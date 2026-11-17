Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 Out at mpsc.mizoram.gov.in: Download Detailed Schedule PDF Direct Link Here
Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 has been released by the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) for various posts, including UDC, Mizoram Legal Service (Legal Officer), Mizoram Civil Service (Limited Competitive Exam, Group 'A' & 'B' departmental exams for engineering, police, finance, and other services and others. Check the PDF download link and detailed schedule here.
Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: The Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a detailed exam calendar for various direct recruitment, limited competitive, and departmental examinations across various posts under the Commission. Candidates who are part of selection process for different posts, including UDC, Mizoram Legal Service (Legal Officer), Mizoram Civil Service (Limited Competitive Exam, Group 'A' & 'B' departmental exams for engineering, police, finance, and other services and others can download the detailed exam calendar which is in pdf format through the official website-https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in.
The Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 will guide the candidates in advance preparation and keep them aware about the exam schedule. This article gives you the exact dates, download link, and instructions for all these coming exams under the Mizoram PSC.
Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 PDF Download Link
The link to download the Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 is available on the official website of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) -https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in. You can download the detailed PDF on the home page of the official website. Alternatively, the calendar PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27
|PDF Download Link
Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 Key Highlights
The written exam for the posts of UDC will be held on November 19, 2026, followed by the Mizoram Legal Service (Legal Officer) exam from November 25–27, 2026. The written exam for the Mizoram Civil Service (Limited Competitive Exam will be held on Dec 1–2, 2026 and the Departmental exam will be conducted on Dec 8–10).
The LDC tests (Typing Test) is scheduled to be held on Dec 4–5 whereas the written Exam will be held on Dec 17, 2026. The ultiple Group 'A' & 'B' departmental exams for engineering, police, finance, and other services will be conducted from December 8–10, 2026.
Candidaes are advised to check the detailed Mizoram PSC Exam Calendar 2026 27 for the exam scheduled form November 2026 to February 2027
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