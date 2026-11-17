Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, will release the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2026 on its official website. The Rajasthan CET 12th Level exam will be held on 01, 02, and 03 December 2026 in two daily shifts: Morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and Afternoon shift (03:00 PM to 05:30 PM). Candidates will be able to download the provisional e-Admit Card at the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2026 should note that the provisional e-admit cards will be available for download from the Board's website once they are uploaded. Remember that no physical copies will be sent by the authority. You can download the RSSB CET Admit Card 2026 through the link once it is uploaded on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-