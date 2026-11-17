The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice regarding the NEET PG 2026 counselling process. According to the latest notice, the NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 2 result has been put on hold.

This update is important for all medical candidates who took part in the Round 2 counselling process and are waiting to know their seat allotment status. Candidates are advised to check the latest official notice released by MCC and wait for further instructions.

NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Has Been Put on Hold

As per the official MCC Notice, the Round 2 seat allotment process has been stopped because of an interim order issued by the Madras High Court. The court issued this order in a case related to Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre vs. The Government of India and Others. Check the official notice provided below: