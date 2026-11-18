Kerala NEET PG 2026 Second Phase Option Confirmation/Re-arrangement/Deletion Open at cee.kerala.gov.in
The Kerala NEET PG 2026 second counselling round facility for option rearrangement is now open. Students can confirm the options entered until November 23, 2026 at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET PG 2026: The second-round option confirmation/ re-arrangement/deletion facility for Kerala NEET PG 2026 is now open. Candidates, including Service Quota candidates and PwD candidates included in the State merit list published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, can log in to the website and click the link ‘PG Medical 2026-Candidate Portal’ to access the link for option Confirmation/Re-arrangement/Deletion.
Candidates can complete their option confirmation by çlicking on the ‘Confirm button accessible through the menu item Option Registration. Candidates can re-arrange/delete any of these options if required until November 23, 2026, 10 AM. It must be noted that for the second round of counselling, there is no facility for fresh option registration except for any new course/college/quota added to the centralised allotment process. Options carried over from the first phase can be rearranged or deleted. According to the notification issued, candidates allotted a seat in the first phase but have not taken admission, and those candidates who quit the seats after taking admission will lose their present allotment as well as all the higher-order options and will not be considered for the second phase allotment.
Official Notification - Click Here
How to Complete the Option Confirmation Process
The link for students to complete the option confirmation for the second round of NEET PG counselling is available on the candidate login. Candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on NEET PG Counselling
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: Click on the option confirmation link
Step 5: Re-arrange and make required changes to the options entered previously
Step 6: Click on Confirm
Candidates must note that the facility to enter fresh options will be available during the third (final) Phase of NEET PG counselling. It must also be noted that the registration fee of candidates who fail to join within the stipulated time after receiving an allotment, as well as those who quit their seats after taking admission, will be treated as a penalty and will not be refunded.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.