New Bond Street. According to the report, annual rentals at Upper Fifth Avenue increased by 35% to $2,700 per square foot. The site had ranked third in 2025. London's New Bond Street secured second spot with annual rentals of $2,230 per square foot, succeeded by Milan's Via Montenapoleone at $2,160 per square foot. Both sites recorded widely flat rental growth over the earlier years. The report, now in its 36th edition, reviews headline retail rents across 147 prominent shopping destinations globally. Global Retail Rental Growth Moderates Despite soaring rents in numerous premium destinations, global retail rental growth moderated during 2026. Cushman & Wakefield recorder average rental growth of 3% in local currency terms, compared with 4.3% in 2025.

Nearly 49% of the retail streets surveyed reported rental rises, while 19% saw declines. Rentals remained unmoved at the remaining 32% of sites. The findings signal that demand for established shopping destinations continues despite economic uncertainty and evolving consumer demand. India's most expensive retail locations Rank in APAC Retail location City Monthly rent per sq ft Annual rent per sq ft 25 Khan Market New Delhi ₹1,875 ₹22,500 28 Galleria Market Gurugram ₹1,375 ₹16,500 29 Connaught Place New Delhi ₹1,325 ₹15,900 33 Linking Road Mumbai ₹1,175 ₹14,100 Source: Cushman & Wakefield, Main Streets Across the World 2026. Annual rents calculated from monthly figures. 2. World's 10 most expensive retail streets Global rank Retail street City, Country Annual rent per sq ft (USD) 1 Upper Fifth Avenue New York, USA $2,700 2 New Bond Street London, UK $2,230 3 Via Montenapoleone Milan, Italy $2,160