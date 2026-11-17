Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 OUT: बिहार लाइब्रेरियन एडमिट कार्ड sletregistration.cbrt.co.in पर जारी, यहां देखें डायरेक्ट लिंक
Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test Admit Card 2026 OUT: बिहार लाइब्रेरियन एडमिट कार्ड 2026 को आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। अभ्यर्थी अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड की मदद से बिहार एसएलईटी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test Admit Card 2026: बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति (BSEB), पटना द्वारा आयोजित बिहार स्कूल लाइब्रेरियन पात्रता परीक्षा (School Librarian Eligibility Test) 2026 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया गया है। कैंडिडेट्स जिसने इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया है, वे अब अपना बिहार SLET एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक sletregistration.cbrt.co.in पर उपलब्ध है। अभ्यर्थी अब बिना देरी किए अपनी लॉगिन डिटेल्स का उपयोग करके हॉल टिकट प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
यहां क्लिक करें:- Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 Download Link (Active)
Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
बिहार एसएलईटी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करें।
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सबसे पहले आप ऑफिशियल पोर्टल sletregistration.cbrt.co.in पर जाएं।
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होम पेज पर Admit Card Download Link पर क्लिक करें।
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अपनी Application Number/User ID और Password दर्ज करें।
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आपका एडमिट कार्ड स्क्रीन पर खुल जाएगा।
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इसे डाउनलोड करें और प्रिंट करें।
बिहार SLET एडमिट कार्ड 2026 पर क्या विवरण उल्लिखित होंगे?
बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति (BSEB) द्वारा आयोजित बिहार स्कूल लाइब्रेरियन पात्रता परीक्षा (SLET) 2026 के एडमिट कार्ड पर निम्नलिखित महत्वपूर्ण विवरण उल्लिखित होते हैं:
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अभ्यर्थी का नाम
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माता-पिता का नाम
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रोल नंबर एवं पंजीकरण संख्या
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अभ्यर्थी की जन्म तिथि
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श्रेणी
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अभ्यर्थी की पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो
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अभ्यर्थी के हस्ताक्षर
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परीक्षा की तिथि एवं दिन सहित अन्य विवरण
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vijay Pratap Singh is an Education and Career Journalist with over 4 years of experience in covering Government Jobs, Sarkari Naukri, Competitive Exams, Recruitment Notifications, Exam Results, Admissions, and Education News. He currently works with Jagran Josh, where he writes extensively on SSC, UPPSC, MPPSC, BPSC, Railway, Banking, Defence, and other government recruitment examinations.
He holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) from Jaipur National University, Jaipur. His expertise includes government job recruitment, exam notifications, eligibility criteria, application processes, admit cards, answer keys, results, career guidance, courses, and employability skills. Through accurate, well-researched, and timely content, he helps students, job seekers, and competitive exam aspirants stay informed and make better academic and career decisions.