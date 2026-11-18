J&K Government to Implement 25% RTE Quota for EWS students in Private Schools, Rules to be Notified Soon
Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Shamim Firdous announced that the rules to enforce the 25% RTE quota for EWS and disadvantaged children in private schools will be notified shortly, with government reimbursement. Read details below.
Key Points
- J and K to enforce 25 per cent reservation for EWS or disadvantaged children in private schools.
- Governing rules for the RTE quota and school reimbursement will be notified shortly.
- Private schools are banned from forcing parents to buy specific books or supplies.
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is set to enforce 25% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disadvantaged children in private schools under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. Announcing this new move during a high-level review meeting in Srinagar with School Education Department Officials, private school associations, and parent representatives, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Shami Firdous confirmed that the governing rules are in the final stage of notification and will be issued shortly.
Under the upcoming framework, the Jammu and Kashmir government will reimburse private schools for admissible expenditure incurred in providing free and compulsory education to eligible children who are admitted under the reserved quota, in line with the prescribed rules.
Strict Bans on Supplementary Books and Vendor Monopolies
Alongside the 25% RTE quota rollout, the Education Minister has issued clear rules and instructions to protect parents from inconsistent financial burden which are imposed on parents by the private schools.
- Private schools affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) must strictly follow its prescribed curriculum and use JKBOSE textbooks which are aligned with the NCERT syllabus.
- Schools have also been instructed not to force parents to purchase expensive additional or supplementary books; where extra material is needed, institutions must provide access through school libraries, book banks, e-books, or digital resources in alignment with NEP 2020.
- Parents cannot be forced to buy school uniforms, notebooks, or writing material from designated vendors or on-campus shops and must remain free to purchase supplies from the open market.
Also check, MCD to Develop Nigam Shri Schools as Sports Talent Hubs; 100-Mark Selection & 5-Year Operational Norms Set
Promoting Inclusive Classrooms Across Jammu and Kashmir
Minister Firdous has emphasised that enforcing the 25% RTE reservation will bridge the socioeconomic gap by enabling children from underprivileged backgrounds to study alongside their friends in quality private institutions. Senior officials, including the Commissioner Secretary (School Education) RN Sharma, JKBOSE Chairman Sheikh Ghulam Hassan, and the Directors of School Education for Jammu and Kashmir, attended the consultation to finalise operational readiness.
While the policy decisions and reimbursement framework are finalised, parents should watch for the formal Gazette notification from the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department specifying the annual family income ceiling, neighbourhood distance criteria, and online application schedule for the upcoming school year.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.