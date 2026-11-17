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According to the latest reports, several states have called for giving weightage to Class 12 board exam marks in the NEET UG Examinations. Discussions are ongoing about reforms to the medical entrance examination system in India. The Nandan -led task force is taking suggestions from stakeholders regarding the changes to be brought about in the entrance examination. The proposal for introducing changes has been brought up during consultations by a six-member, high-powered task force on exam reforms. State governments have suggested conducting the NEET UG exams more than once a year and shifting from the pen-and-paper mode to the online computer-based (CBT) mode. As per reports, a majority of the states have supported considering the Class 12 board exam scores for the NEET Admission process. States have argued that excessive dependence on a single entrance exam has increased students' reliance on coaching institutions and affects their preparation for Class 12 exams.

According to media reports, during the consultation with state members, many have highlighted the concerns that students are prioritising NEET exam preparation over regular school education. Some have also pointed out the growing number of dummy schools where students enrol formally but spend most of their time preparing for competitive exams at coaching centres. States have mentioned that giving appropriate weightage to Class 12 board exam marks could encourage students to focus on school-based learning along with preparing for the entrance exam. The proposal is still under consideration, and no final decision has been made regarding whether board exam scores will be considered for NEET UG selection. Along with the discussions conducted on Class 12 marks, prominence is also being given to the idea of conducting the NEET Exams more than once in an academic year. States have argued that multiple attempts of the exam could reduce the pressure on students and give them additional opportunities to improve their performance. The proposal for multiple exams in a year is being discussed as it is considered a way to make national-level exams more accessible and student-friendly.