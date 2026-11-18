NEET SS 2026 Registration Last Date, Correction Window Opens Nov 20 at nbe.edu.in
NEET SS 2026 online registration and application window closes today, November 18, 2026. Candidates applying for the December 2026 exam must complete the application process before 11:55 PM today.
NEET SS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the window for candidates to complete registration and fee payment for NEET SS 2026 today, November 18, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams can visit the official website to apply. The application link will be available until 11:55 PM today.
According to the schedule, the edit Window for all payment-successful applications will open on November 20, 2026. Candidates can make changes to any nformation/documents except Name, Nationality, Email, Aadhaar, Mobile number and Test City until November 23, 2026. The Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient / Incorrect Images will be available from November 28 to December 2, 2026. NEET SS 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12, 2026.
NEET SS 2026 online registration and application link is available on the official website: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also register for NEET SS 2026 through the direct link given here.
NEET SS 2026 Registration - Click Here
NEET SS 2026 Schedule
Candidates appearing for the NEET SS 2026 examinations can check the complete schedule below
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Online Application Submission Window
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October 29 to November 18, 2026
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Edit Window for All Payment Success
Applications (Any information/documents can be
edited except Name, Nationality, Email, Aadhaar,
Mobile number and Test City)
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November 20 to 23, 2026
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Selective Edit Window to rectify
Deficient / Incorrect Images
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November 28 to December 2, 2026
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Informing the Test City to the candidates
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November 30, 2026
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Issue of Admit Cards
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December 7, 2026
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Cut Off Date for qualifying MD / MS / DNB Broad
Specialty qualification towards determination
of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2026
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January 31, 2027
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Examination Date
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December 11 and 12, 2026
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Declaration of Result
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January 12, 2027
NEET SS 2026 Registration and Application Process
The link for students to complete the online registration and application process is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET SS
Step 2: Click on NEET SS 2026 registration
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 2 Result Put on Hold: Check Latest MCC Notice and Important Updates
NEET UG 2026 Round 6 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses, Check Here
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.