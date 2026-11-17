RR Retention List IPL 2027: Yashasvi Jaiswal Retained, Check Complete List of Retained and Released Players
In a major development, Rajasthan Royals have retained Yashasvi Jaiswal amid massive speculation over his future. The franchise has released 7 players ahead of IPL 2027.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2027, putting an end to massive speculation surrounding his future. The inaugural edition champions have kept their faith in the left-handed opening batter.
However, there have been a few big releases from the franchise, including West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer. Apart from him, pacer Tushar Deshpande has also been released.
Despite featuring some of the most prominent names in their lineup, Rajasthan Royals are still looking for their second title since winning the inaugural edition of the IPL.
Check out the complete list of retained and released players by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key trade details.
Rajasthan Royals: Full Retention and Released List IPL 2027
1. Complete List of Retained and Released Players
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
2026 Price
|
Status
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
₹18 crore
|
Retained
|
Riyan Parag
|
All-rounder
|
₹14 crore
|
Retained
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹14 crore
|
Retained
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
₹14 crore
|
Retained
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
₹12.5 crore
|
Retained
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter (Overseas)
|
₹11 crore
|
Retained
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
₹7.2 crore
|
Retained
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹4 crore
|
Retained
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
₹3.5 crore
|
Retained
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder (Overseas)
|
₹1 crore
|
Retained
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Batter
|
₹1.1 crore
|
Retained
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Wicketkeeper-batter (Overseas)
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Sushant Mishra
|
Bowler
|
₹90 lakh
|
Retained
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Batter
|
₹80 lakh
|
Retained
|
Yash Raj Punja
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Aman Rao Perala
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Brijesh Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
₹2.4 crore
|
Released
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
₹1.5 crore
|
Released
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
₹6.5 crore
|
Released
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
₹75 lakh
|
Released
|
Yudhvir Singh Charak
|
All-rounder
|
₹35 lakh
|
Released
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
Ravi Singh
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹95 lakh
|
Released
2. List of Retained Players
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
2026 Price
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
₹18 crore
|
Riyan Parag
|
All-rounder
|
₹14 crore
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹14 crore
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
₹14 crore
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
₹12.5 crore
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter (Overseas)
|
₹11 crore
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
₹7.2 crore
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹4 crore
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
₹3.5 crore
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder (Overseas)
|
₹1 crore
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Batter
|
₹1.1 crore
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Wicketkeeper-batter (Overseas)
|
₹30 lakh
|
Sushant Mishra
|
Bowler
|
₹90 lakh
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Batter
|
₹80 lakh
|
Yash Raj Punja
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Aman Rao Perala
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Brijesh Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
3. List of Released Players
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler (Overseas)
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
Yudhvir Singh Charak
|
All-rounder
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Singh
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
4. IPL 2027 Trade Deals and Exchanges
|
Player Name
|
Previous Team
|
New Team
|
Trade Value
|
Mohammed Shami
|
LSG
|
RR
|
₹8 crore
|
M Siddharth
|
LSG
|
RR
|
₹75 lakh
|
Sam Curran
|
RR
|
LSG
|
₹2.4 crore
Remaining purse of Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2027 auction?
Rajasthan Royals have a remaining purse of ₹27.05 crore for the IPL 2027 mini-auction.
Also READ:IPL 2027 Retention List Live: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: MS Dhoni Retires as Player, Joins CSK as Mentor; Harshal Patel Traded to GT, Will RR Release Yashasvi Jaiswal?
Senior Executive - Editorial
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