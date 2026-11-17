CISF Constable City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check CBT Exam City Details Here
CISF Constable Exam City Slip 2026: The CISF has released the exam city intimation for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver posts. Candidates can check their exam city online using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card will be released separately before the exam.
Key Points
- CISF released exam city intimation for Constable, Tradesman, Driver posts on Nov 17, 2026.
- Candidates can check exam city details using registration number and date of birth.
- Exams are on Nov 31 & Dec 1, 2026; admit cards release on Nov 27, 2026.
CISF Constable Tradesman City Intimation Slip 2026: The CISF has released the exam city intimation for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver posts on November 17, 2026. Candidates who applied for these posts can now check the city where their exam will be held. The Central Industrial Security Force has published the notice on its official website. This intimation helps candidates plan their travel and stay in advance. It is not the admit card, which will be issued separately a few days before the exam. Candidates can log in with their registration number and date of birth to view the city details. Read on for the direct link and steps to check it.
CISF Exam City Intimation 2026 PDF Download
The CISF has made the exam city details available for candidates who applied for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver posts. Candidates can open the link below and check the city allotted for their exam. They should also read the important instructions in the notice carefully. The intimation is released so that candidates can book travel and stay in advance.
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CISF Exam City Intimation 2026 Link
CISF Tradesman Exam City Details 2026 Highlights
Here is a quick summary of the key details of the CISF exam city intimation. Candidates can use this table to see the most important information at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs
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Recruitment Cycles Covered
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Constable (Fire)-2024, Constable (Tradesmen)-2024, and Constable (Driver & DCPO)-2024 (alongside ASI/Exe [LDCE]-2023 on 30 Nov 2026)
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Post Names
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Constable (Fire), Constable / Tradesman, and Constable / Driver & DCPO
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Status
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Out
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Exam Date
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31 November & 1 December 2026(for all three Constable posts)
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Post-Wise Shift & Reporting Timings
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ASI: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM (Entry: 12:30 AM | Gate Closing: 1:30 PM)
Constable (Fire): 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Entry: 7:30 AM | Gate Closing: 8:30 AM)
Constable (Tradesmen): 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Entry: 11:30 AM | Gate Closing: 12:30 PM)
Constable (Driver & DCPO): 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Entry: 3:30 PM | Gate Closing: 4:30 PM)
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Admit Card Release Date
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27 November 2026(4 days before the examination)
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Login Details Required
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Registration Number / ID and Password / Date of Birth
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Mode of Exam
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Computer-Based Examination (CBE / CBT)(100 Questions, 100 Marks, 2 Hours)
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Official Website
Steps to Check CISF City Intimation Slip 2026
Candidates who applied for the Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver posts can check their exam city online. The process is simple and takes only a few minutes. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready before you start.
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Visit the official CISF recruitment website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
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On the home page, find and click the link "CISF Exam City Intimation 2026" for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver posts.
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A new login page will open. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
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Fill in the captcha code, if asked.
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Click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.
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Your exam city details will appear on the screen.
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Check the details carefully, then download the page and take a printout for future use.
Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com