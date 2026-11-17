US Bank Outage 2026: From JPMorgan Chase To Bank Of America, List Of Affected Banks And Reasons Behind The Disruption
A software glitch at JPMorgan Chase disrupted banking services across the US on November 16, 2026. Check the list of 8 banks affected and the reason behind the outage.
US Bank Outage: In the digital world, one mistake can cause a major disruption, irrespective of how technologically advanced a country is. Thousands of customers across the United States faced banking disruptions on Monday, November 16, 2026.
This happened after a software glitch at JPMorgan Chase sent ripples across the country's banking network.
Customers reported login failures, missing account balances, delayed transfers and difficulties accessing mobile banking services.
The incident also triggered a spike in complaints involving several major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Capital One.
Although not every bank was affected, several major banks witnessed disruptions, directly affecting customers. According to reports published on November 17, Chase identified and resolved the technical issue by Monday evening, restoring normal transaction processing across its systems.
Why Were Major US Banks Facing Online Banking Outages?
The disruption originated from a software bug in JPMorgan Chase's on-premise hardware systems. Here is a breakdown of what happened and how the technical issue affected banking services.
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Reason
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Explanation
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Software update triggered the problem
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JPMorgan Chase confirmed that a software release introduced a bug in its internal hardware systems, slowing transaction processing.
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Interbank transactions faced delays
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Chase processes large volumes of financial transactions. Slower systems caused delays for other banks handling transfers involving Chase.
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Customers reported banking difficulties
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Users experienced login errors, missing balances, failed payments, delayed wire transfers and difficulties accessing banking services.
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No cyberattack was identified
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JPMorgan Chase stated that there was no evidence of a cyberattack. The disruption was attributed to a technical software problem.
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Services were restored
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Chase confirmed that transactions were posting normally by approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 16, bringing the disruption under control.
Which 8 US Banks Were Affected By The Outage?
According to customer reports on Downdetector, eight major US banks witnessed a rise in outage complaints during the November 16 disruption. Amid this JPMorgan Chase was the primary source of the technical problem, while others mainly experienced indirect transaction delays.
1. JPMorgan Chase: Faced direct disruptions, including login failures, missing account balances, delayed wire transfers and transaction issues due to an internal software bug.
2. Bank of America: Customers reported mobile banking access problems, difficulties checking balances and ATM-related complaints, although its internal systems remained operational.
3. Wells Fargo: More than 800 customers reported login difficulties, missing account balances and delayed fund transfers.
4. U.S. Bank: Witnessed complaints about mobile banking and delayed transactions but clarified that its internal systems were not directly affected.
5. Capital One: Recorded increased complaints about account access and banking services, although its core systems reportedly continued operating normally.
6. Truist Bank: Customers reported difficulties accessing banking services and completing transactions, despite no confirmed internal system failure.
7. PNC Bank: Recorded increased Downdetector complaints involving banking access and transactions, although no direct system outage was established.
8. Citigroup (Citibank): Customers reported transaction delays and banking difficulties, particularly when transferring funds involving JPMorgan Chase.
Are US Banks Working Normally Now?
As of November 17, 2026, JPMorgan Chase has confirmed that the technical issue is resolved and transactions are processing normally.
Also Read: Microsoft Global Outage Live 2026: Are Outlook, Teams and Copilot Down? Latest Updates
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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