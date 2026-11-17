US Bank Outage: In the digital world, one mistake can cause a major disruption, irrespective of how technologically advanced a country is. Thousands of customers across the United States faced banking disruptions on Monday, November 16, 2026.

This happened after a software glitch at JPMorgan Chase sent ripples across the country's banking network.

Customers reported login failures, missing account balances, delayed transfers and difficulties accessing mobile banking services.

The incident also triggered a spike in complaints involving several major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Capital One.

Although not every bank was affected, several major banks witnessed disruptions, directly affecting customers. According to reports published on November 17, Chase identified and resolved the technical issue by Monday evening, restoring normal transaction processing across its systems.