Yashasvi Jaiswal has been retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2027, putting an end to massive speculation surrounding his future. The inaugural edition champions have kept their faith in the left-handed opening batter.

However, there have been a few big releases from the franchise, including West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer. Apart from him, pacer Tushar Deshpande has also been released.

Despite featuring some of the most prominent names in their lineup, Rajasthan Royals are still looking for their second title since winning the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Check out the complete list of retained and released players by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key trade details.

Rajasthan Royals: Full Retention and Released List IPL 2027