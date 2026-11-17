PBKS Retention List 2027: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced their retention and release list ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, retaining 19 players and releasing six.

The biggest talking point is the blockbuster trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik has joined PBKS from Mumbai Indians (MI), while Arshdeep has moved to MI in a straight-swap deal.

Captain Shreyas Iyer continues to lead the squad, supported by key players such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Prabhsimran Singh. PBKS now have ₹18.6 crore remaining to strengthen their squad at the December auction.

List Of Players Released By Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2027

Punjab Kings have released six players ahead of the mini-auction, including two notable overseas cricketers. The list includes: