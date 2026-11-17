PBKS Retention List 2027: Lockie Ferguson Released, Marcus Stoinis Retained; Check Full List of Retained and Released Players
Punjab Kings have retained 19 players and released six ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. Hardik Pandya joins the squad, Marcus Stoinis stays, while Lockie Ferguson is among the players released.
PBKS Retention List 2027: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced their retention and release list ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, retaining 19 players and releasing six.
The biggest talking point is the blockbuster trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik has joined PBKS from Mumbai Indians (MI), while Arshdeep has moved to MI in a straight-swap deal.
Captain Shreyas Iyer continues to lead the squad, supported by key players such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Prabhsimran Singh. PBKS now have ₹18.6 crore remaining to strengthen their squad at the December auction.
List Of Players Released By Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2027
Punjab Kings have released six players ahead of the mini-auction, including two notable overseas cricketers. The list includes:
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Nehal Wadhera: Batter
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Mitchell Owen: Australian all-rounder
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Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand fast bowler
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Pyla Avinash: Batter
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Praveen Dubey: Bowler
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Vishal Nishad: Bowler
The releases give PBKS an opportunity to bring fresh talent into the squad and address key team requirements at the IPL 2027 mini-auction.
List Of Players Retained By Punjab Kings For IPL 2027
Punjab Kings have retained 19 players, combining experienced international stars with promising Indian talent. Captain Shreyas Iyer leads the list with a retention price of ₹26.75 crore. Hardik Pandya, acquired through a trade with Mumbai Indians, joins the squad alongside key players such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Marcus Stoinis.
Complete list of retained players:
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Shreyas Iyer (C): Batter – ₹26.75 crore
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Hardik Pandya: All-rounder – ₹18 crore
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Yuzvendra Chahal: Bowler – ₹18 crore
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Marcus Stoinis: All-rounder – ₹11 crore
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Marco Jansen: All-rounder – ₹7 crore
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Shashank Singh: Batter – ₹5.50 crore
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Ben Dwarshuis: Bowler – ₹4.40 crore
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Prabhsimran Singh: Wicketkeeper-batter – ₹4 crore
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Priyansh Arya: Batter – ₹3.80 crore
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Cooper Connolly: All-rounder – ₹3 crore
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Azmatullah Omarzai: All-rounder – ₹2.40 crore
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Vijaykumar Vyshak: Bowler – ₹1.80 crore
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Yash Thakur: Bowler – ₹1.60 crore
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Harpreet Brar: Bowler – ₹1.50 crore
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Vishnu Vinod: Wicketkeeper-batter – ₹95 lakh
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Xavier Bartlett: Bowler – ₹80 lakh
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Harnoor Singh (Pannu): Batter – ₹30 lakh
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Musheer Khan: All-rounder – ₹30 lakh
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Suryansh Shedge: All-rounder – ₹30 lakh
IPL 2027 Trade Deals And Exchanges Involving Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings have completed a major player swap with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. Hardik Pandya has joined PBKS for ₹18 crore, while fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has moved to MI for the same reported price. The trade brings an experienced all-rounder into Punjab's squad while reshaping its bowling attack.
Complete List of Punjab Kings Retained and Released Players 2027
Punjab Kings have retained 19 players and released six ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The franchise has also completed a major player exchange with Mumbai Indians, bringing Hardik Pandya into its squad in place of Arshdeep Singh.
Here is the complete list of players, their roles, reported prices and current status.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
Status
|
Shreyas Iyer (C)
|
Batter
|
₹26.75 crore
|
Retained
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-Rounder
|
₹18 crore
|
Traded In
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
₹18 crore
|
Retained
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-Rounder
|
₹11 crore
|
Retained
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-Rounder
|
₹7 crore
|
Retained
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
₹5.50 crore
|
Retained
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
₹4.40 crore
|
Retained
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹4 crore
|
Retained
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
₹3.80 crore
|
Retained
|
Cooper Connolly
|
All-Rounder
|
₹3 crore
|
Retained
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-Rounder
|
₹2.40 crore
|
Retained
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
₹1.80 crore
|
Retained
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
₹1.60 crore
|
Retained
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Bowler
|
₹1.50 crore
|
Retained
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹95 lakh
|
Retained
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
₹80 lakh
|
Retained
|
Harnoor Singh (Pannu)
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Musheer Khan
|
All-Rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
All-Rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Batter
|
₹4.20 crore
|
Released
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-Rounder
|
₹3 crore
|
Released
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
₹2 crore
|
Released
|
Pyla Avinash
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
Praveen Dubey
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
Vishal Nishad
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹18 crore
|
Traded Out
About Punjab Kings (PBKS)
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Established: Founded in 2008 as Kings XI Punjab, the franchise was rebranded as Punjab Kings in 2021.
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Ownership: Jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul.
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Home Ground: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Dharamshala serves as its secondary home venue.
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IPL Titles: Punjab Kings are yet to win their maiden IPL championship.
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Best Performances: Finished as IPL runners-up in 2014 and 2025.
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Leadership: Shreyas Iyer is the captain, while former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting serves as head coach.
Also Read: KKR Retention List 2027: Matheesha Pathirana Released, Cameron Green Retained; Check Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Kolkata Knight Riders
Senior Executive - Editorial
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