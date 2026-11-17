NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 2 Result Put on Hold: Check Latest MCC Notice and Important Updates
The MCC has put the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on hold following a Madras High Court order dated November 17, 2026. The revised result date is yet to be announced.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice regarding the NEET PG 2026 counselling process. According to the latest notice, the NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 2 result has been put on hold.
This update is important for all medical candidates who took part in the Round 2 counselling process and are waiting to know their seat allotment status. Candidates are advised to check the latest official notice released by MCC and wait for further instructions.
NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Has Been Put on Hold
As per the official MCC Notice, the Round 2 seat allotment process has been stopped because of an interim order issued by the Madras High Court. The court issued this order in a case related to Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre vs. The Government of India and Others. Check the official notice provided below:
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NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on Hold Official Notice
NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Result Release Date
The Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on further admission proceedings and the joining of students through MCC and CENTAC. The court has also stated that student joining and fee collection will depend on further clarification from the Division Bench. As per the official notice, the result will be declared only after MCC receives the necessary clarification or directions from the Madras High Court.
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