NEET SS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the window for candidates to complete registration and fee payment for NEET SS 2026 today, November 18, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can visit the official website to apply. The application link will be available until 11:55 PM today.

According to the schedule, the edit Window for all payment-successful applications will open on November 20, 2026. Candidates can make changes to any nformation/documents except Name, Nationality, Email, Aadhaar, Mobile number and Test City until November 23, 2026. The Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient / Incorrect Images will be available from November 28 to December 2, 2026. NEET SS 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12, 2026.