The global investor community is keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision. The US Federal Reserve is preparing for its final monetary policy meeting of 2026. This decision has the power to shake the global economy. It is assumed that, due to increasing concerns over persistent inflation, economic growth and other factors, there is a possibility of further interest rate hikes. The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75%–4.00% in October, although two policymakers favoured an increase. Global markets are closely analysing and watching every move to determine whether the Fed will raise rates again in December or maintain its current stance. The decision could influence global financial markets, the US dollar, borrowing costs and emerging economies, including India.

As economics students, where each country's stance is diplomatically and domestically important, it is necessary for us to understand the current situation. Let's look at the schedule and list the things that are currently influencing the market and are important for any decision an investor makes. Federal Reserve Meeting December 2026: Schedule and Timings Event Date Time (ET) Time (IST) FOMC meeting begins December 8, 2026 — — FOMC meeting concludes December 9, 2026 — — Interest rate decision December 9, 2026 2:00 PM December 10, 12:30 AM Federal Reserve Chair's press conference December 9, 2026 2:30 PM December 10, 1:00 AM Why Is the December Meeting Important? The December meeting is specifically important because it is a quarterly projection meeting. The Fed is expected to release updated economic forecasts and interest rate projections, commonly known as the dot plot.

Federal Reserve Meeting: 12 Things to Know Ahead of the Interest Rate Decision What Is the Current Federal Funds Rate in the US? As a recap, let's revisit: The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75%–4.00% during its October 27–28 meeting. For you to note, this is the rate that influences how much banks charge each other for short-term loans. It also affects borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, including home loans, car loans and credit cards. Why Did Two Policymakers Disagree With the October Rate Decision? While the October meeting was taking place, not everyone at the Federal Reserve was in favour of keeping interest rates unchanged. The October decision was passed by a 10–2 vote, and the two personalities who went against it were Governors Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack, who supported a 25-basis-point increase instead.

Their disagreement with the other policymakers is a key point of influence. This shows that policymakers have different views on how quickly inflation should be brought under control. Is the Federal Reserve Expected to Increase Interest Rates in December? Investors around the globe are watching every move by the Federal Reserve. Even a change in tone at this stage could offer clues about which direction the Fed is leaning: a rate hike or no change. Investors are watching the possibility of another 25-basis-point rate hike in December. If the Fed increases rates by this amount, the target range could move to 4.00%–4.25%. However, the decision is not final. Policymakers will first examine inflation, employment and economic growth figures before choosing their next move. Why Is US Inflation a Major Concern for the Federal Reserve?

One of the biggest challenges the Federal Reserve is facing is inflation. US consumer inflation reached 3.7% year-on-year in September 2026, remaining above the Fed's long-term target of 2%. When prices rise too quickly, households lose purchasing power. The Fed uses interest rates as a tool to control inflation and keep prices stable. How Will US Economic Growth Influence the Fed's Decision? The Fed has to maintain a balance between controlling inflation and supporting economic growth. Strong consumer spending, business investment and employment indicate that the US economy remains active. However, if demand continues to rise rapidly, prices may increase further. This makes economic growth an important factor in deciding whether interest rates should go up or stay unchanged. What Are the October FOMC Meeting Minutes and Why Are They Important?

The FOMC meeting minutes provide a detailed account of what policymakers discussed during their previous meeting. The October 27–28 meeting minutes are scheduled for release on November 18, 2026. Investors will study them to understand why some officials wanted higher interest rates and what concerns could influence the December decision. What Is the Beige Book and How Can It Influence the December Decision? Think of the Beige Book as an economic report card for the United States. Published by the Federal Reserve, it collects information from businesses and other contacts across its 12 regional districts. The November 25 report will provide insights into employment, wages, consumer spending and prices, helping policymakers understand what is happening on the ground. Why Are Employment and PCE Inflation Data Important Before the Meeting?

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Along with employment data, it helps policymakers understand whether prices are rising too quickly and whether the job market is strong. If inflation remains high or employment grows faster than expected, the Fed may have reasons to maintain higher interest rates. What Is the Fed Dot Plot and Why Is It Important in December? The Fed's dot plot is a chart that shows where individual policymakers expect interest rates to move in the coming years. It is released with the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) during quarterly meetings. Investors will study the December dot plot to understand whether the Fed expects interest rates to rise, fall or remain stable in 2027. Who Is Kevin Warsh and What Is His Role in the December Meeting?

Kevin Warsh is the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve and plays a leading role in its monetary policy discussions. He assumed office on May 22, 2026, for a four-year term. His views on inflation, economic growth and interest rates will be important in understanding the central bank's approach to the US economy. How Could a Federal Reserve Rate Hike Affect the Indian Economy? A US rate hike can make American investments more attractive to global investors. This could encourage some investors to move money away from emerging markets such as India. These movements may put pressure on the Indian rupee. A stronger US dollar can also make imports, particularly crude oil, more expensive for India. To see how it impacted in past, Read: US Fed Raises Rates: How Will It Impact India? Check Impact On Rupee, Stocks, Loans And Gold