CISF Constable Tradesman City Intimation Slip 2026: The CISF has released the exam city intimation for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver posts on November 17, 2026. Candidates who applied for these posts can now check the city where their exam will be held. The Central Industrial Security Force has published the notice on its official website. This intimation helps candidates plan their travel and stay in advance. It is not the admit card, which will be issued separately a few days before the exam. Candidates can log in with their registration number and date of birth to view the city details. Read on for the direct link and steps to check it.

CISF Exam City Intimation 2026 PDF Download

The CISF has made the exam city details available for candidates who applied for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver posts. Candidates can open the link below and check the city allotted for their exam. They should also read the important instructions in the notice carefully. The intimation is released so that candidates can book travel and stay in advance.