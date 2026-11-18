CGBSE Board Exam 2027: Chhattisgarh Board Issues Instructions Regarding Class 10, 12 Practical Exams
CGBSE 10th and 12th practical exam 2027 will be conducted from January 1 to 20, 2027. The board has issued instructions and guidelines for schools to follow when conducting the practical exams.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Practical Examination / Project Work of regular students of the High School / Higher Secondary Examination Year 2026 in the concerned institution between January 1 and 30, 2027.
According to the official notification issued, students absent from the Practical Examination / Project Work will not be given special permission under any circumstances, nor will it be conducted again. In such a situation, the students will be marked as absent only, for which the entire responsibility will be of the Principal of the institution/students. Schools have been instructed to ensure the necessary arrangements for Practical Examination / Project Work and submission of marks are completed as required.
As per the notification, the CGBSE 10th and 12th practical examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and the second shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Schools are also required to provide the facility of a writer/reader/laboratory assistant to such students who are 40% or more disabled, based on their demand. The notification further adds that after the declaration of examination results, no application of any kind for amendment in the marks of Practical Examination / Project Work will be accepted. If an error is found in the online entry of marks of Practical Examination / Project Work, disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned persons, for which the entire responsibility will be of the Principal of the institution.
CGBSE Practical Exam 2027 Official Notification - Click Here
CGBSE 10th 12th Practical Exam 2027: Instructions to be Followed
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As per the notification issued, schools are responsible for conducting the practical examination within the stipulated time period only by the external examiner appointed by the Board. Schools are not allowed to conduct the practical exams by appointing an external examiner at their own discretion, and if done so, such exams will not be considered valid under any circumstances.
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External examiners will be appointed by the Board for the practical exams, and schools must connect with the examiner to confirm the date of the practical exam. If the examiner expresses an inability to conduct the exam, schools must obtain a written representation from them along with the reason and immediately establish contact with the coordinating institution of their district for alternative arrangements.
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The external examiners will be appointed at the concerned institution level, and only the subject teachers of the school should be appointed as internal examiners.
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External examiners will not be appointed for project work, and this should be organised within the stipulated time period by the subject teacher at the concerned institution itself.
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Internal evaluation of practical exam/ project work must be done at the concerned institution level itself. Surprise inspections will be done by the board during the practical exam. Project work; hence, schools must ensure that the exams are conducted with utmost seriousness.
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The remaining answer sheets from previous years must be used for practical exams
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The practical marks cancelled due to lack of eligibility will be invalidated by the board
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After the practical exam/ project work, schools must complete the online entry of marks on the portal by January 31, 2027. Schools have also been asked to re-check entries/ marks made online on the portal and match the marks. Schools are also required to take a printout of the online entry in two copies and get the hard copy signed by the external examiners of the concerned subject and lock the portal. All entries must be checked thoroughly before locking the portal, as necessary amendments can be made before locking the portal.
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After the completion of the practical exam/ project work and getting the list signed by the external examiners and the principals, schools must pack and seal it in an exam=wise/ subject-wise envelope and pack the answer sheets to make a bundle, seal the bundle and write the name of the exam, year, name of the subject and number of students on top of the bundle; keep the sealed envelopes of marks and bundles of evaluated answer sheets safe in the institution for 6 months from the date of declaration of the exam result.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.