RSSB CET Admit Card 2026 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Rajasthan CET 12th Level Hall Ticket PDF Link soon
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2026 on its official website. The Rajasthan CET 12th Level exam will be held on 01, 02, and 03 December 2026 in two daily shifts: Morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and Afternoon shift (03:00 PM to 05:30 PM). Check details here.
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, will release the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2026 on its official website. The Rajasthan CET 12th Level exam will be held on 01, 02, and 03 December 2026 in two daily shifts: Morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and Afternoon shift (03:00 PM to 05:30 PM). Candidates will be able to download the provisional e-Admit Card at the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2026 should note that the provisional e-admit cards will be available for download from the Board's website once they are uploaded. Remember that no physical copies will be sent by the authority. You can download the RSSB CET Admit Card 2026 through the link once it is uploaded on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, will be conducting the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2026 on 01, 02, and 03 December 2026 in two daily shifts: Morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and Afternoon shift (03:00 PM to 05:30 PM). Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Organization
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur
|Advt. No.
|08/2026
|Exam Name
|Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2026
|Exam Date
|01, 02 & 03 December 2026
|Exam Mode
|Offline (OMR Based)
|Shift time
|Morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and Afternoon shift (03:00 PM to 05:30 PM).
|Admit Card Status
|Soon
|Category
|Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026
|Official Website
|rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.