The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is set to enforce 25% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disadvantaged children in private schools under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. Announcing this new move during a high-level review meeting in Srinagar with School Education Department Officials, private school associations, and parent representatives, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Shami Firdous confirmed that the governing rules are in the final stage of notification and will be issued shortly.

Under the upcoming framework, the Jammu and Kashmir government will reimburse private schools for admissible expenditure incurred in providing free and compulsory education to eligible children who are admitted under the reserved quota, in line with the prescribed rules.