Kerala NEET PG 2026: The second-round option confirmation/ re-arrangement/deletion facility for Kerala NEET PG 2026 is now open. Candidates, including Service Quota candidates and PwD candidates included in the State merit list published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, can log in to the website and click the link ‘PG Medical 2026-Candidate Portal’ to access the link for option Confirmation/Re-arrangement/Deletion.

Candidates can complete their option confirmation by çlicking on the ‘Confirm button accessible through the menu item Option Registration. Candidates can re-arrange/delete any of these options if required until November 23, 2026, 10 AM. It must be noted that for the second round of counselling, there is no facility for fresh option registration except for any new course/college/quota added to the centralised allotment process. Options carried over from the first phase can be rearranged or deleted. According to the notification issued, candidates allotted a seat in the first phase but have not taken admission, and those candidates who quit the seats after taking admission will lose their present allotment as well as all the higher-order options and will not be considered for the second phase allotment.