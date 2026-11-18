Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Practical Examination / Project Work of regular students of the High School / Higher Secondary Examination Year 2026 in the concerned institution between January 1 and 30, 2027.

According to the official notification issued, students absent from the Practical Examination / Project Work will not be given special permission under any circumstances, nor will it be conducted again. In such a situation, the students will be marked as absent only, for which the entire responsibility will be of the Principal of the institution/students. Schools have been instructed to ensure the necessary arrangements for Practical Examination / Project Work and submission of marks are completed as required.

As per the notification, the CGBSE 10th and 12th practical examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and the second shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Schools are also required to provide the facility of a writer/reader/laboratory assistant to such students who are 40% or more disabled, based on their demand. The notification further adds that after the declaration of examination results, no application of any kind for amendment in the marks of Practical Examination / Project Work will be accepted. If an error is found in the online entry of marks of Practical Examination / Project Work, disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned persons, for which the entire responsibility will be of the Principal of the institution.